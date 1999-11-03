Pocket Guide to Flanges, Fittings, and Piping Data
3rd Edition
Description
Here is the latest edition of a compact reference that has been a real treasure for materials personnel for more than 15 years. Packed with pictures, definitions, and descriptions of ANSI and API piping materials, such as flanges, fittings, bolts, gaskets, and required wrench sizes, it serves as an excellent guide for "rookies" and a ready reference for "old-timers" alike.
Table of Contents
Preface. ANSI Flanges. ANSI Buttweld Fittings. Refinery Pipe. API Flanges. Stainless Steels. Miscellaneous Items. Pipeline Pigs. Appendix A. Piping Abbreviations. Appendix B. Useful Formulas. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 3rd November 1999
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514154
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780884153108
About the Author
R. R. Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
R.R. Lee is president/owner of Lee's Material Services in Houston, Texas. Prior to this, he was material takeoff section leader with McDermott Engineering, Inc., and has more than twenty years' experience as a purchasing agent, inventory control supervisor, and material specialist/manager with Brown and Root, Inc., Texaco, and Oasis Oil Company.