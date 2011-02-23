Pocket Reference for The 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes
3rd Edition
Description
This handy reference puts essential information at your fingertips! Pocket Reference for the 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes, 3rd Edition helps you recognize ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) by introducing the 5-step approach to 12-lead analysis, making it faster and easier to learn 12-lead interpretation. Clear and concise, this book provides a simple, step-by-step approach along with tables, illustrations, and practice 12-lead ECGs to help you determine the likelihood of the presence of STEMI versus imposters or other causes of ST elevation. Written by two well-known educators, Tim Phalen, a paramedic, and Barbara J. Aehlert, a nurse, this pocket reference is available separately or as a package with its corresponding textbook, The 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes Text, 3rd Edition.
Key Features
- A clear, succinct, pocket-sized approach makes it easy to identify possible ST segment elevation myocardial infarction, determine the likelihood of the top STEMI imposters, and confidently categorize the ECG.
- Streamlined explanation of STEMI recognition includes an emphasis on STEMI imposters (non-infarct causes of ST elevation).
- Full-color illustrations clearly depict concepts and skills.
Table of Contents
1. Suspecting STEMI
Identifying J-Point
Lead "Views"
2. STEMI Imposters
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy
Bundle Branch Block and Ventricular Rhythms
Benign Early Repolarization and Pericarditis
Practice ECGs
3. Additional Lead ECGs
Right Ventricular Infarction
Posterior Wall
Interpretation
4. Practice ECGs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2012
- Published:
- 23rd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323170277
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323085434
About the Author
Tim Phalen
Barbara Aehlert
Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA