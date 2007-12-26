Pocket Notes on Neonatology
2nd Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Neonatology is a sub-speciality of paediatrics devoted to the care of the newborn infant. The wider care of the newborn infant includes not only the sick neonate but also the well newborn infant. The practice of neonatology is generally limited to specialist neonatal units and nurseries – ranging from those nurseries that deal with the well newborn infant to neonatal intensive care units. The care of the newborn infant is delivered by full time neonatologists, visiting medical officer neonatologists, paediatric registrars, senior house officers, nurses holding neonatal certificates, midwives and JMO’s.
The book has been specifically written, formatted and designed to be carried whilst on duty, and contains information that staff in neonatal units will need during the course of their day – especially that information required often, but not yet committed to memory. This information requires continual reinforcement and in a busy unit there is no time to consult other references such as textbooks or computer based information.
Key Features
- Portable clinical reference
- Covers procedures such as peripheral IV, umbilical arterial and venous catheter insertion, central venous line insertion and peripheral IA line insertion
- Coverage of standard infusions of dopamine, dobutamine, morphine and midazolam, insulin and PGE1
- Ready Reckoner table, by infant birthweight, for size of ETTs and umbilical lines (usage and insertion), and common drug and infusion dosages
- Resuscitation and infection algorithms included
Table of Contents
Chapter 2 RESUSCITATION
-Resuscitation flow diagram
-Resuscitation equipment
-Meconium stained liquor
Chapter 3 PROCEDURES
-Skin disinfection - general principles
-Vascular access
-Specimen collection
-Endotracheal intubation
Chapter 4 RESPIRATORY SUPPORT
-Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP)
-Nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV)
-Surfactant
-Assisted ventilation
-Conventional mechanical ventilation
-Volume-targeted ventilation
-High frequency ventilation (HFV)
-Trigger ventilation modes
-Pneumothorax (PTX)
Chapter 5 BLOOD GAS RESULTS
Chapter 6 PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
-Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO)
Chapter 7 PATENT DUCTUS ARTERIOSUS (PDA)
Chapter 8 THERMOREGULATION
Chapter 9 BLOOD PRESSURE
Chapter 10 FLUIDS AND NUTRITION
-Renal function
-Parenteral fluids
-Parenteral nutrition
-Enteral feeding
Chapter 11 HYPOGLYCAEMIA
Chapter 12 COMMON DRUGS AND INFUSIONS
-Common drug doses
-Standard infusions
-Dopamine
-Dobutamine
-Morphine & Midazolam
-Insulin
-PGE1
Chapter 13 CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE
-Dexamethasone
Chapter 14 CARE OF THE EXTREMELY PRETERM BABY
-Initial care of the ELBW infant prior to transfer to level 3 nursery
-Guideline for care of infants <1000 g / <28 weeks at a level 3 nursery
Chapter 15 JAUNDICE
-Term Newborns
-Preterm Newborns
-Prolonged jaundice
-Phototherapy
-Exchange transfusion
Chapter 16 ANAEMIA AND BLOOD PRODUCT TRANSFUSIONS
-Anaemia of prematurity
-Platelets
-Albumin
Chapter 17 INFECTION RISK
-Infection risk and antibiotic use
-Prevention of neonatal early onset GBS disease (EOGBSD)
Chapter 18 RETINOPATHY OF PREMATURITY (ROP)
-Laser therapy for ROP
Chapter 19 CRANIAL ULTRASOUNDS
Chapter 20 APNOEA
Chapter 21 SEIZURES
Chapter 22 NEONATAL ABSTINENCE SYNDROME
Chapter 23 SURGICAL PROBLEMS
-Gastrointestinal perforation
-Necrotising enterocolitis
-Gut obstruction
-Baby of mother with polyhydramnios
-Delayed passage of meconium
-Gastroschisis
-Congenital diaphragmatic hernia
Chapter 24 MATERNAL THYROID DISEASE
Chapter 25 HIPS
Chapter 26 MATERNAL INFECTIONS
-Viral disorders
-Syphilis
Chapter 27 AUDIOLOGY
Chapter 28 IMMUNISATION
Chapter 29 VITAMIN K
Chapter 30 WITHDRAWAL OF TREATMENT
Chapter 31 DEATH
Chapter 32 OUTCOME STATISTICS
-Survival
-Morbidity
-Long-Term Outcome
Chapter 33 THE READY RECKONER
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2008
- Published:
- 26th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578325
About the Author
Mark Davies
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Consultant Neonatologist, Grantley Stable Neonatal Unit, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital; Senior Lecturer, Neonatology, Department of Paediatrics & Child Health, University of Queensland, Australia
David Cartwright
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Neonatology, GSNU, Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital, Australia