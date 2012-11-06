Pocketbook of Oral Disease
1st Edition
Description
Prepared by authors of international renown, The Pocketbook of Oral Disease offers a wealth of information in a handy quick-reference format. Containing over 500 tables and illustrations, this useful guide covers the most common and potentially serious oral conditions seen in primary care dentistry. The Pocketbook of Oral Disease will be ideal for dental students who are about to graduate, general dental practitioners and dental care professionals.
Key Features
- Written by high profile experts in the field
- Concise, double page spread permits rapid review of essential information
- Includes a wide range of colour clinical photographs, radiological images, and artwork schematics
- Contains useful ‘pull out’ boxes to act as useful aide-memoirs
- Algorithms help readers think through the challenge of diagnosis and organise information correctly
- Glossary and alphabetically ordered syndromes further allow rapid access to key information
Table of Contents
1 Introduction, anatomical features and developmental anomalies
2 Differential diagnosis by signs and symptoms
Bleeding
Burning mouth
Desquamative gingivitis
Dry mouth (xerostomia)
Halitosis (oral malodour)
Mucosal blisters
Mucosal brown and black lesions
Mucosal erosions
Mucosal fissures or cracks
Mucosal purpura
Mucosal red lesions
Mucosal ulceration or soreness
Mucosal white lesions
Palsy (orofacial)
Pain (orofacial)
Sensory changes (orofacial)
Sialorrhoea and drooling
Swellings in the lips or face
Swellings in the mouth
Swellings in the neck
Swellings of the jaws
Swelling of the salivary glands
Taste disturbance
Tongue: furred
Tongue: smooth (glossitis)
Tongue swelling
Tooth abrasion
Tooth attrition
Tooth discolouration
Tooth erosion
Tooth hypoplasia
Tooth mobility or premature loss
Tooth number anomalies
Tooth shape anomalies
Trismus
3 Differential diagnosis by site
Cervical node disorders
Salivary gland disorders
Lip lesions
Intraoral lesions
Tongue lesions
Palatal lesions
Gingival lesions
Jaw and musculoskeletal conditions
Neurological and pain disorders
Teeth specific disorders
4 Iatrogenic conditions
5 Immune defects and malignancies
6 Diagnosis
7 Investigations
8 Management protocols for patients with oral diseases in primary care settings
9 Referral for specialist opinion
10 Further information
Eponymous syndromes
Glossary
Further reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 6th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052002
About the Author
Crispian Scully
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth
José Vicente Bagán Sebastián
Jose Bagan graduated in Medicine and Surgery at Valencia University, Spain, and then gained his PhD at Valencia University. He directs the Service of Stomatology at Valencia University General Hospital and is Full Professor of Oral Medicine at Valencia University. Jose is President of the European Association of Oral Medicine and President of the Research Commission, Valencia University General Hospital. He is Director of the journal Medicina Oral, Patología Oral y Cirugía Bucal, and Associate Editor of the journal Oral Diseases as well as being on several other Editorial Boards. Jose is the author of 10 books, 33 book chapters, and over 310 published papers in oral medicine. He has been awarded 20 prizes in odontostomatology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Oral Medicine, University General Hospital of Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Marco Carrozzo
Marco Carrozzo is Professor of Oral Medicine, School of Dental Sciences and Honorary Consultant in Oral Medicine, RVI Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. Marco graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Turin, Italy, and specialized in odontostomatology, becoming researcher and Consultant in Oral Medicine at the University of Turin. He is author and co-author of over 180 scientific publications including several papers on oral cancer and potentially malignant diseases and of three books and nine book chapters on oral medicine. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Oral Oncology, Oral Diseases, International Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Medicina Oral, Patología Oral y Cirurgía Bucal, Minerva Stomatologica and International Journal of Oral Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Oral Medicine, School of Dental Sciences, University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK
Catherine Flaitz
Catherine Flaitz is Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Pediatric Dentistry, former Dean at The University of Texas Health Science Center Dental Branch at Houston and the holder of the William N. Finnegan III Professorship in the Dental Sciences. Some of her honours include the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Education Foundation Research Award, American Society of Dentistry for Children Foundation Journalism Award and the 2001 George W. Teuscher Silver Pen Award. Dr Flaitz was the first dental educator to receive the UT-Houston President’s Scholar Award for Teaching Excellence. She has a special interest in the diagnosis and novel management of oral lesions in children and immunocompromised individuals of all ages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Pediatric Dentistry, The University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston Health Science Center, Houston, Texas, USA
Sergio Gandolfo
Sergio Gandolfo is Full Professor of Dentistry at the University of Turin, School of Medicine S. Luigi Gonzaga. He earned his medical degree in 1977 and completed postgraduate training in stomatology (1980) and medical oncology (1983) at the University of Turin. Currently, Professor Gandolfo is Head of the Department of Dentistry at the S. Luigi University Hospital, Orbassano, Turin, and is also Dean of the Postgraduate School in Oral Surgery and the Master in Oral Medicine and Special Needs Care at the University of Torino. From 2005 to 2008 he was Dean of the Degree Course in Oral Hygiene (University of Torino).
Professor Gandolfo is past-President and founding fellow of the Italian Society of Oral Pathology and Medicine (SIPMO), and a member of the International Academy of Oral Oncology (IAOO), the International Association of Oral Pathologist (IAOP) and the European Academy of Oral Medicine (EAOM). He currently serves on the Scientific Committee of the Association for Prevention and Care of Cancer in Piedmont.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of the Department of Dentistry, S. Luigi University Hospital, Orbassano, Turin; Dean of the Postgraduate School in Oral Surgery and Master in Oral Medicine and Special Needs Care, University of Torino, Italy
Reviews
"This title provides a concise easy reference guide to oral disease. Produced by leading specialists, this pocketbook covers common and more serious oral diseases with an emphasis on diagnosis and treatment within the primary care setting...In covering an enormous topic such as oral disease in a brief and concise manner. this pocketbook will be a welcome addition to any professional's library. I would recommend it as a must have for undergraduate dental students, as well as a quick reference guide for those in post-graduate training, general dental practitioners and dental care professional."
British Dental Journal, March 2013
"The latest text from Elsevier presents for the reader an easy accessible, portable, quick-reference source of material to help assess the variety of oral diseases faced by the busy dental practitioner...It has over 500 illustrations and tables, and offers to help the modern-day dental surgeon with the common oral conditions...The format is comprehensive and will serve as a useful guide for the intended audience of dental students and the growing population of dental care professionals faced with increasing clinical responsibilty."
Faculty Dental Journal, April 2013