Pocket Guide to Musculoskeletal Assessment

Providing a handy framework for conducting efficient and organized patient assessments, the second edition of this practical guide includes even more special tests, treatment options, and resources to help readers perform thorough and efficient musculoskeletal assessments of patients. Its small size and lay-flat spiral binding make it easy to refer to during actual patient treatment, and graduated tabs marking the location of each chapter and appendix make it convenient to find information quickly. Organized in an outline format, each of the 15 chapters includes an overview of subjective and objective examination topics for a specific body region or system, followed by a quick reference table of special tests and treatment options. A mini CD offers 35 video clips of common tests. A web launcher provides easy access to every special test discussed in the book.