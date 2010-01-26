Pocket Podiatry: Paediatrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030314, 9780702043680

Pocket Podiatry: Paediatrics

1st Edition

Authors: Angela Evans
Series Editors: Ian Mathieson
eBook ISBN: 9780702043680
eBook ISBN: 9781455725144
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030314
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th January 2010
Page Count: 324
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 Consulting with children

Chapter 2 Embryology and fetal development

Chapter 3 Basic bones of ontogeny

Chapter 4 Developmental biomechanics

Chapter 5 Gait development

Chapter 6 Examination of paediatric foot posture

Chapter 7 Growing pains

Chapter 8 Clubfoot: talipes equinovarus

Chapter 9 Metatarsus adductus

Chapter 10 Intoeing gait

Chapter 11 Toe walking

Chapter 12 Verrucae

Chapter 13 Sport and the osteochondroses

Chapter 14 Footwear

Chapter 15 Orthoses

Glossary

Index

Description

Pocket Podiatry gives you all the essentials of examination and diagnosis in a convenient, user-friendly format. With the emphasis on practical, step-by-step guidance, this handy volume includes helpful diagrams, full colour photographs, tables, tips and summary boxes to give you quick access to key information with the minimum of fuss.

Key Features

  • Relevant – focuses on key information
  • Convenient – handy sized volumes can easily be carried in coat pocket
  • Practical – a minimum of theory and a maximum of clinical emphasis
  • Accessible – user-friendly format with summaries and helpful tips
  • Specialist – written by podiatrists for podiatrists
  • Clear – full colour design and colour photographs throughout

Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702043680
eBook ISBN:
9781455725144
Paperback ISBN:
9780702030314

About the Authors

Angela Evans Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, School of Health Sciences, University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia

About the Series Editors

Ian Mathieson Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Wales Centre for Podiatric Studies, University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.