Pocket Companion to Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease
9th Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease
Chapter 2: Cellular Responses to Stress and Toxic Insults: Adaptation, Injury, and Death
Chapter 3: Inflammation and Repair
Chapter 4: Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock
Chapter 5: Genetic Disorders
Chapter 6: Diseases of the Immune System
Chapter 7: Neoplasia
Chapter 8: Infectious Diseases
Chapter 9: Environmental and Nutritional Diseases
Chapter 10: Diseases of Infancy and Childhood
Chapter 11: Vascular Structure and Function (p. 483)
Chapter 12: Cardiac Structure and Specializations (p. 523)
Chapter 13: Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus
Chapter 14: Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders
Chapter 15: The Lung
Chapter 16: Head and Neck
Chapter 17: The Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 18: Liver and Gallbladder
Chapter 19: The Pancreas
Chapter 20: The Kidney
Chapter 21: The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System
Chapter 22: The Female Genital Tract
Chapter 23: The Breast
Chapter 24: The Endocrine System
Chapter 25: The Skin
Chapter 26: Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors
Chapter 27: Peripheral Nerves and Skeletal Muscles
Chapter 28: The Central Nervous System
Chapter 29: The Eye
Description
This pocket companion offers rapid, portable access to the most important pathology facts and concepts from Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 9th Edition. It distills the key concepts and principles of pathology into a condensed, at-a-glance format, making it the perfect pocket-sized reference for quick review anytime!
Key Features
- Access key concepts and principles of pathology in a condensed, at-a-glance format that fits in your pocket.
- Locate additional information with abundant page references to the parent text.
- Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book as well as new materials (outlined above) designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455754168
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323296403
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314817
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323280198
About the Authors
Richard Mitchell Author
Richard N Mitchell, MD, PhD, Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Vinay Kumar Author
Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Abul Abbas Author
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Jon Aster Author
Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
