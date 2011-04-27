Pocket Companion for Physical Examination and Health Assessment
6th Edition
Description
Ideal for quick reference in the clinical setting, this portable companion to Carolyn Jarvis' Physical Examination and Health Assessment, 6th Edition summarizes essential assessment skills and techniques for the most effective physical examinations. Access full-color pathology photos and illustrations, health history, examination steps for each body system, normal versus abnormal findings, lifespan and cross-cultural considerations, related nursing diagnoses, and summary checklists anytime you need them with this convenient clinical tool.
Key Features
- Convenient, color-coded design helps you easily locate the information you need.
- More than 160 full-color illustrations clearly demonstrate important anatomy and physiology concepts, examination steps, and normal and abnormal findings.
- Age-specific developmental competencies highlight important considerations for pediatric, pregnant, and aging patients.
- Cultural competency icons alert you to relevant cultural distinctions you may encounter in the clinical setting.
- Abnormal findings tables provide fast access to key information on many frequently encountered conditions.
- Spanish-language translation chart helps you ensure accurate, effective examinations of Spanish-speaking patients.
Table of Contents
1. The Interview and the Health History
2. Mental Status
3. Assessment Techniques and the Clinical Setting
4. The General Survey, Measurement, Vital Signs, and Pain Assessment
5. Skin, Hair, and Nails
6. Head, Face, and Neck, Including Regional Lymphatics
7. Eyes
8. Ears
9. Nose, Mouth, and Throat
10. Breasts and Axillae, Including Regional Lymphatics
11. Thorax and Lungs
12. Heart and Neck Vessels
13. Peripheral Vascular System and Lymphatics
14. Abdomen
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Neurologic System
17. Male Genitourinary System
18. Female Genitourinary System
19. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
20. Integration of the Complete Physical Examination
21. Bedside Assessment of the Hospitalized Patient NEW!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 27th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754496
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455705924
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455758067
About the Author
Carolyn Jarvis
Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois
