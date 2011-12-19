Pocketbook of Emergency Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702028915, 9780702049330

Pocketbook of Emergency Care

1st Edition

A Quick Reference Guide for Paramedics

Authors: Ian Greaves Keith Porter Chris Wright Malcolm Woollard Colonel Timothy Hodgetts
eBook ISBN: 9780702049330
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 19th December 2011
Page Count: 520
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Pocketbook of Emergency Care is the first text designed for use by the professional paramedic at the roadside. The contents are formatted to be easily accessible when specific informatoin is required in an emergency situation. Although arimed at paramedics it is a useful, practical handbook for emergency medical technicians, advanced first aiders, combat medical technicians and practitioners of emergency medical care in remote and rural environments. The book covers the immediate management of acute medical emergencies, major trauma, minor injuries and environmental problems as well as covering the interaction with other emergency services and coping with major incidents. The Pocketbook is an up-to-date synopsis of pre-hospital emergency medicine and includes the most recent European Resuscitation Council algorithms along with recent military medical advances in the management of major trauma patients. The text is based on the popular Emergency Care Textbook for Paramedics, also published by Saunders Elsevier, which can be used as a reference text in conjunction with the Pocketbook.

Key Features

• essential guidelines for paramedic practice
• presented in at-a-glance format for quick reference
• illustrated
• flexicover for durability

Table of Contents

1. Approaching the scene

2. Approach to the Patient

3. An introduction to clinical examination

4. The Emergency Services

5. Basic life Support

6. Basic management of the airway and ventilation

7. Advanced management of the airway and ventilation

8. Intravascular access

9. Taking a medical history

10. Drug Formulary

11. Respiratory emergencies

12. The Cardiovascular System and the ECG

13. Assessment and monitoring

14. Cardiac arrest in adults: Advanced life support

15. Cardiovascular emergencies

16. The Unconscious Patient

17. The acute abdomen

18. Poisoning

19. Microbiology and Infection

20. Trauma

21. The primary and secondary survey

22. Shock

23. Head Injuries

24. Facial Injuries

25. Chest Injuries

26.Abdominal and genitourinary trauma

27. Bone and joint injuries

28. Spinal injuries

29. Patient Immobilization and Extrication

30. Blast and gunshot injuries

31. Burns

32. Wound management

33. Overview of Trauma Resuscitation

34. The Paediatric History

35. Assessment of the Paediatric Patient

36. The sick child

37. Paediatric cardiac arrest

38. The Injured Child

39. Care of the Elderly

40. Hypothermia

41. Near drowning

42. Heat illness

43. Electrocution

44. Chemical incident

45. Nuclear and Radiation Incidents

46. The Sports Arena

47. Rescue from Remote Places

48. Aeromedical Evacuation

49. Childbirth

50. Emergencies in pregnancy

51. Trauma in pregnancy

52. Neonatal Resuscitation and Transport

53. Substance abuse

54. The Uncooperative or Violent Patient

55. Psychiatric Emergencies

56. The Major Incident: an overview

57. Triage

58. The ambulance service at mass gatherings

59. Legal issues

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702049330

About the Author

Ian Greaves

Affiliations and Expertise

Defence Consultant Advisor in Emergency Medicine; Visiting Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Teesside; Consultant in Emergency Medicine, British Army, Middlesborough, UK

Keith Porter

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Trauma Surgeon, Selly Oak Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Professor of Clinical Traumatology, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Chris Wright

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar in Emergency Medicine and Prehospital Care, British Army, Researcher, Academic Department of Military Emergency Medicine, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, HEMS Doctor, Midlands Air Ambulance

Malcolm Woollard

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultat Paramedic and Director, Faculty of Pre-Hospital Care Research Unit, Visiting Professor in Pre-hospital emergency Care, University of Teeside

Colonel Timothy Hodgetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Defence Professor of Emergency Medicine, College of Emergency Medicine, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, Birmingham, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.