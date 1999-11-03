Pocket Guide to Flanges, Fittings, and Piping Data - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780884153108, 9780080514154

Pocket Guide to Flanges, Fittings, and Piping Data

3rd Edition

Authors: R. R. Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780080514154
Paperback ISBN: 9780884153108
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 3rd November 1999
Page Count: 160
Description

Here is the latest edition of a compact reference that has been a real treasure for materials personnel for more than 15 years. Packed with pictures, definitions, and descriptions of ANSI and API piping materials, such as flanges, fittings, bolts, gaskets, and required wrench sizes, it serves as an excellent guide for "rookies" and a ready reference for "old-timers" alike.

This compact reference is packed with pictures, definitions, and descriptions of ANSI and API piping materials, such as flanges, fittings, bolts, gaskets, and required wrench sizes. It contains basic information and data to answer common questions that arise in materials handling, pipe fitting, and engineering.

Table of Contents

Preface. ANSI Flanges. ANSI Buttweld Fittings. Refinery Pipe. API Flanges. Stainless Steels. Miscellaneous Items. Pipeline Pigs. Appendix A. Piping Abbreviations. Appendix B. Useful Formulas. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080514154
Paperback ISBN:
9780884153108

About the Author

R. R. Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

R.R. Lee is president/owner of Lee's Material Services in Houston, Texas. Prior to this, he was material takeoff section leader with McDermott Engineering, Inc., and has more than twenty years' experience as a purchasing agent, inventory control supervisor, and material specialist/manager with Brown and Root, Inc., Texaco, and Oasis Oil Company.

