Pocket Guide to Preventing Process Plant Materials Mix-ups
1st Edition
Description
This handy pocket guide condenses vital information into a simple format that explains how to prevent costly materials mix-ups that result from a deficiency in the supply chain. Using easy-to-read, straightforward language, it outlines effective methods of specifying, procuring, receiving and verifying critical materials. Pocket Guide to Preventing Process Plant Materials Mix-ups illustrates how to test and identify materials and provides what you need to know to choose between the various production methods.
Table of Contents
Preface. Quality Control Systems. Specifying and Ordering Materials. Receiving and Verifying Materials. Metals. Metal Product Forms. Testing and Identifying Metals. Non-Metals. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 23rd March 2000
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539157
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780884153443
About the Author
Bert Moniz
Affiliations and Expertise
Bert Moniz P.E., is a materials engineering consultant with the DuPont Company with more than thirty years experience. He is involved in selecting construction materials as well as materials in corrosion, failure analysis, and mechanical integrity programs across the company. Moniz is co-editor of two previous books. He is a registered professional engineer in the Province of Ontario.