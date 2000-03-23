Pocket Guide to Preventing Process Plant Materials Mix-ups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884153443, 9780080539157

Pocket Guide to Preventing Process Plant Materials Mix-ups

1st Edition

Authors: Bert Moniz
eBook ISBN: 9780080539157
Paperback ISBN: 9780884153443
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 23rd March 2000
Page Count: 180
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
62.95
53.51
48.95
41.61
60.95
51.81
5700.00
4845.00
38.99
33.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This handy pocket guide condenses vital information into a simple format that explains how to prevent costly materials mix-ups that result from a deficiency in the supply chain. Using easy-to-read, straightforward language, it outlines effective methods of specifying, procuring, receiving and verifying critical materials. Pocket Guide to Preventing Process Plant Materials Mix-ups illustrates how to test and identify materials and provides what you need to know to choose between the various production methods.

Table of Contents

Preface. Quality Control Systems. Specifying and Ordering Materials. Receiving and Verifying Materials. Metals. Metal Product Forms. Testing and Identifying Metals. Non-Metals. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080539157
Paperback ISBN:
9780884153443

About the Author

Bert Moniz

Affiliations and Expertise

Bert Moniz P.E., is a materials engineering consultant with the DuPont Company with more than thirty years experience. He is involved in selecting construction materials as well as materials in corrosion, failure analysis, and mechanical integrity programs across the company. Moniz is co-editor of two previous books. He is a registered professional engineer in the Province of Ontario.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.