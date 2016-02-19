Pleasure, Reward, Preference
1st Edition
Their Nature, Determinants, and Role in Behavior
Pleasure, Reward, Preference: Their Nature, Determinants, and Role in Behavior covers the proceedings of a symposium by the same title, held at the Klarskovgaard Training Institute, near Korsør, Denmark, on June 5-9 1972, organized under the auspices of the Advisory Group on Human Factors of the Scientific Affairs Division of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
This book is composed of 11 chapters, and starts with a historical perspective and review of the principal problems related to understanding the principles of pleasure, reward, and preference. The next chapters explore neurophysiological research with animals and the human cognitive phenomena. These topics are followed by discussions of the concept of exploratory choice, verbal judgment, the law of effects and an adaptation-level model for affectivity and perception. The concluding chapters provide examples of behavioristic theories and describe a process model of motivation to understand the complexity of cognition and predictability of behavior. These chapters also tackle the role of pleasure and reward in human motivation and learning, as well as present a metascientific frame of motivation.
This text will prove useful to psychologists, behaviorist, and researchers.
Chapter 1 The Vicissitudes of Aplopathematic and Thelematoscopic Pneumatology (or The Hydrography of Hedonism)
The Hedonistic Tradition
After the Behaviorist Revolution
Determinants of Hedonic Value
Hedonic Factors in Learning
Aplopathematic and Thelematoscopic Pneumatology?
References
Chapter 2 Brain Mechanisms of Reinforcement Learning
Theories of Reinforcement
References
Chapter 3 Psychological Complexity and Preference: A Hedgehog Theory of Behavior
Why a Hedgehog?
Psychological Complexity and Preference Theory
Experimental Studies of Complexity and Preference
Context for and Some Implication of the Hedgehog
References
Chapter 4 Meaning of Perceptual Complexity
Meaning of Perceptual Complexity
Information Theory
Discussion and Conclusions
Hierarchy
Interaction
Summary
References
Chapter 5 Exploratory Choice and Verbal Judgment
Semantic Analysis
Exploratory Choice
A Replication Experiment
Final Discussion
References
Chapter 6 Personality and the Law of Effect
Chapter 7 A Common Model for Affectivity and Perception: An Adaptation-Level Approach
Adaptation Level and Psychophysical Judgments
Adaptation Level and Affective Judgments
Measurement of Affective Responses
References
Chapter 8 Acquired Pleasantness and Conditioned Incentives in Verbal Learning
Introduction
What Is Being Transferred to P-Paired Syllables?
When Are P-Paired Syllables Not Learned Faster?
What Is the Relation of Incentive Value to Pleasantness?
Conclusions: Conditioned Incentive Value as a Performance Effect
References
Chapter 9 Intervening Cognitions in Motivation
Cognitions Intervening between Stimulus and Response
Cognitions Intervening between Drive State and Response
Cognitions Intervening between Performance Outcome (or Consequence) and Subsequent Response
Cognitions Intervening between Performance Outcome and Consequences
Motive-Linked Differences in the Reward Value of Money
References
Chapter 10 Pleasure and Reward in Human Motivation and Learning
Pleasure in Its Behavioral Context
Reward, Successful Outcome, and Human Learning
References
Chapter 11 Patterns of Preference and Models of Motivation
Introduction
The Frame of Reference
Patterns of Preferences
Models of Motivation
References
Author Index
Subject Index
