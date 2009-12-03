Pocket Reference for ECGs Made Easy
4th Edition
Authors: Barbara Aehlert
eBook ISBN: 9780323077156
Imprint: Mosby/JEMS
Published Date: 3rd December 2009
Page Count: 160
Description
This full-color pocket reference puts essential ECG information at your fingertips! Based on Barbara Aehlert’s ECGs Made Easy, 4th Edition, this handy, easy-to-use guide includes a brief description of each rhythm accompanied by a summary of the characteristics of the rhythm and a sample rhythm strip. A compact size makes this reference ideal for use in the field!
Key Features
- Numerous tables, boxes, and illustrations are used to summarize key information.
- Updates reflect current changes to the fourth edition of ECGs Made Easy.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy and Physiology
- Basic Electrophysiology
- Sinus Mechanisms
- Atrial Rhythms
- Junctional Rhythms
- Ventricular Rhythms
- Atrioventricular (AV) Blocks
- Pacemaker Rhythms
- Introduction to the 12-Lead ECG
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2011
- Published:
- 3rd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077156
About the Author
Barbara Aehlert
Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.