Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms (PPLO) Mycoplasmataceae provides information on the characteristics, nature, and reactions of pleuropneumonia-like organisms (PPLO) or mycoplasmataceae. The book first offers information on bovine pleuropneumonia and agalactia of sheep and goats and the discovery of their etiological agents and discovery of organisms closely related to the organisms of pleuropneumonia bovis and agalactia of the mentioned animals. Topics include misinterpretations of disease conditions due to PPLO in experimental animals, contagious pleuropneumonia bovis, and organisms from dogs with distemper. The text then takes a look at the morphology, isolation, and growth characteristics of PPLO, as well as organisms from rats, mice, dogs, cattle, and humans and subculturing and maintenance of PPLO. The publication examines chicken coccobacilliform bodies and PPLO and similarities and differences between PPLO and L-forms of bacteria. The manuscript is a dependable source of information for readers interested in pleuropneumonia-like organisms.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Chapter I. The Great Epizootics, Bovine Pleuropneumonia and Agalactia of Sheep and Goats and the Discovery of their Aetiological Agents

A. Contagious Pleuropneumonia Bovis

1. The Disease

2. The Agent

B. Infectious Agalactia of Sheep and Goats

1. The Disease

2. The Agent

Chapter II. The Discovery of Organisms Closely Related to the Organisms of Pleuropneumonia Bovis and Agalactia of Sheep and Goats

A. Organisms from Dogs with Distemper

B. Saprophytic Organisms

C. Organisms from Small Laboratory Animals

D. Misinterpretations of Disease Conditions due to PPLO in Experimental Animals

E. Various PPLO Discovered at a Later Period

F. PPLO Occurring in Man

Chapter III. Morphology of Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms

A. Outline of Development

1. Growth on Solid Media

2. Growth in Liquid Media

B. Methods for the Demonstration of PPLO

1. Demonstration of Growth on Solid Media

2. Demonstration of Growth in Liquid Media

3. Demonstration of PPLO in Pathological Samples

C. Images Obtained by Various Methods

1. From Solid Media

2. In Liquid Media

Chapter IV. Isolation of Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms and their Growth Characteristics

A. Organism of Pleuropneumonia and Agalactia

B. Organisms from Rats and Mice

C. Organisms from Dogs, Cattle and Humans

D. Subculturing PPLO

E. Maintenance of PPLO

Chapter V. Determination of Particle Size by Filtration

A. Historical Introduction

B. Ultra-filtration Analysis

C. Ultra-filtration Analysis Applied to PPLO and L-Forms of Bacteria

1. Methods

2. Organisms

3. Results

Chapter VI. Chicken Coccobacilliform Bodies and Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms

A. Definition of Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms

1. On the Basis of Morphological Features

2. On the Basis of Growth Characteristics

B. Discovery of the Coccobacilliform Bodies

C. Characteristics of Coccobacilliform Bodies

D. Pathogenicity of Coccobacilliform Bodies

Chapter VII. Similarities and Differences between Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms and L-Forms of Bacteria

A. L-Form of Bacteria

B. Comparison between PPLO and L-Forms

C. On the Hypothesis of Transformations

D. The Deceptive Appearance of Colonies

E. Tissue Culture Contaminants

Chapter VIII. Nutrition and Metabolism of Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms

A. Chemical Composition of PPLO

B. Growth Factors and Their Metabolism

1. Lipids

2. Proteins and Amino Acids

3. Carbohydrates

4. Nucleic Acids

5. Vitamin Requirements

6. Inorganic Ion Requirements

Chapter IX. Susceptibility of Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms to Inhibitory Agents

A. Bacteriostatic Substances

B. Sensitivity of PPLO to Agents Relatively Innocuous for Bacteria

C. Therapeutic Substances

Chapter X. Serology, Immunology and Pathogenicity of Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms

A. Typing of Strains by Serological Methods

1. Preparation of Antigens

2. Preparation of Antisera

3. The Tests

4. Results of Typing by Complement Fixation Tests

B. Immune Reactions of the Host Infected with PPLO

1. Infections Attributed to PPLO in Chickens

2. Infections Attributed to PPLO in Rats

3. Infections Attributed to PPLO in Mice

4. Infections Possibly due to PPLO in other Animals

5. Infections Attributed to PPLO in Humans

C. The Apparent Picture of PPLO Pathogenicity

D. PPLO Occurring in Man and their Possible Significance

1. Non-gonococcal Urethritis

2. Other Conditions of the Urogenital Tract Including Systemic Infections

Chapter XI. Conclusions and Outlook

References

Author Index

Subject Index

