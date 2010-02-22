Pocket Companion to Brenner and Rector's The Kidney - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416066408, 9781455703784

Pocket Companion to Brenner and Rector's The Kidney

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Clarkson Barry Brenner Ciara Magee
eBook ISBN: 9781455703784
eBook ISBN: 9781437723069
Paperback ISBN: 9781416066408
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd February 2010
Page Count: 928
Description

Pocket Companion to Brenner and Rector’s The Kidney distills the essential clinical information from the latest edition of the seminal text on kidney diseases and their management. Michael R. Clarkson, Ciara Magee, and Barry M. Brenner detail the key pathophysiologic, diagnostic, and treatment issues in clinical nephrology, including interventional nephrology, endocrine aspects of kidney disease, and plasmapheresis.

Key Features

  • Diagnose, treat, and manage both common and uncommon disorders.

  • Find clinical knowledge quickly and easily thanks to convenient tables throughout the text.

  • Choose the best option of the many techniques available through discussions of indications for laboratory tests and imaging studies.

    • Details

    About the Author

    Michael Clarkson

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Fellow in Nephrology, Renal Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

    Barry Brenner

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Samuel A. Levine Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director, Renal Division; and Senior Physician, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

    Ciara Magee

