Pocket Podiatry: Paediatrics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 Consulting with children
Chapter 2 Embryology and fetal development
Chapter 3 Basic bones of ontogeny
Chapter 4 Developmental biomechanics
Chapter 5 Gait development
Chapter 6 Examination of paediatric foot posture
Chapter 7 Growing pains
Chapter 8 Clubfoot: talipes equinovarus
Chapter 9 Metatarsus adductus
Chapter 10 Intoeing gait
Chapter 11 Toe walking
Chapter 12 Verrucae
Chapter 13 Sport and the osteochondroses
Chapter 14 Footwear
Chapter 15 Orthoses
Glossary
Index
Description
Pocket Podiatry gives you all the essentials of examination and diagnosis in a convenient, user-friendly format. With the emphasis on practical, step-by-step guidance, this handy volume includes helpful diagrams, full colour photographs, tables, tips and summary boxes to give you quick access to key information with the minimum of fuss.
Key Features
- Relevant – focuses on key information
- Convenient – handy sized volumes can easily be carried in coat pocket
- Practical – a minimum of theory and a maximum of clinical emphasis
- Accessible – user-friendly format with summaries and helpful tips
- Specialist – written by podiatrists for podiatrists
- Clear – full colour design and colour photographs throughout
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 26th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702043680
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725144
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702030314
About the Authors
Angela Evans Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, School of Health Sciences, University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia
About the Series Editors
Ian Mathieson Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Wales Centre for Podiatric Studies, University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK