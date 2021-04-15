Pleural Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323795418

Pleural Diseases

1st Edition

Clinical Cases and Real-World Discussions

Editors: Claudio Sorino David Feller-Kopman Giampietro Marchetti
Paperback ISBN: 9780323795418
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2021
Page Count: 256
Description

Using a unique, case-based approach, Pleural Diseases: Clinical Cases and Real-World Discussions brings you up to date with the latest advances in this fast-moving subspecialty. A wide variety of real-world challenges are presented along with multiple perspectives from expert pulmonologists who discuss and analyze each case collaboratively, replicating actual patient experiences and outcomes. This first-of-its-kind resource is ideal for practicing pulmonologists and fellows, interventional pulmonologists, critical care physicians, and others who are interested in an interactive approach to everyday clinical problems related to pleural disease.

Table of Contents

Part I. Malignancies

1. Malignant pleural effusion with unexpandable lung and hydropneumothorax following thoracentesis　(Sorino, Feller-Kopman, Marchetti)

Management of malignant pleural effusion

Causes of pneumothorax after thoracentesis

The unexpandable lung

2. Pleural plaques, pleural effusion, and malignant pleural mesothelioma in a subject with previous asbestos exposure　(Marchetti, Sorino,　Feller-Kopman)

Histological and molecular diagnosis of malignant pleural mesothelioma　

Imaging techniques in the diagnosis of mesothelioma

Management of malignant pleural mesothelioma

　 　 　 　 　 　　

3. Malignant pleural effusion in metastatic pulmonary adenocarcinoma complicated by pulmonary embolism　(Sorino, Feller-Kopman, Marchetti)

Molecular testing of advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)　

Management of anticoagulant and antiplatelet therapy in adults undergoing percutaneous interventions

Venous thromboembolism: early diagnostic and therapeutic approach

4. Squamous cell lung cancer complicating a tuberculous fibrothorax　(Marchetti, Sorino, Feller-Kopman)

Late sequelae and complications of tuberculosis　

Malignancy associated with chronic empyema and fibrothorax

How to distinguish pleural from peripheral pulmonary lesions　

5. Malignant pleural mesothelioma with trapped lung　(Sorino, Lococo, Marchetti)

Medical thoracoscopy

Assessment of performance status

Pleurodesis

6. Lung adenocarcinoma with diffuse pleural infiltration　(Gonuguntla, Sorino)

Rigid and semi-rigid thoracoscopy

Macroscopic appearance of pleural malignancy

Indications and types of pleurodesis

7. Chylothorax associated with an indolent follicular lymphoma　(Lococo, Sorino, Marchetti)

Diagnosis of chylothorax and etiology　

Treatment of chylothorax

Chest tube types and sizes

Part II. Infections

8. Relapsing unilateral pleural effusion revealed to be due to tuberculosis　(Sorino, Feller-Kopman, Marchetti)

Chest ultrasound and pleural diseases　

Indications of diagnostic thoracentesis　

Tuberculous pleural effusion

9. Loculated parapneumonic pleural effusion treated with intra-cavitary urokinase

(Zanforlin, Sorino, Marchetti,　Feller-Kopman)

Chemical-physical examination of the pleural fluid

Indications for the insertion of a thoracic drainage tube

Role of　fibrinolytics　in complicated pleural effusions

10.　Pleural empyema and sepsis in a patient with acute renal failure due to necrotizing extracapillary glomerulonephritis　(Sorino, Pirracchio, Gildea)

Patient preparation before chest tube placement

Anti-glomerular basement membrane (anti-GBM) antibody disease　

Acute-phase reactants and markers of bacterial infections

11. Pleural empyema with bronchopleural fistula and hydropneumothorax　(Marchetti, Sorino)

Pleural empyema on ultrasound　

Choice of the chest drain insertion site

Risk factors for pleural empyema

12. Pneumonia complicating chronic fibrothorax with persistent effusion in a multimorbid patient　(Elia, Sorino, Marchetti)

Causes and mechanism of fibrothorax

Imaging of fibrothorax

Decortication

13. Bronchopleural fistula and pleural empyema after pneumonectomy　(Minervini, Bertoglio, Sorino)

Strategies to prevent post-pneumonectomy empyema

Management of post pneumonectomy empyema

Minimally invasive surgery for post pneumonectomy empyema

14. Nontuberculous mycobacteria pleural infection in an immunosuppressed patient　(Sorino, Gonuguntla,　Gildea, Negri)

Nontuberculous mycobacteria infections in immunosuppressed hosts

Pleural empyema　

Chest tube drainage　

Part III. Miscellanea

15. Cloudy pleural effusion in a heavy smoker with rheumatoid arthritis undergoing immunosuppressive treatment　(Mondoni, Carlucci, Sorino, Marchetti, Feller-Kopman)

Pseudochylothorax　

Pleural fluid pH measurement　

Moderate sedation in medical thoracoscopy

16. Bilateral calcified fibrothorax in a COPD patient　(Sorino)

Consequences of asbestos inhalation　

Pleural plaques

Mixed restrictive-obstructive patterns

17. Middle and low back pain due to pulmonary embolism with ipsilateral pleural effusion　(Sorino, Marchetti, Gildea)

Well's criteria for pulmonary embolism - Three Tier Model

Pulmonary hemorrhage and lung infarction after pulmonary embolism

Pleural effusion in pulmonary embolism

18. Bilateral asymmetric pleural effusion due to congestive heart failure　(Sorino, Gildea)

Pleural effusions from cardiovascular diseases congestive heart failure　

Indwelling pleural catheters

IPCs in non-malignant disease

19. Hemothorax and tension pneumothorax following a crush injury with rib fractures　(Sorino, Gildea)

Insertion of chest drains

Chest drainage systems

Management of chest drains

20.　Pneumothorax　after transthoracic needle biopsy　(Sorino, Sampietro, Calati)

Transthoracic needle biopsy

About the Editors

Claudio Sorino

Claudio Sorino, MD, PhD is Professor of Medicine and Associate Medical Director of the Respiratory Pathophysiology Unit in the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Sant’Anna Hospital, in Como, Italy. Dr Sorino is also Professor of Medicine at the Insurbria University in Varese. He served as Adjunct Professor at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, has authored numerous articles in pulmonology journals, and edited the book Diagnostic Evaluation of the Respiratory System in collaboration with many worldwide experts in pulmonology (Jaypee Borthers, July 2017).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Associate Medical Director, Respiratory Pathophysiology Unit, Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Sant’Anna Hospital, Como, Italy

David Feller-Kopman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director, Bronchoscopy and Interventional Pulmonology, Johns Hopkins University Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland USA

Giampietro Marchetti

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Medical Director of Interventional Pulmonology, Department of Pulmonology, Spedali Civili, Brescia, Italy

