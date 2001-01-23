The expert introduction to Microsoft's Pocket PC operating system that runs on devices such as the Compaq ipaq, Casio E125, EM-500 and the HP Jornada 540 series.

Pocket PC Clear and Simple teaches readers how to use, customize and get the most out of the built in applications included on the Pocket PC. The book is packed with over 200 screen shots to illustrate the points being made. Pocket PC is bursting with powerful new capabilities, including direct internet connectivity, multimedia, and e-book reader functions, features that have led many industry experts to dub it the "Palm killer," referring to the competing Palm Pilot device.

Pocket PC Clear and Simple is written by Craig Peacock, a recipient of Microsoft's "Windows CE MVP" award and one of the few Windows CE gurus outside of Microsoft. Drawing on his extensive experience running "Craig Peacock's Windows CE Pages," one of the most heavily trafficked sites on the topic, the author offers extensive tips, workarounds, and innovative solutions that will help readers get the most of a Pocket PC device. Consistent with the "Clear & Simple" series, this book features a very visual and engaging style.

