Get quick access to essential ECG information with the Pocket Guide for ECGs Made Easy, 6th Edition. Reflecting the American Heart Association’s 2015 ECC resuscitation guidelines, this full-color guide contains key points and selected ECG rhythm strips to help you correctly identify ECG rhythms whether you’re in the classroom or in the field. Each rhythm covered in the guide includes a brief description, a summary of heart rhythm characteristics, and a sample ECG rhythm strip. And with its numerous illustrations, call-out boxes, full-color layout, and easy-to-read, conversational style, this portable reference makes essential information not only easy to find, but also easy to understand.