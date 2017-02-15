Pocket Companion to Guyton and Hall-Textbook of Medical Physiology: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249000, 9788131249550

Pocket Companion to Guyton and Hall-Textbook of Medical Physiology: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: John Hall
eBook ISBN: 9788131249550
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249000
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th February 2017
Page Count: 726
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

All of the essential information you need from the world’s foremost medical physiology textbook – right in your pocket! Dr. John E. Hall’s Pocket Companion to Guyton and Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology: First South Asia Edition, reflects the structure and content of the larger text, helping you recall and easily review the most essential, need-to-know concepts in physiology.

Key Features

  • Efficiently review key concepts thanks to a concise, at-a-glance format.

  • Carry the same authoritative, useful knowledge that readers of Guyton have come to trust – right in your pocket.

  • Easily locate more in-depth discussions inside the parent text with abundant cross-references and a parallel chapter organization.

Table of Contents

I. Introduction to Physiology: The Cell and General Physiology

　

1. Functional Organization of the Human Body and Control of the "Internal Environment"

　

2. The Cell and Its Functions

　

3. Genetic Control of Protein Synthesis, cell function, and cell reproduction

　

II. Membrane Physiology, Nerve, and Muscle

　

4. Transport of Substances Through Cell Membranes

　

5. Membrane Potentials and Action Potentials

　

6. Contraction of Skeletal Muscle

　

7. Excitation of Skeletal Muscle: Neuromuscular Transmission and Excitation-Contraction Coupling

　

8. Excitation and Contraction of Smooth Muscle

　

III. The Heart

　

9. Cardiac Muscle; The Heart as a Pump and Function of the Heart Valves

　

10. Rhythmical Excitation of the Heart

　

11. The Normal Electrocardiogram

　

12. Electrocardiographic Interpretation of Cardiac Muscle and Coronary Blood Flow Abnormalities: Vectorial Analysis

　

13.Cardiac Arrhythmias and Their Electrocardiographic Interpretation

　

IV. The Circulation

　

14. Overview of the Circulation; Biophysics of Pressure, Flow, and Resistance

　

15. Vascular Distensibility and Functions of the Arterial and Venous Systems

　

16. The Microcirculation and Lymphatic System: Capillary Fluid Exchange, Interstitial Fluid, and Lymph Flow

　

17. Local and Humoral Control of Tissue Blood Flow

　

18. Nervous Regulation of the Circulation and Rapid Control of Arterial Pressure

　

19. Role of the Kidneys in Long-Term Control of Arterial Pressure and in Hypertension: The Integrated System for Aterial Pressure Regulation

　

20. Cardiac Output, Venous Return, and Their Regulation

　

21. Muscle Blood Flow and Cardiac Output During Exercise; the Coronary Circulation and Ischemic Heart Disease

　

22. Cardiac Failure

　

23. Heart Valves and Heart Sounds; Valvular and Congenital Heart Defects

　

24. Circulatory Shock and Its Treatment

　

V. The Body Fluids and Kidneys

　

25. The Body Fluid Compartments: Extracellular and Intracellular Fluids; Edema

　

26. The Urinary System: Functional Anatomy and Urine Formation by the Kidneys

　

27. Glomerular Filtration, Renal Blood Flow, and Their Control

　

28. Renal Tubular Reabsorption and Secretion

　

29. Urine Concentration and Dilution; Regulation of Extracellular Fluid Osmolarity and Sodium Concentration

　

30. Renal Regulation of Potassium, Calcium, Phosphate, and Magnesium; Integration of Renal Mechanisms for Control of Blood Volume and Extracellular Fluid Volume

　

31. Acid-Base Regulation

　

32. Diuretics, Kidney Diseases

　

VI. Blood Cells, Immunity, and Blood Coagulation

　

33. Red Blood Cells, Anemia, and Polycythemia

　

34. Resistance of the Body to Infection: I. Leukocytes, Granulocytes, the Monocyte-Macrophage System, and Inflammation

　

35. Resistance of the Body to Infection: II. Immunity and Allergy

　

36. Blood Types; Transfusion; Tissue and Organ Transplantation

　

37. Hemostasis and Blood Coagulation

　

VII. Respiration

　

38. Pulmonary Ventilation

　

39. Pulmonary Circulation, Pulmonary Edema, Pleural Fluid

　

40. Principles of Gas Exchange; Diffusion of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Through the Respiratory Membrane

　

41. Transport of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide in Blood and Tissue Fluids

　

42. Regulation of Respiration

　

43. Respiratory Insufficiency - Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, Oxygen Therapy

　

VIII. Aviation, Space, and Deep-Sea Diving Physiology

　

44. Aviation, High Altitude, and Space Physiology

　

45. Physiology of Deep-Sea Diving and Other Hyperbaric Conditions

　

IV. The Nervous System: A. General Principles and Sensory Physiology

　

46. Organization of the Nervous System, Basic Functions of Synapses, and Neurotransmitters

　

47. Sensory Receptors, Neuronal Circuits for Processing Information

　

48. Somatic Sensations: I. General Organization, the Tactile and Position Senses

　

49. Somatic sensations: II. Pain, Headache, and Thermal Sensations

　

X. The Nervous System: B. The Special Senses

　

50. The Eye: I. Optics of Vision

　

51. The Eye: II. Receptor and Neural Function of the Retina

　

52. The Eye: III. Central Neurophysiology of Vision

　

53. The Sense of Hearing

　

54. The Chemical Senses - Taste and Smell

　

XI. The Nervous System: C. Motor and Integrative Neurophysiology

　

55. Motor Functions of the Spinal Cord; the Cord Reflexes

　

56. Cortical and Brain Stem Control of Motor Function

　

57. Contributions of the Cerebellum and Basal Ganglia to Overall Motor Control

　

58. Cerebral Cortex, Intellectual Functions of the Brain, Learning, and Memory

　

59. Behavioral and Motivational Mechanisms of the Brain - The Limbic System and the Hypothalamus

　

60. States of Brain Activity - Sleep, Brain Waves, Epilepsy, Psychoses, and Dementia

　

61. The Autonomic Nervous System and the Adrenal Medulla

　

62. Cerebral Blood Flow, Cerebrospinal Fluid, and Brain Metabolism

　

XII. Gastrointestinal Physiology

　

63. General Principles of Gastrointestinal Function - Motility, Nervous Control, and Blood Circulation

　

64. Propulsion and Mixing of Food in the Alimentary Tract

　

65. Secretory Functions of the Alimentary Tract

　

66. Digestion and Absorption in the Gastrointestinal Tract

　

67. Physiology of Gastrointestinal Disorders

　

XIII. Metabolism and Temperature Regulation

　

68. Metabolism of Carbohydrates and Formation of Adenosine Triphosphate

　

69. Lipid Metabolism

　

70. Protein Metabolism

　

71. The Liver as an Organ

　

72. Dietary Balances; Regulation of Feeding; Obesity and Starvation; Vitamins and Minerals

　

73. Energetics and Metabolic Rate

　

74. Body Temperature Regulation and Fever

　

XIV. Endocrinology and Reproduction

　

75. Introduction to Endocrinology

　

76. Pituitary Hormones and Their Control by the Hypopthalamus

　

77. Thyroid Metabolic Hormones

　

78. Adenocortical Hormones

　

79. Insulin, Glucagon, and Diabetes Mellitus

　

80. Parathyroid Hormone, Calcitonin, Calcium and Phosphate Metabolism, Vitamin D, Bone, and Teeth

　

81. Reproductive and Hormonal Functions of the Male (and Function of the Pineal Gland)

　

82. Female Physiology Before Pregnancy and Female Hormones

　

83. Pregnancy and Lactation

　

84. Fetal and Neonatal Physiology

　

XV. Sports Physiology

　

85. Sports Physiology

Details

No. of pages:
726
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131249550
Paperback ISBN:
9788131249000

About the Author

John Hall

Affiliations and Expertise

Arthur C. Guyton Professor and Chair, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Director, Mississippi Center for Obesity Research, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.