Pleistocene Vertebrate Faunas of Hungary, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Characteristic Sedimentary Rocks of the Pleistocene of Hungary. Vertebrate Faunas of the Lower Pleistocene of Hungary. Vertebrate Faunas of the Middle Pleistocene of Hungary. Vertebrate Faunas of the Upper Pleistocene of Hungary. A Review of the Pleistocene Vertebrate Faunas of Hungary. Conclusion. References. Index of Localities. Index of Vertebrate Taxa.
Description
The last two decades have seen a spectacular renewal of interest in the study of Pleistocene vertebrates. This is especially true in the case of fine stratigraphy based on microvertebrates. Hungary's natural endowments as well as the development of science in the country, have made continuous research in this area possible since the last century.
The literature amassed during the last fifty years is so scattered and difficult to retrieve that there has been a great need for a comprehensive treatise in this field. Recent decades have seen work in a series of important new localities, with new systematic-stratigraphic results. This Hungarian work is outstanding in Europe for its quantity and completeness. It is clear that a handbook would have to be both comprehensive and analytical. This volume aims to be just that, in so far as it describes all animal assemblages of the Hungarian Pleistocene deposits, with complete faunistic lists and with detailed explanation of the stratigraphical arrangements. The value of this book is enhanced by a series of chronological tables for various localities, several sketches, pictures of localities, as well as indexes of localities and species.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868493
Reviews
@qu:...a work of exceptional usefulness. This book is a must for all who are engaged in research on the Pleistocene, and is certainly among the most important books in vertebrate paleontology of the past decade. @source: Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology @from:L. Kordos @qu:The volume, with its few figures, ample literature and excellently usable indices for localities and systematics, has already achieved its aim: It is easier to use and cite a manual than to look up several hardly available studies. @source:Earth Science Reviews @from:A. Azzaroli @qu:...a highly useful book for current consultation and should be present in all specialised libraries. @source:Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology