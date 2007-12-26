Pocket Notes on Neonatology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729538329, 9780729578325

Pocket Notes on Neonatology

2nd Edition

Authors: Mark Davies David Cartwright
eBook ISBN: 9780729578325
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 26th December 2007
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Neonatology is a sub-speciality of paediatrics devoted to the care of the newborn infant. The wider care of the newborn infant includes not only the sick neonate but also the well newborn infant. The practice of neonatology is generally limited to specialist neonatal units and nurseries – ranging from those nurseries that deal with the well newborn infant to neonatal intensive care units. The care of the newborn infant is delivered by full time neonatologists, visiting medical officer neonatologists, paediatric registrars, senior house officers, nurses holding neonatal certificates, midwives and JMO’s.
The book has been specifically written, formatted and designed to be carried whilst on duty, and contains information that staff in neonatal units will need during the course of their day – especially that information required often, but not yet committed to memory. This information requires continual reinforcement and in a busy unit there is no time to consult other references such as textbooks or computer based information.

Key Features

  • Portable clinical reference
  • Covers procedures such as peripheral IV, umbilical arterial and venous catheter insertion, central venous line insertion and peripheral IA line insertion
  • Coverage of standard infusions of dopamine, dobutamine, morphine and midazolam, insulin and PGE1
  • Ready Reckoner table, by infant birthweight, for size of ETTs and umbilical lines (usage and insertion), and common drug and infusion dosages
  • Resuscitation and infection algorithms included

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 INFECTION CONTROL - HAND WASHING

Chapter 2 RESUSCITATION

-Resuscitation flow diagram

-Resuscitation equipment

-Meconium stained liquor

Chapter 3 PROCEDURES

-Skin disinfection - general principles

-Vascular access

-Specimen collection

-Endotracheal intubation

Chapter 4 RESPIRATORY SUPPORT

-Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP)

-Nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV)

-Surfactant

-Assisted ventilation

-Conventional mechanical ventilation

-Volume-targeted ventilation

-High frequency ventilation (HFV)

-Trigger ventilation modes

-Pneumothorax (PTX)

Chapter 5 BLOOD GAS RESULTS

Chapter 6 PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

-Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO)

Chapter 7 PATENT DUCTUS ARTERIOSUS (PDA)

Chapter 8 THERMOREGULATION

Chapter 9 BLOOD PRESSURE

Chapter 10 FLUIDS AND NUTRITION

-Renal function

-Parenteral fluids

-Parenteral nutrition

-Enteral feeding

Chapter 11 HYPOGLYCAEMIA

Chapter 12 COMMON DRUGS AND INFUSIONS

-Common drug doses

-Standard infusions

-Dopamine

-Dobutamine

-Morphine & Midazolam

-Insulin

-PGE1

Chapter 13 CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE

-Dexamethasone

Chapter 14 CARE OF THE EXTREMELY PRETERM BABY

-Initial care of the ELBW infant prior to transfer to level 3 nursery

-Guideline for care of infants <1000 g / <28 weeks at a level 3 nursery

Chapter 15 JAUNDICE

-Term Newborns

-Preterm Newborns

-Prolonged jaundice

-Phototherapy

-Exchange transfusion

Chapter 16 ANAEMIA AND BLOOD PRODUCT TRANSFUSIONS

-Anaemia of prematurity

-Platelets

-Albumin

Chapter 17 INFECTION RISK

-Infection risk and antibiotic use

-Prevention of neonatal early onset GBS disease (EOGBSD)

Chapter 18 RETINOPATHY OF PREMATURITY (ROP)

-Laser therapy for ROP

Chapter 19 CRANIAL ULTRASOUNDS

Chapter 20 APNOEA

Chapter 21 SEIZURES

Chapter 22 NEONATAL ABSTINENCE SYNDROME

Chapter 23 SURGICAL PROBLEMS

-Gastrointestinal perforation

-Necrotising enterocolitis

-Gut obstruction

-Baby of mother with polyhydramnios

-Delayed passage of meconium

-Gastroschisis

-Congenital diaphragmatic hernia

Chapter 24 MATERNAL THYROID DISEASE

Chapter 25 HIPS

Chapter 26 MATERNAL INFECTIONS

-Viral disorders

-Syphilis

Chapter 27 AUDIOLOGY

Chapter 28 IMMUNISATION

Chapter 29 VITAMIN K

Chapter 30 WITHDRAWAL OF TREATMENT

Chapter 31 DEATH

Chapter 32 OUTCOME STATISTICS

-Survival

-Morbidity

-Long-Term Outcome

Chapter 33 THE READY RECKONER

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729578325

About the Author

Mark Davies

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Consultant Neonatologist, Grantley Stable Neonatal Unit, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital; Senior Lecturer, Neonatology, Department of Paediatrics & Child Health, University of Queensland, Australia

David Cartwright

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Neonatology, GSNU, Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.