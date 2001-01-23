Pocket PC Clear and Simple - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750673549, 9780080514161

Pocket PC Clear and Simple

1st Edition

Authors: Craig Peacock
eBook ISBN: 9780080514161
Paperback ISBN: 9780750673549
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 23rd January 2001
Page Count: 160
Description

The expert introduction to Microsoft's Pocket PC operating system that runs on devices such as the Compaq ipaq, Casio E125, EM-500 and the HP Jornada 540 series.

Pocket PC Clear and Simple teaches readers how to use, customize and get the most out of the built in applications included on the Pocket PC. The book is packed with over 200 screen shots to illustrate the points being made. Pocket PC is bursting with powerful new capabilities, including direct internet connectivity, multimedia, and e-book reader functions, features that have led many industry experts to dub it the "Palm killer," referring to the competing Palm Pilot device.

Pocket PC Clear and Simple is written by Craig Peacock, a recipient of Microsoft's "Windows CE MVP" award and one of the few Windows CE gurus outside of Microsoft. Drawing on his extensive experience running "Craig Peacock's Windows CE Pages," one of the most heavily trafficked sites on the topic, the author offers extensive tips, workarounds, and innovative solutions that will help readers get the most of a Pocket PC device. Consistent with the "Clear & Simple" series, this book features a very visual and engaging style.

Key Features

  • Teaches customization techniques and workarounds
  • Written by "one of the undisputed experts on Windows CE" (Microsoft)
  • Requires no technical or in-depth computer knowledge

Readership

New and existing users of devices running Microsoft's Pocket PC; operating systems such as the Compaq ipaq, HP 540 series, Casio E125, EM500

Table of Contents

Start Here; Setting up; Documents and Notes; Communications; Calendar; Contacts ans Tasks; Email; Pocket Excel; Muktimedia; Other Applications; Index

About the Author

Craig Peacock

Affiliations and Expertise

Craig Peacock operates "Craig Peacock's Windows CE Pages," a major Web site devoted to Windows CE. Microsoft has given him a "Microsoft Windows CE MVP" award for his expertise and support of the Windows CE platform.

Reviews

A wonderful book for beginners, complete with step-by-step pictorials covering all the basics of the Pocket PC. -Pen Computing

