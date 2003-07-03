Pocket Guide to Musculoskeletal Assessment
2nd Edition
Description
Providing a handy framework for conducting efficient and organized patient assessments, the second edition of this practical guide includes even more special tests, treatment options, and resources to help readers perform thorough and efficient musculoskeletal assessments of patients. Its small size and lay-flat spiral binding make it easy to refer to during actual patient treatment, and graduated tabs marking the location of each chapter and appendix make it convenient to find information quickly. Organized in an outline format, each of the 15 chapters includes an overview of subjective and objective examination topics for a specific body region or system, followed by a quick reference table of special tests and treatment options. A mini CD offers 35 video clips of common tests. A web launcher provides easy access to every special test discussed in the book.
Key Features
- Chapters are written in an outline format so readers can quickly find the information they need.
- Examination outlines utilize the "subjective" and "objective" portions of the traditional SOAPG note format —making the guide accessible to any health professional who performs musculoskeletal assessment.
- Special tests and treatment options are presented in tables, providing succinct, up-to-date information on the most common tests and treatment options.
- The convenient pocket size and lay-flat, spiral binding provides increased portability and usefulness.
- The extensive appendices of assessment tools and resources provide additional options for patient assessment.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Cervical Spine
2. Shoulder
3. Elbow
4. Wrist and Hand
5. Thoracic Spine
6. Lumbar Spine
7. Hip
8. Knee
9. Foot and Ankle
10. Respiratory Evaluation
11. Inpatient Physical Therapy Cardiac Evaluation
12. Lower Extremity Amputee Evaluation
13. Neurologic Evaluation
14. Inpatient Orthopedic Evaluation
Appendixes
A. Dermatomes
B. Sclerotomes
C. Auscultation
D. Normal Range of Motion
E. Ligament Laxity Grading Scale
F. Capsular Pattern and Closed Back Positions for Selected Joints
G. Blister Care
H. Brachial Plexus Diagram
I. McGill Pain Questionnaire
J. Radiology
K. Physical Agent and Modalities
L. Types of Traction
M. Normal Values for Commonly Encountered Laboratory Results
N. Physical Therapy Preferred Practice Patterns
O. Abbreviations and Definitions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 3rd July 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416065272
About the Author
Richard Baxter
Affiliations and Expertise
Physical Therapist, United States Army, Major