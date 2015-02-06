Pocket Companion for Physical Examination and Health Assessment - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323265379, 9780323265386

Pocket Companion for Physical Examination and Health Assessment

7th Edition

Authors: Carolyn Jarvis
Paperback ISBN: 9780323265379
eBook ISBN: 9780323265386
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th February 2015
Page Count: 304
Description

Take this nursing handbook into the clinical setting! Pocket Companion for Physical Examination & Health Assessment, 7th Edition makes it fast and easy to look up essential assessment skills and techniques. You’ll conduct more effective exams by referring to summaries of examination steps, normal versus abnormal findings, lifespan and multicultural considerations, and over 250 full-color photos and illustrations. Written by well-known educator and clinician Carolyn Jarvis, this handbook is a perfect clinical tool whether you’re a beginner who is learning assessment skills or a practitioner who needs a portable reference!

Key Features

  • Convenient two-column format makes it easier to access, learn, and understand key physical examination skills and findings.
  • More than 250 full-color illustrations demonstrate examination skills, underlying anatomy and physiology, and normal and abnormal findings.
  • Color-coded design helps you easily locate the information you need, dividing each body system chapter into major sections (anatomy, subjective data, objective data, and abnormal findings).
  • Abnormal findings tables help you recognize, sort, and describe key abnormal findings.
  • Summary checklists offer reviews of key examination steps for quick reference.
  • Developmental Competence sections highlight content specific to infants, children, adolescents, pregnant women, and older adults.
  • Spanish-language translation chart helps you improve communication with Hispanic patients during the physical examination.
  • Cultural Competence sections provide a context for care of multicultural patient groups.

Table of Contents

  1. The Interview and the Health History
    2. Mental Status
    3. Assessment Techniques and the Clinical Setting
    4. The General Survey, Measurement, Vital Signs, and Pain Assessment
    5. Skin, Hair, and Nails
    6. Head, Face, and Neck, Including Regional Lymphatics
    7. Eyes
    8. Ears
    9. Nose, Mouth, and Throat
    10. Breasts and Axillae, Including Regional Lymphatics
    11. Thorax and Lungs
    12. Heart and Neck Vessels
    13. Peripheral Vascular System and Lymphatics
    14. Abdomen
    15. Musculoskeletal System
    16. Neurologic System
    17. Male Genitourinary System
    18. Female Genitourinary System
    19. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
    20. Integration of the Complete Physical Examination
    21. Bedside Assessment of the Hospitalized Patient

Details

About the Author

Carolyn Jarvis

Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois

