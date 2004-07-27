Pocket Medical Terminology
1st Edition
Description
This pocket-sized, medical term "dictionary" organizes entries according to body systems and medical topics, making specific words easy to locate. Quick reference boxes in each section enable users to look up terms according to common names or learn the medical terminology for common words, and page numbers are provided to facilitate cross-referencing.
Key Features
- Small, "pocket guide" format is convenient and easy to use in any setting.
- Numerous features promote easy referencing of information, including page numbers and quick reference boxes.
- Medical terminology definitions and content is relevant to all areas of health care.
Table of Contents
Introduction: The components of medical words
1. Cells, tissues, organs and systems
2. The digestive system
3. The respiratory system
4. The cardiovascular system
5. The blood
6. The lymphatic system and immunology
7. The urinary system
8. The nervous system
9. The eye
10. The ear
11. The skin
12. The nose and mouth
13. The muscular system
14. The skeletal system
15. The male reproductive system
16. The female reproductive system and obstetrics
17. The endocrine system
18. Radiology and nuclear medicine
19. Oncology
20. Anatomical position
21. Microbiology
22. Pharmacology
Abbreviations
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 27th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443074561
About the Author
Andrew Hutton
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Life Science, Edinburgh, UK