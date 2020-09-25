Pocket Medical Terminology
2nd Edition
Authors: Andrew Hutton
Paperback ISBN: 9780702079696
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2020
Page Count: 400
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 25th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702079696
About the Author
Andrew Hutton
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Life Science, Edinburgh, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.