Colloid and Interface Science, Volume I: Plenary and Invited Lectures contains papers presented at the International Conference on Colloids and Surfaces, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 21-25 June 1976. It consists of the plenary and invited papers, and a general overview of these papers by A. M. Schwartz. These papers were given during the morning sessions. The volume is organized into 10 parts. Part I contains papers on surface forces. Parts II and III present studies on catalysis and aerosols, respectively. Part IV examines solid surfaces, focusing on newer techniques for exploring surface structure and surface reactions. The papers in Part V deal with water at interfaces, including a lecture on the behavior and structure of water at inorganic surfaces including metals, oxides, and silicates. Part VI covers the rheology of disperse systems, including papers on the effect of inertial forces on the motion of solids through liquids and theoretical studies on diffusive heat flux. Part VII takes up stability and instability in disperse systems, steric stabilization, and colloidal stability. Parts VIII and IX examine biological membranes and surface thermodynamics, respectively. Part X on liquid crystals includes discussion of the structures and properties of this state of matter.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

An Overview

Fortieth National Colloid Symposium: Opening Remarks

Early History of The National Colloid Symposia

Forces at Interfaces

Plenary Lecture

Surface Forces and Surface Interactions

Invited Lectures

Intermolecular Forces—the Long and Short of It

van der Waals Forces in Oil/Water Systems

The Metal-to-Metal Interface and Its Effect on Adhesion and Friction

Catalysis

Plenary Lecture

Adsorption and Catalytic Reaction of Hydrogen on Chromia at Low Temperatures

Invited Lectures

The Nature of Weak Adsorption on Transition Metals

Catalysis and Surface Chemistry. I. Cyclopropane Reactions over Reduced Molybdena-Alumina

Hydrogen Spillover in Catalytic Reactions. I. Activation of Alumina

Aerosols

Plenary Lecture

Some Recent Reflections on Light Scattering

Invited Lectures

Formation of Atmospheric Ultrafine Particles and Ions from Trace Gases

The Use of Nucleation and Growth as a Tool in Chemical Physics

On Unipolar Diffusion Charging of Aerosols in the Continuum Regime

Solid Surfaces

Plenary Lecture

Atomic and Molecular Processes at Solid Surfaces

Invited Lectures

Heterogeneous Chemical Kinetics by Modulated Molecular Beam Mass Spectrometry. Limitations of the Technique

The Crystallography of Clean Surfaces and Chemisorbed Species as Determined by Low-Energy Electron Diffraction

The Characterization of Surfaces by Electron Spectroscopy

Water at Interfaces

Plenary Lecture

Water at Interfaces: Molecular Structure and Dynamics

Invited Lectures

The Influence of Hydration upon the Potential at the Shear Plane (Zeta Potential) of a Hydrophobic Surface in the Presence of Various Electrolytes

Water at Interfaces: a Colloid-Chemical Approach

Effects of Vicinal Water on Colloidal Stability and Sedimentation Processes

Water on Organosilane-Treated Silica Surfaces

Rheology of Disperse Systems

Plenary Lecture

Orthokinetic Phenomena in Disperse Systems

Invited Lectures

The Role of Inertia in Transport Properties of Suspensions

Macroscopic Transport Properties of a Sheared Suspension

The Constrained Brownian Movement of Spherical Particles in Cylindrical Pores of Comparable Radius. Models of the Diffusive and Convective Transport of Solute Molecules in Membranes and Porous Media

Stability and Instability

Plenary Lecture

Stability and Instability in Disperse Systems

Invited Lectures

The Role of Chemical Complexing in the Formation and Stability of Colloidal Dispersions

Steric Stabilization

Recent Developments in the Understanding of Colloid Stability

The Conformational States of Macromolecules Adsorbed at Solid-Liquid Interfaces

Membranes

Invited Lectures

Deuterium NMR and Spin Label ESR as Probes of Membrane Organization

The Proteins of Membranes

Effects of Bivalent Cations and Proteins on Thermotropic Properties of Phospholipid Membranes: Implications for the Molecular Mechanism of Fusion and Endocytosis

Photoelectric and Magneto-Orientation Effects in Pigmented Biological Membranes

Surface Thermodynamics

Plenary Lecture

Surface Thermodynamics

Invited Lectures

Mobility of Physically Adsorbed Hydroxylic Molecules on Surfaces Made from Oxygen Atoms

Statistical Mechanics of Chain Molecules at an Interface

On the Relationship between the Electrostatic and the Molecular Component of the Adhesion of Elastic Particles to a Solid Surface

Liquid Crystals

Plenary Lecture

Structures and Properties of the Liquid Crystalline State of Matter

Invited Lectures

Textures, Deformations, and Structural Order of Liquid Crystals

Electro-Optical Applications of Liquid Crystals

Liquid Crystals in Living and Dying Systems