Pneumatic Conveying Design Guide
3rd Edition
Description
Pneumatic Conveying Design Guide, 3rd Edition is divided into three essential parts, system and components, system design, and system operation, providing both essential foundational knowledge and practical information to help users understand, design, and build suitable systems.
All aspects of the pneumatic conveying system are covered, including the type of materials used, conveying distance, system constraints, including feeding and discharging, health and safety requirements, and the need for continuous or batch conveying.
This new edition also covers information on the other conveying systems available and compares them to this method. The existing content is brought up-to-date and the references are expanded and updated. This guide is an almost encyclopedic coverage of pneumatic conveying and as such is an essential text for both designers and users of pneumatic conveying systems. Each aspect of the subject is discussed from basic principles to support those new to, or learning about, this versatile technique.
Key Features
- Highly practical with usable and unbiased information to enable you to choose, design and build suitable systems with a high degree of confidence
- New edition compares alternative conveying systems including pneumatic capsule conveying systems, and covers conveying of wet materials
- Contains updated information on by-pass systems, and will introduce you to simulation software
Readership
Design, plant, maintenance and process engineers, industrial engineers and manufacturers in process industries; postgraduate students.
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Third Edition
- Part A. Conveying in Pipelines
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Pneumatic Conveying and the Guide
- Introduction
- Mode of Conveying
- Conveying Capability
- Information Provided
- Review of Chapters
- Definitions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 2. Airflow and Particle Flow in Pipelines
- Introduction
- Conveying Air Velocity
- Particle Feeding into Pipelines
- Flow Through Pipeline Bends
- Mode of Flow Though Pipelines
- Pipeline Velocity Profiles
- The Need for Conveying Data
- Chapter 3. A Review of Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- Introduction
- System Types
- System Requirements
- Material Property Influences
- Chapter 4. Applications and Capabilities
- Introduction
- System Flexibility
- Industries and Materials
- Flow Rate Capability
- Applications
- Transport
- Part B. Conveying System Components
- Chapter 5. Pipeline Feeding Devices
- Introduction
- Rotary Valves
- Screw Feeders
- Venturi Feeders
- Gate-Lock Valves
- Suction Nozzles
- Trickle Valves
- Blow Tanks
- Chapter 6. Air Supply Systems
- Introduction
- Types of Air Mover
- Staging
- Specification of Air Movers
- Air Compression Effects
- Power Requirements
- Chapter 7. Gas–Solid Separation Devices
- Introduction
- Dust Control
- Separation Devices
- Filters
- System Considerations
- Blow Tank Systems
- Chapter 8. Pipelines and Valves
- Introduction
- Pipelines
- Valves
- Rubber Hose
- Part C. Gas and Solid Flows
- Chapter 9. Airflow Rate Evaluation
- Introduction
- Volumetric Flow Rate
- The Influence of Pressure
- Stepped Pipeline Systems
- Pipeline Purging
- The Influence of Temperature
- The Influence of Altitude
- The Use of Air Mass Flow Rate
- Chapter 10. Air-Only Relationships
- Introduction
- Pipeline Pressure Drop
- Venturi Analysis
- Airflow Rate Control
- Chapter 11. Conveying Characteristics
- Introduction
- Single Phase Flow
- Gas–Solid Flows
- The Determination of Conveying Characteristics
- Energy Considerations
- Component Pressure Drop Relationships
- Chapter 12. Conveying Capability
- Introduction
- The Influence of Materials
- Chapter 13. Material Property Influences
- Introduction
- Conveying Modes
- Conveying Capability Correlations
- Material Grade Influences
- Chapter 14. Systems that Modify Material Properties
- Introduction
- Conveying Data
- Material Classification
- Material Testing
- Innovatory Systems
- Chapter 15. System Selection Considerations
- Introduction
- Variables Investigated
- Material Compatibility
- Design Curves
- Power Requirements
- System Selection Considerations
- Part D. Conveying System Design
- Chapter 16. Pipeline Scaling Parameters
- Introduction
- Conveying Distance
- Pipeline Bore
- Pipeline Bends
- Vertical Pipelines
- Pipeline Material
- Chapter 17. Design Procedures
- Introduction
- The Use of Equations in System Design
- The Use of Test Data in System Design
- Typical Pipeline and Material Influences
- Chapter 18. Stepped Pipelines
- Introduction
- Conveying Air Velocity
- Pipeline Staging
- Pipeline Purging
- Conveying Performance
- First Approximation Design
- Air Extraction
- Vertically Down Pipelines
- Chapter 19. Case Study 1: A Fine Material
- Introduction
- Conveying Data
- Summary
- Procedure
- Chapter 20. Case Study 2: A Coarse Material
- Introduction
- Summary
- Procedure
- Chapter 21. First Approximation Design Methods
- Introduction
- Air-Only Pressure Drop Method
- Universal Conveying Characteristics Method
- Computer-Aided Design Programs
- Chapter 22. Multiple Use Systems
- Introduction
- Multiple Material Handling
- Multiple Delivery Points
- The Use of Stepped Pipelines
- Chapter 23. Applications of Numerical Modeling in Pneumatic Conveying
- Introduction
- Multiphase Modeling Methodology
- Interphase Momentum Transfer and Turbulence Modeling
- Boundary Conditions
- Application Examples
- Conclusion
- Part E. Conveying System Operation
- Chapter 24. Troubleshooting and Material Flow Problems
- Introduction
- Pipeline Blockage
- Chapter 25. Optimizing and Uprating of Existing Systems
- Introduction
- System not Capable of Duty
- Optimizing Existing Systems
- Case Study
- Alternative Methods of Uprating
- Chapter 26. General Operating Problems
- Introduction
- Types of System
- System Components
- System Related
- Material Related
- Chapter 27. Erosive Wear
- Introduction
- Influence of Variables
- Industrial Solutions and Practical Issues
- Chapter 28. Particle Degradation
- Introduction
- Influence of Variables
- Recommendations and Practical Issues
- Pneumatic Conveying Data
- Particle Melting
- Chapter 29. Moisture and Condensation
- Introduction
- Humidity
- Air Processes
- Energy Considerations
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 30. Health and Safety
- Introduction
- Dust Risks
- Conveying Systems
- System Components
- Conveying Operations
- Explosion Protection
- Appendix 1. The Determination of Relevant Material Properties
- Appendix 2. Additional Conveying Data
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 806
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 30th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006689
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081006498
About the Author
David Mills
David Mills has worked in the field of pneumatic conveying for over forty years. From 1998 – 2006 he was Professor of Bulk Solids Handling at Glasgow Caledonian University. He has published over 170 papers in the field, and has been working as an independent consultant in pneumatic conveying since 1996.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant on Pneumatic Conveying, UK