This handy reference puts essential information at your fingertips! Pocket Reference for the 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes, 3rd Edition helps you recognize ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) by introducing the 5-step approach to 12-lead analysis, making it faster and easier to learn 12-lead interpretation. Clear and concise, this book provides a simple, step-by-step approach along with tables, illustrations, and practice 12-lead ECGs to help you determine the likelihood of the presence of STEMI versus imposters or other causes of ST elevation. Written by two well-known educators, Tim Phalen, a paramedic, and Barbara J. Aehlert, a nurse, this pocket reference is available separately or as a package with its corresponding textbook, The 12-Lead ECG in Acute Coronary Syndromes Text, 3rd Edition.