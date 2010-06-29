Pocket Podiatry: Footwear and Foot Orthoses
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Principles of foot biomechanics and gait. The impact of aging and systemic diseases on foot and lower limb mechanics. Foot orthoses. Evolution of footwear design and purpose. Modern footwear. Footwear Assessment. Footwear Options. The relationship between footwear and the vulnerable foot. Managing patient engagement in orthoses and footwear as foot health intervention. Glossary. Appendix.
Description
Footwear and Foot Orthoses provides students and clinicians with a guide to the information they require to underpin their clinical decision making. Pocket Podiatry provides all the essential information for a modern Podiatric practice. Examination and diagnosis, aetiology, prognosis and management are provided in a practical and informative manner. With its clarity and portability, students will find the Pocket Podiatry series an invaluable companion to their studies, whilst practitioners will appreciate its clinical orientation and concise format.
Key Features
- Relevant – focuses on key information
- Convenient – handy sized volumes can easily be carried in coat pocket
- Practical – Core theory and a maximum of clinical emphasis
- Accessible – user-friendly format with summaries and helpful tips
- Specialist – written specifically for Podiatrists by true experts
- Clear – full colour design throughout
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 29th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702043918
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047879
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702030420
About the Series Editors
Ian Mathieson Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Wales Centre for Podiatric Studies, University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK
About the Authors
Anita Williams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
FCPodM - Directorate of Prosthetics, Orthotics and Podiatry, University of Salford, Salford, UK
Chris Nester Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Health, Sport and Rehabilitation Sciences Research, University of Salford, Salford, UK