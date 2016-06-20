Pocket Companion to Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9781455754168, 9780323314817

Pocket Companion to Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease

9th Edition

Authors: Richard Mitchell Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon Aster
Paperback ISBN: 9781455754168
eBook ISBN: 9780323314817
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th June 2016
Page Count: 896
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease

Chapter 2: Cellular Responses to Stress and Toxic Insults: Adaptation, Injury, and Death

Chapter 3: Inflammation and Repair

Chapter 4: Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock

Chapter 5: Genetic Disorders

Chapter 6: Diseases of the Immune System

Chapter 7: Neoplasia

Chapter 8: Infectious Diseases

Chapter 9: Environmental and Nutritional Diseases

Chapter 10: Diseases of Infancy and Childhood

Chapter 11: Vascular Structure and Function (p. 483)

Chapter 12: Cardiac Structure and Specializations (p. 523)

Chapter 13: Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus

Chapter 14: Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders

Chapter 15: The Lung

Chapter 16: Head and Neck

Chapter 17: The Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 18: Liver and Gallbladder

Chapter 19: The Pancreas

Chapter 20: The Kidney

Chapter 21: The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System

Chapter 22: The Female Genital Tract

Chapter 23: The Breast

Chapter 24: The Endocrine System

Chapter 25: The Skin

Chapter 26: Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors

Chapter 27: Peripheral Nerves and Skeletal Muscles

Chapter 28: The Central Nervous System

Chapter 29: The Eye

Description

This pocket companion offers rapid, portable access to the most important pathology facts and concepts from Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 9th Edition. It distills the key concepts and principles of pathology into a condensed, at-a-glance format, making it the perfect pocket-sized reference for quick review anytime!

Key Features

  • Access key concepts and principles of pathology in a condensed, at-a-glance format that fits in your pocket.
  • Locate additional information with abundant page references to the parent text.
  • Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book as well as new materials (outlined above) designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.

Details

No. of pages:
896
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9781455754168
Paperback ISBN:
eBook ISBN:
9780323314817
eBook ISBN:
About the Authors

Richard Mitchell Author

Richard N Mitchell, MD, PhD, Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Vinay Kumar Author

Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Abul Abbas Author

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Jon Aster Author

Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

