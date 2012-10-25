Pocket Reference for ECGs Made Easy
5th Edition
Description
Put essential ECG information at your fingertips! Based on Barbara Aehlert’s popular ECGs Made Easy, 5th Edition, this full-color pocket reference makes it easy to identify ECG rhythms and highlights basic information on cardiac conditions that cause dysrhythmias. Each rhythm includes a brief description, a summary of the characteristics of the rhythm, and a sample rhythm strip. A handy, compact size makes this reference ideal for use in the field!
Key Features
- Brief, condensed information provides essential ECG guidelines at a glance.
- Numerous tables, boxes, and illustrations highlight and summarize key information.
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy and Physiology
2. Basic Electrophysiology
3. Sinus Mechanisms
4. Atrial Rhythms
5. Junctional Rhythms
6. Ventricular Rhythms
7. Atrioventricular (AV) Blocks
8. Pacemaker Rhythms
9. Introduction to the 12-Lead ECG
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2013
- Published:
- 25th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089371
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323172790
About the Author
Barbara Aehlert
Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA