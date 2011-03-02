Pocket Companion to Guyton and Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology
12th Edition
Table of Contents
I. Introduction to physiology: the cell and general physiology
1. Functional organization of the human body and control of the 'internal environment
2. The cell and its functions
3. Genetic control of protein synthesis, cell function, and cell reproduction
II. Membrane physiology, nerve, and muscle
4. The DNA code in the cell nucleus is transferred to an RNA code in the cell cytoplasm -- the process of transcription
5. Membrane potentials and action potentials
6. Contraction of skeletal muscle
7. Excitation of skeletal muscle: neuromuscular transmission and excitation-contraction coupling
8. Contraction and excitation of smooth muscle
III The heart
9. Cardiac muscle: the heart as a pump and function of the heart muscles
10. Rhythmical excitatory and conductive system of the heart
11. The normal electrocardiogram
12. Electrocardiographic interpretation of cardicac muscle and coronary blood flow abnormalities: ventricle analysis
13.Cardiac arrhythmias and their electrocardiographic interpretation
IV. The circulation
14. Overview of the circulation; medical biophysics of pressure, flow, and resistance
15. Vascular distensibility and functions of the arterial and venous systems
16. The microcirculation and lymphatic system: capillary fluid exchange, interstitial fluid, and lymph flow
17. Local and humoral control of tissue flow by the tissues
18. Nervous regulation of the circulation, and rapid control of arterial pressure
19. Role of the kidneys in long-term control of arterial pressure and in hypertension: the integrated system for aterial pressure regulation
20. Cardiac output, venous return, and their regulation
21. Muscle blood flow and cardiac output during exercise; the coronary circulation and ischemic heart disease
22. Cardiac failure
23. Heart valves and heart sounds; dynamics of valvular and congenital heart defects
24. Circulatory shock and physiology of its treatment
V. The body fluids and kidneys
25. The body fluids compartments: extracellular and intracellular fluids; intersitial fluid and edema
26. Urine formation by the kidneys: I. Glomerular filtration, renal blood flow, and their control
27. Urine formation by the kidneys: II. Tubular reabsorption and secretion
28. Urine concentration and dilution; regulation of extracellular fluid osmolarity and sodium concentration
29. Renal regulation of potassium, calcium, phosphate, and magnesium; integration of renal mechanisms for control of blood volume and extracellular fluid volume
30. Acid-base regulation
31. Diuretics and kidney diseases
VI. Blood cells, immunity, and blood coagulation
32. Red blood cells, anemia, and polycythemia
33. Resistance of the body to infection: I. Leukocytes, granulocytes, the monocyte-macrophage system, and inflammation
34. Resistance of the body to infection: II. Immunity and allergy
35. Blood types; transfusion; tissue and organ transplantation
36. Hemostasis and blood coagulation
VII. Respiration
37. Pulmonary ventilation
38. Pulmonary circulation, pulmonary edema, pleural fluid
39. Physical principles of gas exchange; diffusion of oxygen and carbon dioxide through the respiratory membrane
40. Transport of oxygen and carbon dioxide in blood and tissue fluids
41. Regulation of respiration
42. Respiratory insufficiency - pathophysiology, diagnosis, oxygen therapy
VIII. Aviation, space, and deep-sea diving physiology
43. Aviation, high-altitude, and space physiology
44. Physiology of deep-sea diving and other hyperbaric conditions
IV. The nervous system: A. General principles and sensory physiology
45. Organization of the nervous system, basic functions of synapses, "Transmitter substances"
46. Sensory receptors, neuronal circuits for processing information
47. Somatic sensations: I. General organization, the tactile and position senses
48. Somatic sensations: II. Pain, headache, and thermal sensations
X. The nervous system: B. The special senses
49. The eye: I. Optics of vision
50. The eye: II. Receptor and neural function of the retina
51. The eye: III. Central neurophysiology of vision
52. The sense of hearing
53. The chemical senses - taste and smell
XI. The nervous system: C. Motor and integrative neurophysiology
54. Motor functions of the spinal cord; the cord reflexes
55. Cortical and brain stem control of motor function
56. Contributions of the cerebellum and basal ganglia to overall motor control
57. Cerebral cortex, intellectual functions of the brain, learning and memory
58. Behavioral and motivational mechanisms of the brain - the limbic system and the hypothalamus
59. States of brain activity - sleep, brain waves, epilepsy, psychoses
60. The autonomic nervous system and the adrenal medulla
61. Cerebral blood flow, cerebrospinal fluid, and brain metabolism
XII. Gastrointestinal physiology
62. General principles of gastrointestinal function - motility, nervous control, and blood circulation
63. Propulsion and mixing of food in the alimentary canal
64. Secretory functions of the alimentary tract
65. Digestion and absorption in the gastrointestinal tract
66. Physiology of gastrointestinal disorders
XIII. Metabolism and temperature regulation
67. Metabolism of carbohydrates
68. Lipid metabolism
69. Protein metabolism
70. The liver
71. Dietary balances; regulation of feeding; obesity and starvation; vitamins and minerals
72. Energetics and metabolic rate
73. Body temperature, temperature regulation, and fever
XIV. Endocrinology and reproduction
74. Introduction to endocrinology
75. Pituitary hormones and their control by the hypopthalamus
76. Thyroid metabolic hormones
77. Adenocortical hormones
78. Insulin, glucagon, and diabetes mellitus
79. Parathyroid hormone, calcitonin, calcium and phosphate metabolism, vitamin D, bone, and teeth
80. Reproductive and hormonal functions of the mail (and function of the pineal gland)
81. Female physiology before pregnancy and female hormones
82. Pregnancy and lactation
83. Fetal and neonatal physiology
XV. Sports physiology
84. Sports physiology
Description
John E. Hall’s Pocket Companion to Guyton and Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology, 12th Edition offers at-a-glance reference to the most important facts and concepts from one of the world’s favorite medical physiology texts, all in a portable, quick-access format. It assembles all of the physiologic data and principles needed for the study of medicine, presents them in a concise, no-nonsense manner, and fits them into your pocket – for convenient access anytime!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 2nd March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455711949
About the Authors
John Hall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Arthur C. Guyton Professor and Chair, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Director, Mississippi Center for Obesity Research, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi