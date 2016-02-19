Playfulness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124494503, 9781483266275

Playfulness

1st Edition

Its Relationship to Imagination and Creativity

Authors: J. Nina Lieberman
Editors: Allen J. Edwards
eBook ISBN: 9781483266275
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 196
Description

Playfulness: Its Relationship to Imagination and Creativity focuses on a discussion of the play element in play. This book discusses the differentiation between play and exploratory behavior based on familiar versus novel aspects in the factual givens.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the role of play, imagination, and creativity in psychological research. This text then examines the theoretical model that indicates the role of playfulness in affective, cognitive, and social functioning, and particularly relates these links to creativity and imagination. Other chapters consider playfulness as behavior at later stages of development. This book discusses as well some of the variables considered in relation to playfulness, including sex differences, social class, and level of intelligence.

This book is intended to be suitable for professionals and advanced students in a number of disciplines. Developmental and educational psychologists as well as educators will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

I Introduction

Play-Imagination-Creativity

Playfulness: Its Rationale and Exploration

Proposed Thesis for the Role of Playfulness as a Play Element in Play, Imagination, and Creativity

II Historical Clues to Playfulness as the Play Element in Play

Adult versus Child Play: Is Playfulness Part of It?

The Functional Analysis of Play, or Why We Play: No Room for Playfulness

The Qualitative Analysis of Play, or How We Play: Enter Playfulness

III Playfulness in Play and the Player: Developmental Studies of a Qualitative Aspect of Play

The Kindergarten Study: Playfulness and Its Relationship to Divergent Thinking

The High School Study: Playfulness as a Personality Trait in Adolescents

Some Preliminary Findings on Postadolescents and Adults

Some Highlights of the Findings and Pointers for Further Research

IV Playfulness in Studies of Play, Imagination, and Creativity

Specific Characteristics of Play Relating to Imagination and Creativity

Individual Differences in Salient Characteristics of Play as a Result of Sex, Level of Intelligence, Childrearing Practices, and Schooling

Summary Statement and Recommendations

V The Role of Playfulness in a Theoretical Framework for a Relationship Among Play, Imagination, and Creativity

Clues to Playfulness in a Cognitive Linkage Between Play, Imagination, and Creativity

Clues to Playfulness in Affective States Common to Play, Imagination, and Creativity

Clues to Playfulness in Social Expectations Related to Play, Imagination, and Creativity

The Role of Playfulness in Aesthetics

VI Practical Implications: The Place of Playfulness in Everyday Living

The Home Environment: Can Parenting Have a Lighter Vein?

The Classroom: Can Fun Be Part of the Learning Process?

Career Choice: Can Playing with Options Be Part of It?

On-the-Job Satisfaction: Can All Occupations Play?

Use of Leisure: Can All Ages Play?

Summary Statement on the Role of Playfulness in an Individual's Lifespan

VII Epilogue: The "Now" and "Future" Scene

Answers to Questions Asked

Pointers to Questions Still to Be Explored

Perspective on the Twenty-First Century

Appendix A: Playfulness Scale (Form K)

Rating Instructions

Rating Scales

Appendix B: Playfulness-Nonplayfulness Scale (Form A)

Rating Instructions

Rating Scales

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483266275

About the Author

J. Nina Lieberman

About the Editor

Allen J. Edwards

