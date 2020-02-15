Plunkett's Procedures for the Medical Administrative Assistant
5th Edition
Description
Written in a clear, engaging style, Plunkett’s Procedures for the Medical Administrative Assistant, 5th Edition provides instruction for all the essential office procedures required by today's medical office administrative assistants in Canada — whether they work in a medical office, a complementary care office, or in a hospital setting. It contains the most current information available in the field, and specifically reflects health care in Canada. Chapters address the diverse skills and knowledge required by a medical office administrative assistant, such as good communication, privacy, customer service, stress management, medical transcription, filing, appointment booking, physical and virtual meetings, billing (ICD-10-CA), and more. This new edition covers Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and features an eye-catching new four colour design and a new Evolve companion site with invaluable instructor and student resources.
Key Features
- Written in an accessible, clear, engaging, and easy to understand style.
- Key terms, learning objectives, end-of-chapter assignments, and discussion questions throughout.
- Examples and exercises delve deeper into topic areas.
- Extensive offering of working papers and templates allow for extra practice on tasks and scenarios encountered in the medical office environment.
- Quintessentially Canadian content and viewpoint.
- Continuation of the beloved Dr. Plunkett theme.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction to the Health Care Environment
1. Your Future as a Medical Administrative Assistant
2. Health Associations and the Law
Part 2: Tools and Procedures for the Medical Administrative Assistant
3. Reception, Booking Appointments and Clinical Responsibilities
4. Patient Records Management
5. The Telephone and eCommunication Tools
6. Office Correspondence: Mail, Memos, Letters, and Envelopes
7. Health Insurance Plans
8. Financial Records
9. Managing Office Supplies
10. The Procedures Manual
11. Meeting Organization
12. Hospital Records, Requisitions, and Reports
Part 3: Career Development
13. Your Job Search
Appendices:
Appendix A: Common Abbreviations Used in the Health Care Field
Appendix B: Laboratory Medicine
Appendix C: Pharmacology
Appendix D: Reference Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Canada 2021
- Published:
- 15th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771721967
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721981
About the Author
Heather D Ramsay
Heather D Ramsay, Bachelor of Arts (Psychology/Sociology), University of Prince Edward Island Master of Education (Distance Education), Athabasca University
Affiliations and Expertise
Learning Manager, Holland College
Marie Rutherford
Marie Rutherford, Bachelor of Arts-General Studies, Nursing Diploma (SGH/Centennial College)
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgian College