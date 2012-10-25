Pocket Reference for ECGs Made Easy - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323101080, 9780323089371

Pocket Reference for ECGs Made Easy

5th Edition

Authors: Barbara Aehlert
eBook ISBN: 9780323089371
eBook ISBN: 9780323172790
Imprint: Mosby/JEMS
Published Date: 25th October 2012
Page Count: 136
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Put essential ECG information at your fingertips! Based on Barbara Aehlert’s popular ECGs Made Easy, 5th Edition, this full-color pocket reference makes it easy to identify ECG rhythms and highlights basic information on cardiac conditions that cause dysrhythmias. Each rhythm includes a brief description, a summary of the characteristics of the rhythm, and a sample rhythm strip. A handy, compact size makes this reference ideal for use in the field!

Key Features

  • Brief, condensed information provides essential ECG guidelines at a glance.
  • Numerous tables, boxes, and illustrations highlight and summarize key information.

Table of Contents

    1. Anatomy and Physiology
    2. Basic Electrophysiology
    3. Sinus Mechanisms
    4. Atrial Rhythms
    5. Junctional Rhythms
    6. Ventricular Rhythms
    7. Atrioventricular (AV) Blocks
    8. Pacemaker Rhythms
    9. Introduction to the 12-Lead ECG
    References
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby/JEMS 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby/JEMS
eBook ISBN:
9780323089371
eBook ISBN:
9780323172790

About the Author

Barbara Aehlert

Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.