Pneumatic and Hydraulic Components and Instruments in Automatic Control covers the proceedings of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC) Symposium. The book reviews papers that tackle topics relating to the use of pneumatic and hydraulic equipment in automatic control. This text discusses topics such as dynamic behavior analysis of pneumatic components by numerical techniques and application of bond graphs to the digital simulation of a two-stage relief valve dynamic behavior. Topics including mathematical modeling of cavitation in hydraulic pumps; pro and contra electro-fluid analogies in digital simulation of fluid circuits; and improvement in accuracy of pneumatic delay are covered as well. This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves the designing of automatic control systems.

Table of Contents



Opening Session

1. The Final Scope of the IFAC Symposium on Pneumatic and Hydraulic Components and Instruments in Automatic Control

Technical Session I: Mathematical Modeling of Components and Instruments

1. The Simulation of Hydraulic Systems

2. Dynamic Behavior Analysis of Pneumatic Components by Numerical Techniques

3. Application of Bond Graphs to the Digital Simulation of a Two-Stage Relief Valve Dynamic Behavior

4. Mathematical Modeling of Cavitation in Hydraulic Pumps

5. Pro and Contra Electro-Fluid Analogies in Digital Simulation of Fluid Circuits

6. On. An Example of Comparing Experimental Investigations and Digital Simulation of a Hydraulic Installation, Using a PRBS Generator

Technical Session II: Pneumatic Components and Instruments I

1. Critical Pneumatic Components in the Process Control Instrumentation

2. Pneumatic Control Systems for Biological Objects

3. A New Pneumatic High Pressure Control and Power System and Its Application in Automated Machines for Parts-Production Assembling and Test Operations

4. Computer Aided Analysis of a Pneumatic Temperature Transmitter

5. Improvement in Accuracy of Pneumatic Delay

6. Power Amplifiers of Pneumatic Analog Instruments

7. Jet Membrane Sensor

8. Superquadratic Behavior of Vortex Diodes

9. The Applications of Fluidics in China

Technical Session III: Pneumatic Components and Instruments II

1. Pneumatic Stepping Motor and Control System with Logical Elements

2. Bistable Vortex Throttles for Sewer Flow Control

3. An Air-Bridge System Running under Certain Unfavorable Conditions

4. An Aggregated Set of Integrated Fluidic Modules: Design Fundamentals

5. Statistical Optimization of a Fluid Logic Element

6. The Calculation of the Impulse Transmission Channels of the Discrete Pneumatic Signals

7. Structural Design of Pneumatic Dynamic Elements

8. An Approach to the Experimental Design of Corrugated Diaphragms

9. The Estimating Method on the Dynamic Behavior of Pneumatic Cylinder for Adjusting the Active Condition to be at Optimum

Technical Session IV: Hydraulic Components and Instruments

1. Application of Hydraulic Damping Networks to Improve the Dynamic Response of Hydrostatic Drives

2. Electrohydraulic Injector for a Diesel Engine Control System

3. A New Theory for the Half-Bridge, Hydraulic Colmatometer

4. Some Aspects Dealing with Microprocessor Controlled Electro-Hydraulic Systems

5. On the Dynamics of Hydrostatic Transmissions with Variable Displacement Pump and Motor

6. Novel Ball Type Fluid Components

7. Analysis of the Structural Diagram of a Pneumohydraulic Pressure Drop Meter

8. Measurement of the Unsteady Axial Flow Force on a Spool Valve

9. Application of State Feedback at Solving Electrohydraulic Servo Actuator Stability Problem

10. Suppression of Pressure Fluctuations in Pipelines Supplying Hydraulic Servo Systems

Technical Session V: Actuators in Automatic Control

1. Design of Electrohydraulic Servo Systems for Articulated Robot Arm Control

2. A Special Pneumatic Actuator

3· Interactive Choice of Finite Control Elements

4. Dynamics of Actuators for One Class of Industrial Plants

5. Compatibility between a Pneumatic Nonlinear Actuator and a Linear Compensator

Round table Discussion - Opened by a General Introductory Paper

The Chances of Pneumatics at the Change-Over-Process in Control Technology

Supplementary Papers

Steady-State Characteristics of Hydraulic Vortex Resistors

Theoretical Prediction of Flow Characteristics of Certain Flow Control Valves Used in Hydraulic and Pneumatic Systems

Technical Sessions: Discussion

