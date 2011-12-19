Pocketbook of Emergency Care
1st Edition
A Quick Reference Guide for Paramedics
Description
The Pocketbook of Emergency Care is the first text designed for use by the professional paramedic at the roadside. The contents are formatted to be easily accessible when specific informatoin is required in an emergency situation. Although arimed at paramedics it is a useful, practical handbook for emergency medical technicians, advanced first aiders, combat medical technicians and practitioners of emergency medical care in remote and rural environments. The book covers the immediate management of acute medical emergencies, major trauma, minor injuries and environmental problems as well as covering the interaction with other emergency services and coping with major incidents. The Pocketbook is an up-to-date synopsis of pre-hospital emergency medicine and includes the most recent European Resuscitation Council algorithms along with recent military medical advances in the management of major trauma patients. The text is based on the popular Emergency Care Textbook for Paramedics, also published by Saunders Elsevier, which can be used as a reference text in conjunction with the Pocketbook.
Key Features
• essential guidelines for paramedic practice
• presented in at-a-glance format for quick reference
• illustrated
• flexicover for durability
Table of Contents
1. Approaching the scene
2. Approach to the Patient
3. An introduction to clinical examination
4. The Emergency Services
5. Basic life Support
6. Basic management of the airway and ventilation
7. Advanced management of the airway and ventilation
8. Intravascular access
9. Taking a medical history
10. Drug Formulary
11. Respiratory emergencies
12. The Cardiovascular System and the ECG
13. Assessment and monitoring
14. Cardiac arrest in adults: Advanced life support
15. Cardiovascular emergencies
16. The Unconscious Patient
17. The acute abdomen
18. Poisoning
19. Microbiology and Infection
20. Trauma
21. The primary and secondary survey
22. Shock
23. Head Injuries
24. Facial Injuries
25. Chest Injuries
26.Abdominal and genitourinary trauma
27. Bone and joint injuries
28. Spinal injuries
29. Patient Immobilization and Extrication
30. Blast and gunshot injuries
31. Burns
32. Wound management
33. Overview of Trauma Resuscitation
34. The Paediatric History
35. Assessment of the Paediatric Patient
36. The sick child
37. Paediatric cardiac arrest
38. The Injured Child
39. Care of the Elderly
40. Hypothermia
41. Near drowning
42. Heat illness
43. Electrocution
44. Chemical incident
45. Nuclear and Radiation Incidents
46. The Sports Arena
47. Rescue from Remote Places
48. Aeromedical Evacuation
49. Childbirth
50. Emergencies in pregnancy
51. Trauma in pregnancy
52. Neonatal Resuscitation and Transport
53. Substance abuse
54. The Uncooperative or Violent Patient
55. Psychiatric Emergencies
56. The Major Incident: an overview
57. Triage
58. The ambulance service at mass gatherings
59. Legal issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2011
- Published:
- 19th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049330
About the Author
Ian Greaves
Affiliations and Expertise
Defence Consultant Advisor in Emergency Medicine; Visiting Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Teesside; Consultant in Emergency Medicine, British Army, Middlesborough, UK
Keith Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Trauma Surgeon, Selly Oak Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Professor of Clinical Traumatology, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Chris Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar in Emergency Medicine and Prehospital Care, British Army, Researcher, Academic Department of Military Emergency Medicine, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, HEMS Doctor, Midlands Air Ambulance
Malcolm Woollard
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultat Paramedic and Director, Faculty of Pre-Hospital Care Research Unit, Visiting Professor in Pre-hospital emergency Care, University of Teeside
Colonel Timothy Hodgetts
Affiliations and Expertise
Defence Professor of Emergency Medicine, College of Emergency Medicine, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, Birmingham, UK