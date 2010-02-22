Pocket Companion to Brenner and Rector's The Kidney
2nd Edition
Description
Pocket Companion to Brenner and Rector’s The Kidney distills the essential clinical information from the latest edition of the seminal text on kidney diseases and their management. Michael R. Clarkson, Ciara Magee, and Barry M. Brenner detail the key pathophysiologic, diagnostic, and treatment issues in clinical nephrology, including interventional nephrology, endocrine aspects of kidney disease, and plasmapheresis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 22nd February 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703784
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723069
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416066408
About the Author
Michael Clarkson
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow in Nephrology, Renal Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
Barry Brenner
Affiliations and Expertise
Samuel A. Levine Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director, Renal Division; and Senior Physician, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA