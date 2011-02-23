Pocket Reference for The 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323077842, 9780323170277

Pocket Reference for The 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes

3rd Edition

Authors: Tim Phalen Barbara Aehlert
eBook ISBN: 9780323170277
eBook ISBN: 9780323085434
Imprint: Mosby/JEMS
Published Date: 23rd February 2011
Page Count: 96
Description

This handy reference puts essential information at your fingertips! Pocket Reference for the 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes, 3rd Edition helps you recognize ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) by introducing the 5-step approach to 12-lead analysis, making it faster and easier to learn 12-lead interpretation. Clear and concise, this book provides a simple, step-by-step approach along with tables, illustrations, and practice 12-lead ECGs to help you determine the likelihood of the presence of STEMI versus imposters or other causes of ST elevation. Written by two well-known educators, Tim Phalen, a paramedic, and Barbara J. Aehlert, a nurse, this pocket reference is available separately or as a package with its corresponding textbook, The 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes Text, 3rd Edition.

Key Features

  • A clear, succinct, pocket-sized approach makes it easy to identify possible ST segment elevation myocardial infarction, determine the likelihood of the top STEMI imposters, and confidently categorize the ECG.
  • Streamlined explanation of STEMI recognition includes an emphasis on STEMI imposters (non-infarct causes of ST elevation).
  • Full-color illustrations clearly depict concepts and skills.

Table of Contents

1. Suspecting STEMI

Identifying J-Point

Lead "Views"

2. STEMI Imposters

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy

Bundle Branch Block and Ventricular Rhythms

Benign Early Repolarization and Pericarditis

Practice ECGs

3. Additional Lead ECGs

Right Ventricular Infarction

Posterior Wall

Interpretation

4. Practice ECGs

About the Author

Tim Phalen

Barbara Aehlert

Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

