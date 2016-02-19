Playfulness
1st Edition
Its Relationship to Imagination and Creativity
Playfulness: Its Relationship to Imagination and Creativity focuses on a discussion of the play element in play. This book discusses the differentiation between play and exploratory behavior based on familiar versus novel aspects in the factual givens.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the role of play, imagination, and creativity in psychological research. This text then examines the theoretical model that indicates the role of playfulness in affective, cognitive, and social functioning, and particularly relates these links to creativity and imagination. Other chapters consider playfulness as behavior at later stages of development. This book discusses as well some of the variables considered in relation to playfulness, including sex differences, social class, and level of intelligence.
This book is intended to be suitable for professionals and advanced students in a number of disciplines. Developmental and educational psychologists as well as educators will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
Play-Imagination-Creativity
Playfulness: Its Rationale and Exploration
Proposed Thesis for the Role of Playfulness as a Play Element in Play, Imagination, and Creativity
II Historical Clues to Playfulness as the Play Element in Play
Adult versus Child Play: Is Playfulness Part of It?
The Functional Analysis of Play, or Why We Play: No Room for Playfulness
The Qualitative Analysis of Play, or How We Play: Enter Playfulness
III Playfulness in Play and the Player: Developmental Studies of a Qualitative Aspect of Play
The Kindergarten Study: Playfulness and Its Relationship to Divergent Thinking
The High School Study: Playfulness as a Personality Trait in Adolescents
Some Preliminary Findings on Postadolescents and Adults
Some Highlights of the Findings and Pointers for Further Research
IV Playfulness in Studies of Play, Imagination, and Creativity
Specific Characteristics of Play Relating to Imagination and Creativity
Individual Differences in Salient Characteristics of Play as a Result of Sex, Level of Intelligence, Childrearing Practices, and Schooling
Summary Statement and Recommendations
V The Role of Playfulness in a Theoretical Framework for a Relationship Among Play, Imagination, and Creativity
Clues to Playfulness in a Cognitive Linkage Between Play, Imagination, and Creativity
Clues to Playfulness in Affective States Common to Play, Imagination, and Creativity
Clues to Playfulness in Social Expectations Related to Play, Imagination, and Creativity
The Role of Playfulness in Aesthetics
VI Practical Implications: The Place of Playfulness in Everyday Living
The Home Environment: Can Parenting Have a Lighter Vein?
The Classroom: Can Fun Be Part of the Learning Process?
Career Choice: Can Playing with Options Be Part of It?
On-the-Job Satisfaction: Can All Occupations Play?
Use of Leisure: Can All Ages Play?
Summary Statement on the Role of Playfulness in an Individual's Lifespan
VII Epilogue: The "Now" and "Future" Scene
Answers to Questions Asked
Pointers to Questions Still to Be Explored
Perspective on the Twenty-First Century
Appendix A: Playfulness Scale (Form K)
Rating Instructions
Rating Scales
Appendix B: Playfulness-Nonplayfulness Scale (Form A)
Rating Instructions
Rating Scales
References
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266275