Pocketbook of Differential Diagnosis
5th Edition
Authors: Thomas Slater Mohammed Abdul Waduud Nadeem Ahmed
Paperback ISBN: 9780702077777
Paperback ISBN: 9780702077784
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2021
Page Count: 592
Description
Making a correct diagnosis is one of the key aspects of every medical student's and junior doctor's clinical training, and problem-based learning is now widely used to focus on the causes behind the presentation of a clinical feature. The Fifth Edition of this best-selling book is packed full of information to help the reader move from a presenting problem to an accurate diagnosis.
Key Features
- This Fifth Edition covers 125 common presenting problems in both medicine and surgery in a consistent format.
- Each topic includes a list of all potential causes of the condition, colour coded to indicate common, occasional or rare causes. Important geographical variations are also highlighted.
- Two sections cover the differential diagnosis of biochemical and haematological disorders which provide a ready check when reviewing abnormal results
- The text includes a targeted guide to the relevant general and specific follow-up investigations which should be carried out as appropriate.
- Each topic ends with a box highlighting important learning points, or indicating symptom and signs suggestive of significant pathology which require urgent action.
Table of Contents
125 chapters organised alphabetically by presenting problem within three sections – Clinical Presentations, Biochemical Presentations and Haematological Presentations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702077777
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702077784
About the Author
Thomas Slater
Mohammed Abdul Waduud
Affiliations and Expertise
British Heart Foundation Clinical Research Training Fellow, University of Leeds
Nadeem Ahmed
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.