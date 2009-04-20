Pocket Guide to Clinical Examination
4th Edition
Description
This handy, well illustrated guide covers all aspects of patient examination. Carry this practical text with you so you can review the questions you should include as part of your history taking, the examination techniques you should use for different body systems and the presenting signs of common disorders. The new fourth edition includes over 130 colour illustrations as well as text boxes to aid revision and help in daily clinical duties.
Key Features
- The history-taking and examination coverage will be invaluable to students faced with real-life patients for the first time by highlighting the most things to remember
- The signs & symptoms sections describe the most important diseases associated with each body system
- The various icon boxes highlight and summarise information on a range of issues relevant to history and examination: the elderly, emergency situations, Questions to Ask, etc
- Colour photographs depict the clinical manifestations as they present in real-life and ‘real-life’ examination techniques
- Colour diagrams clarify examination technique
Table of Contents
• Medical Record, Medical History and Interviewing Technique
• General Examination
• Skin, nails and hair
• Ear, Nose and Throat
• Respiratory System
• The Heart and Cardiovascular System
• The Abdomen
• Female Breasts and Genitalia
• The Male Genitalia
• Bone, Joints and Muscle
• The Nervous System
• Infants and Children
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 20th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437505
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723434658
About the Author
Owen Epstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Royal Free Hospital NHS Trust, London, UK
G. Perkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Neurologist, Charing Cross and HIllingdon Hospitals, London, UK Emeritus Consultant Neurologist, Charing Cross and HIllingdon Hospitals, London, UK
John Cookson
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the Undergraduate School, Hull and York Medical School, University of York, York, UK
Ian Watt
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Primary Care, Hull and York Medical School, University of York, York, UK
Roby Rakhit
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Royal Free Hospital, London, UK
Andrew Robins
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatrician, Whittington Hospital NHS Trust, London UK
Graham Hornett
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner, Specialist in ENT, Surrey Primary Care Trust, Guildford, Surrey, UK