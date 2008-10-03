Pocketbook of Neurological Physiotherapy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Background Knowledge
Chapter 1: Evidence based practice
Chapter 2: Ensuring patient and carer centred care
Chapter 3: The wider context of neurorehabilitation
Chapter 4: Motor control
Chapter 5: Neural plasticity in motor learning and motor recovery
Chapter 6: Common neurological conditions
Chapter 7: Common motor impairments, and their impact on
activity
Section 2: Clinical decision making
Chapter 8: Guiding principles for neurological physiotherapy
Chapter 9: Neurological Assessment: the basis of clinical decision making
Chapter 10: Treatment: minimising impairments, activity limitations and participation restrictions
10.1 The acute patient before and after stabilization (Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, Guillain-Barré Syndrome)
10.2 The acute patient with potential for recovery (Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, Guillain-Barré Syndrome)
10.3 The acute patient with limited potential for recovery (complete Spinal Cord Injury)
10.4 The patient with degenerative disease (Multiple Sclerosis)
10.5 The patient with degenerative disease (Parkinson’s disease)
Chapter 11: Outcome measurement
Chapter 12: Continuity of care
Section 3: Other considerations
Chapter 13: Respiratory considerations
Chapter 14: Cognitive Perceptual Considerations
Chapter 15: Communication considerations
Chapter 16: Orthotic management
Section 4: Appendices
Appendix 1: Neurological Investigations
Appendix 2: Drug treatment in neurological rehabilitation
Appendix 3: Abbreviations
Appendix 4: Glossary of terms
Description
POCKETBOOK OF NEUROLOGICAL PHYSIOTHERAPY is designed for working with people with neurological problems in any clinical setting. Written by a team of expert contributors, it offers an international perspective on core concepts, irrespective of philosophical frameworks or health care systems. Rapid access to essential information is contained in one concise volume, providing expert knowledge and advice at your fingertips. This pocketbook is a valuable guide to evidence-based practice for student physiotherapists and their teachers, as well as qualified clinicians.
Key Features
- Background Knowledge including common neurological conditions, neural plasticity, and common motor impairments and their impact on activity
- Clinical Decision Making including assessment and treatment of the acute patient before and during stabilisation; the acute patient with potential for recovery; and the patient with degenerative disease
- Respiratory, communication, cognitive and orthotic management
- Medical investigations and drug treatments
- A glossary of terms and abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 3rd October 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036132
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443068546
About the Editors
Sheila Lennon Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia
About the Authors
Maria Stokes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuromusculoskeletal Rehabilitation, School of Health Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK