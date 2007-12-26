Pocket Notes on Neonatology

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Neonatology is a sub-speciality of paediatrics devoted to the care of the newborn infant. The wider care of the newborn infant includes not only the sick neonate but also the well newborn infant. The practice of neonatology is generally limited to specialist neonatal units and nurseries – ranging from those nurseries that deal with the well newborn infant to neonatal intensive care units. The care of the newborn infant is delivered by full time neonatologists, visiting medical officer neonatologists, paediatric registrars, senior house officers, nurses holding neonatal certificates, midwives and JMO’s.

The book has been specifically written, formatted and designed to be carried whilst on duty, and contains information that staff in neonatal units will need during the course of their day – especially that information required often, but not yet committed to memory. This information requires continual reinforcement and in a busy unit there is no time to consult other references such as textbooks or computer based information.