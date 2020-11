Pleural Diseases

Claudio Sorino, MD, PhD is Professor of Medicine and Associate Medical Director of the Respiratory Pathophysiology Unit in the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Sant’Anna Hospital, in Como, Italy. Dr Sorino is also Professor of Medicine at the Insurbria University in Varese. He served as Adjunct Professor at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, has authored numerous articles in pulmonology journals, and edited the book Diagnostic Evaluation of the Respiratory System in collaboration with many worldwide experts in pulmonology (Jaypee Borthers, July 2017).