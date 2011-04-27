Pocket Companion for Physical Examination and Health Assessment - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781437714425, 9781455754496

Pocket Companion for Physical Examination and Health Assessment

6th Edition

Authors: Carolyn Jarvis Carolyn Jarvis
eBook ISBN: 9781455754496
eBook ISBN: 9781455705924
eBook ISBN: 9781455758067
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th April 2011
Page Count: 304
Description

Ideal for quick reference in the clinical setting, this portable companion to Carolyn Jarvis' Physical Examination and Health Assessment, 6th Edition summarizes essential assessment skills and techniques for the most effective physical examinations. Access full-color pathology photos and illustrations, health history, examination steps for each body system, normal versus abnormal findings, lifespan and cross-cultural considerations, related nursing diagnoses, and summary checklists anytime you need them with this convenient clinical tool.

Key Features

  • Convenient, color-coded design helps you easily locate the information you need.

  • More than 160 full-color illustrations clearly demonstrate important anatomy and physiology concepts, examination steps, and normal and abnormal findings.

  • Age-specific developmental competencies highlight important considerations for pediatric, pregnant, and aging patients.

  • Cultural competency icons alert you to relevant cultural distinctions you may encounter in the clinical setting.

  • Abnormal findings tables provide fast access to key information on many frequently encountered conditions.

  • Spanish-language translation chart helps you ensure accurate, effective examinations of Spanish-speaking patients.

Table of Contents

1. The Interview and the Health History

2. Mental Status

3. Assessment Techniques and the Clinical Setting

4. The General Survey, Measurement, Vital Signs, and Pain Assessment

5. Skin, Hair, and Nails

6. Head, Face, and Neck, Including Regional Lymphatics

7. Eyes

8. Ears

9. Nose, Mouth, and Throat

10. Breasts and Axillae, Including Regional Lymphatics

11. Thorax and Lungs

12. Heart and Neck Vessels

13. Peripheral Vascular System and Lymphatics

14. Abdomen

15. Musculoskeletal System

16. Neurologic System

17. Male Genitourinary System

18. Female Genitourinary System

19. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate

20. Integration of the Complete Physical Examination

21. Bedside Assessment of the Hospitalized Patient NEW!

About the Author

