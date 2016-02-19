Plenary and Invited Lectures
Colloid and Interface Science, Volume I: Plenary and Invited Lectures contains papers presented at the International Conference on Colloids and Surfaces, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 21-25 June 1976. It consists of the plenary and invited papers, and a general overview of these papers by A. M. Schwartz. These papers were given during the morning sessions. The volume is organized into 10 parts. Part I contains papers on surface forces. Parts II and III present studies on catalysis and aerosols, respectively. Part IV examines solid surfaces, focusing on newer techniques for exploring surface structure and surface reactions. The papers in Part V deal with water at interfaces, including a lecture on the behavior and structure of water at inorganic surfaces including metals, oxides, and silicates. Part VI covers the rheology of disperse systems, including papers on the effect of inertial forces on the motion of solids through liquids and theoretical studies on diffusive heat flux. Part VII takes up stability and instability in disperse systems, steric stabilization, and colloidal stability. Parts VIII and IX examine biological membranes and surface thermodynamics, respectively. Part X on liquid crystals includes discussion of the structures and properties of this state of matter.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
An Overview
Fortieth National Colloid Symposium: Opening Remarks
Early History of The National Colloid Symposia
Forces at Interfaces
Plenary Lecture
Surface Forces and Surface Interactions
Invited Lectures
Intermolecular Forces—the Long and Short of It
van der Waals Forces in Oil/Water Systems
The Metal-to-Metal Interface and Its Effect on Adhesion and Friction
Catalysis
Plenary Lecture
Adsorption and Catalytic Reaction of Hydrogen on Chromia at Low Temperatures
Invited Lectures
The Nature of Weak Adsorption on Transition Metals
Catalysis and Surface Chemistry. I. Cyclopropane Reactions over Reduced Molybdena-Alumina
Hydrogen Spillover in Catalytic Reactions. I. Activation of Alumina
Aerosols
Plenary Lecture
Some Recent Reflections on Light Scattering
Invited Lectures
Formation of Atmospheric Ultrafine Particles and Ions from Trace Gases
The Use of Nucleation and Growth as a Tool in Chemical Physics
On Unipolar Diffusion Charging of Aerosols in the Continuum Regime
Solid Surfaces
Plenary Lecture
Atomic and Molecular Processes at Solid Surfaces
Invited Lectures
Heterogeneous Chemical Kinetics by Modulated Molecular Beam Mass Spectrometry. Limitations of the Technique
The Crystallography of Clean Surfaces and Chemisorbed Species as Determined by Low-Energy Electron Diffraction
The Characterization of Surfaces by Electron Spectroscopy
Water at Interfaces
Plenary Lecture
Water at Interfaces: Molecular Structure and Dynamics
Invited Lectures
The Influence of Hydration upon the Potential at the Shear Plane (Zeta Potential) of a Hydrophobic Surface in the Presence of Various Electrolytes
Water at Interfaces: a Colloid-Chemical Approach
Effects of Vicinal Water on Colloidal Stability and Sedimentation Processes
Water on Organosilane-Treated Silica Surfaces
Rheology of Disperse Systems
Plenary Lecture
Orthokinetic Phenomena in Disperse Systems
Invited Lectures
The Role of Inertia in Transport Properties of Suspensions
Macroscopic Transport Properties of a Sheared Suspension
The Constrained Brownian Movement of Spherical Particles in Cylindrical Pores of Comparable Radius. Models of the Diffusive and Convective Transport of Solute Molecules in Membranes and Porous Media
Stability and Instability
Plenary Lecture
Stability and Instability in Disperse Systems
Invited Lectures
The Role of Chemical Complexing in the Formation and Stability of Colloidal Dispersions
Steric Stabilization
Recent Developments in the Understanding of Colloid Stability
The Conformational States of Macromolecules Adsorbed at Solid-Liquid Interfaces
Membranes
Invited Lectures
Deuterium NMR and Spin Label ESR as Probes of Membrane Organization
The Proteins of Membranes
Effects of Bivalent Cations and Proteins on Thermotropic Properties of Phospholipid Membranes: Implications for the Molecular Mechanism of Fusion and Endocytosis
Photoelectric and Magneto-Orientation Effects in Pigmented Biological Membranes
Surface Thermodynamics
Plenary Lecture
Surface Thermodynamics
Invited Lectures
Mobility of Physically Adsorbed Hydroxylic Molecules on Surfaces Made from Oxygen Atoms
Statistical Mechanics of Chain Molecules at an Interface
On the Relationship between the Electrostatic and the Molecular Component of the Adhesion of Elastic Particles to a Solid Surface
Liquid Crystals
Plenary Lecture
Structures and Properties of the Liquid Crystalline State of Matter
Invited Lectures
Textures, Deformations, and Structural Order of Liquid Crystals
Electro-Optical Applications of Liquid Crystals
Liquid Crystals in Living and Dying Systems
