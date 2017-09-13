Pocket Guide for ECGs Made Easy
6th Edition
Description
Get quick access to essential ECG information with the Pocket Guide for ECGs Made Easy, 6th Edition. Reflecting the American Heart Association’s 2015 ECC resuscitation guidelines, this full-color guide contains key points and selected ECG rhythm strips to help you correctly identify ECG rhythms whether you’re in the classroom or in the field. Each rhythm covered in the guide includes a brief description, a summary of heart rhythm characteristics, and a sample ECG rhythm strip. And with its numerous illustrations, call-out boxes, full-color layout, and easy-to-read, conversational style, this portable reference makes essential information not only easy to find, but also easy to understand.
Key Features
- Easy-to-read, conversational tone makes understanding the information quick and easy.
- Brief description of each dysrhythmia is accompanied by a summary of heart rhythm characteristics and a sample ECG rhythm strip.
- Numerous tables, boxes, and full-color illustrations highlight and summarize key information.
- ECG Pearl boxes offer useful hints for interpreting ECGs, such as the importance of the escape pacemaker.
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy & Physiology
2. Basic Electrophysiology
3. Sinus Mechanisms
4. Atrial Rhythms
5. Junctional Rhythms
6. Ventricular Rhythms
7. Atrioventricular Blocks
8. Pacemaker Rhythms
9. Introduction to the 12-Lead ECG
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2018
- Published:
- 13th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323401296
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323415552
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323415521
About the Author
Barbara Aehlert
Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA