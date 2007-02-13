Pocket Protocols for Ultrasound Scanning
2nd Edition
Description
Using a flip-card format, this compact guide provides protocols that take the guesswork out of image documentation. These comprehensive protocols follow the imaging guidelines of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) and include a universal method for documenting any type of pathology. Examples of the required images for the physician's diagnostic interpretation are included. Documentation specifics are provided for full and limited abdominal studies, gynecological and obstetric exams, and prostate evaluations. Also provided are protocols for small parts, vascular system, and echocardiography.
Key Features
- Flip-card format with spiral binding allows the book to sit upright close to the console, so sonographer can easily flip pages while scanning to be sure that correct protocols are followed.
- Step-by-step instructions describe criteria for each ultrasound study, then provide examples of each scan that should be obtained to complete the study.
- Protocols follow guidelines provided by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM), the organization that sets sonography policies, practice standards, safety procedures, and performance guidelines.
- Detailed line drawings accompany most sonograms, clarifying the structures shown on the diagnostic image.
- Over 1,200 images and drawings are provided, including images with accompanying drawings for every AIUM-approved protocol — offering a visual step-by-step scanning approach to the performance of scans and image documentation for physician diagnostic interpretation.
Table of Contents
Section II Image Protocol for Abnormal Sonographic Findings
Section III The Abdomen
PART ONE: Image Protocols for Full Sonographic Studies of the Abdomen:
Extensive images of the area(s) of interest accompanied by limited views of other major abdominal structures.
I. Liver Study with Full Abdomen
II. Aorta Study with Full Abdomen
III. Inferior Vena Cava Study with Full Abdomen
IV. Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Study with Full Abdomen
V. Pancreas Study with Full Abdomen
VI. Renal Study with Full Abdomen
VII. Spleen Study with Full Abdomen
PART TWO: Image Protocols for Limited Sonographic Studies of the Abdomen:
Extensive images of the area(s) of interest.
I. Aorta Study
II. Inferior Vena Cava Study
III. Right Upper Quadrant Study
IV. Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Study
V. Pancreas Study
VI. Renal Study
VII. Spleen Study
Section IV The Pelvis
PART ONE: Image Protocol for the Transabdominal Sonographic Study of the Female Pelvis
PART TWO: Image Protocol for the Transvaginal Sonographic Study of the Female Pelvis
PART THREE: Image Protocols for Sonographic Studies of the Male Pelvis:
I. Transrectal Prostate Gland Study
II. Scrotum Study
III. Penis Study
Section V Obstetrics
PART ONE: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Early First Trimester
PART TWO: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Late First Trimester
PART THREE: Image Protocols for Sonographic Studies of the Second and Third Trimesters:
I. Second and Third Trimester Images
II. Multiple Gestations
III. The Biophysical Profile
Section VI Small Parts
PART ONE: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Thyroid Gland
PART TWO: Image Protocols for the Sonographic Study of the Breast
I. Breast Lesion Characterization
II. Whole Breast Images
PART THREE: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Neonatal Brain
Section VII Vascular
PART ONE: Image Protocols for Abdominal Doppler and Color Flow Studies:
I. Mesenteric Arterial Images
II. Renal Arterial Images
III. Image Examples of Various Studies
PART TWO: Image Protocol for Cerebrovascular Duplex Scanning
PART THREE: Image Protocols for Peripheral Arterial and Venous Duplex Scanning:
I. Lower Extremity Venous Duplex Images
II. Lower Extremity Peripheral Arterial Images
Section VIII Echocardiography
PART ONE: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Adult Heart
PART TWO: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Pediatric Heart
Section IX Abbreviation Glossary
About the Author
Betty Tempkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Member, Board of Directors, Piedmont Virginia Community College, Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program, Charlottesville, VA; Ultrasound Consultant, Middlebrook, VA; Formerly, Clinical Director, Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa, FL
Reviews
Tempkin, Betty Bates, BA
ISBN: 978-1-4160-3101-7, NLM: WN 39, LC: RC78.7, 748 pages, spiral bound cover.
[REVIEWER'S EXPERT OPINION]
Kathleen Mary Christopher, RTR; RDMS(Froedtert Hospital)
**Description**
In this imaging reference for ultrasound examinations, images are presented in logical order and are accompanied by a gray scale, color-coded drawing to identify anatomy. The first edition was published in 1999.
**Purpose**
It is intended to be used during ultrasound examinations to help student sonographers obtain consistent and technically accurate images of ultrasound studies.
**Audience**
This is an excellent book for student or novice sonographers or residents. It is also a useful reference for someone developing department protocols using the AIUM standards for normal and abnormal studies. The author is a well known expert and author in the field of ultrasonography.
**Features**
The accompanying drawings that depict the anatomy that should be seen and the correct orientation are the best part of the book. The scanning tips throughout are also very useful. The book is intended to be propped on the ultrasound machine during the exam for easy access, but I'm sure that would not instill confidence in the patient. Some of the reproductions of the ultrasound scans are not the best quality.
**Assessment**
This is a useful book for student sonographers or residents, but it also could be used for developing department protocols and standards. It is comprehensive, yet concise, and its portability adds to its usefulness.
Weighted Numerical Score: 76 - 3 Stars