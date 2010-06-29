Pocket Podiatry: Footwear and Foot Orthoses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030420, 9780702043918

Pocket Podiatry: Footwear and Foot Orthoses

1st Edition

Series Editors: Ian Mathieson
Authors: Anita Williams Chris Nester
eBook ISBN: 9780702043918
eBook ISBN: 9780702047879
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030420
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Principles of foot biomechanics and gait. The impact of aging and systemic diseases on foot and lower limb mechanics. Foot orthoses. Evolution of footwear design and purpose. Modern footwear. Footwear Assessment. Footwear Options. The relationship between footwear and the vulnerable foot. Managing patient engagement in orthoses and footwear as foot health intervention. Glossary. Appendix.

Description

Footwear and Foot Orthoses provides students and clinicians with a guide to the information they require to underpin their clinical decision making. Pocket Podiatry provides all the essential information for a modern Podiatric practice. Examination and diagnosis, aetiology, prognosis and management are provided in a practical and informative manner.  With its clarity and portability, students will find the Pocket Podiatry series an invaluable companion to their studies, whilst practitioners will appreciate its clinical orientation and concise format.

Key Features

  • Relevant – focuses on key information
  • Convenient – handy sized volumes can easily be carried in coat pocket
  • Practical – Core theory and a maximum of clinical emphasis
  • Accessible – user-friendly format with summaries and helpful tips
  • Specialist – written specifically for Podiatrists by true experts
  • Clear – full colour design throughout

About the Series Editors

Ian Mathieson Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Wales Centre for Podiatric Studies, University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK

About the Authors

Anita Williams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

FCPodM - Directorate of Prosthetics, Orthotics and Podiatry, University of Salford, Salford, UK

Chris Nester Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Health, Sport and Rehabilitation Sciences Research, University of Salford, Salford, UK

