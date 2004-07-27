Pocket Medical Terminology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443074561

Pocket Medical Terminology

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Hutton
Paperback ISBN: 9780443074561
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th July 2004
Page Count: 400
Description

This pocket-sized, medical term "dictionary" organizes entries according to body systems and medical topics, making specific words easy to locate. Quick reference boxes in each section enable users to look up terms according to common names or learn the medical terminology for common words, and page numbers are provided to facilitate cross-referencing.

Key Features

  • Small, "pocket guide" format is convenient and easy to use in any setting.
  • Numerous features promote easy referencing of information, including page numbers and quick reference boxes.
  • Medical terminology definitions and content is relevant to all areas of health care.

Table of Contents

Introduction: The components of medical words
1. Cells, tissues, organs and systems
2. The digestive system
3. The respiratory system
4. The cardiovascular system
5. The blood
6. The lymphatic system and immunology
7. The urinary system
8. The nervous system
9. The eye
10. The ear
11. The skin
12. The nose and mouth
13. The muscular system
14. The skeletal system
15. The male reproductive system
16. The female reproductive system and obstetrics
17. The endocrine system
18. Radiology and nuclear medicine
19. Oncology
20. Anatomical position
21. Microbiology
22. Pharmacology
Abbreviations
Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443074561

About the Author

Andrew Hutton

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Life Science, Edinburgh, UK

