Plunkett's Procedures for the Medical Administrative Assistant - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781771721967, 9781771721981

Plunkett's Procedures for the Medical Administrative Assistant

5th Edition

Authors: Heather D Ramsay Marie Rutherford
Paperback ISBN: 9781771721967
eBook ISBN: 9781771721981
Imprint: Saunders Canada
Published Date: 15th February 2020
Page Count: 448
Description

Written in a clear, engaging style, Plunkett’s Procedures for the Medical Administrative Assistant, 5th Edition provides instruction for all the essential office procedures required by today's medical office administrative assistants in Canada — whether they work in a medical office, a complementary care office, or in a hospital setting. It contains the most current information available in the field, and specifically reflects health care in Canada. Chapters address the diverse skills and knowledge required by a medical office administrative assistant, such as good communication, privacy, customer service, stress management, medical transcription, filing, appointment booking, physical and virtual meetings, billing (ICD-10-CA), and more. This new edition covers Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and features an eye-catching new four colour design and a new Evolve companion site with invaluable instructor and student resources.

Key Features

  • Written in an accessible, clear, engaging, and easy to understand style.

  • Key terms, learning objectives, end-of-chapter assignments, and discussion questions throughout.

  • Examples and exercises delve deeper into topic areas.

  • Extensive offering of working papers and templates allow for extra practice on tasks and scenarios encountered in the medical office environment.

  • Quintessentially Canadian content and viewpoint.

  • Continuation of the beloved Dr. Plunkett theme.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction to the Health Care Environment

1. Your Future as a Medical Administrative Assistant
2. Health Associations and the Law

Part 2: Tools and Procedures for the Medical Administrative Assistant

3. Reception, Booking Appointments and Clinical Responsibilities
4. Patient Records Management
5. The Telephone and eCommunication Tools
6. Office Correspondence: Mail, Memos, Letters, and Envelopes
7. Health Insurance Plans
8. Financial Records
9. Managing Office Supplies
10. The Procedures Manual
11. Meeting Organization
12. Hospital Records, Requisitions, and Reports

Part 3: Career Development

13. Your Job Search

Appendices:
 Appendix A: Common Abbreviations Used in the Health Care Field
 Appendix B: Laboratory Medicine
 Appendix C: Pharmacology
 Appendix D: Reference Resources

About the Author

Heather D Ramsay

Heather D Ramsay, Bachelor of Arts (Psychology/Sociology), University of Prince Edward Island Master of Education (Distance Education), Athabasca University

Affiliations and Expertise

Learning Manager, Holland College

Marie Rutherford

Marie Rutherford, Bachelor of Arts-General Studies, Nursing Diploma (SGH/Centennial College)

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgian College

