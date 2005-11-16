Play Therapy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702027710

Play Therapy

2nd Edition

A Non-Directive Approach for Children and Adolescents

Authors: Kate Wilson Virginia Ryan
Paperback ISBN: 9780702027710
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 16th November 2005
Page Count: 300
Description

This highly readable book provides a comprehensive theoretical and practical guide to non-directive play therapy, which is an effective and ethically sound method of helping troubled children and adolescents with their emotional difficulties. It draws extensively on case material to guide practitioners through the intricacies of establishing and practising this therapeutic approach.

Key Features

  • Principles and background to the development of non-directive play therapy as a therapeutic method
  • An updated theoretical framework for this approach, including symbolic play and its role in therapy
  • Essential assessment, planning and practice issues and skills
  • Working with children and their families systematically
  • Play therapy in statutory settings
  • Presenting therapeutic material in court proceedings

Table of Contents

Child Therapy and Non-directive Play Therapy. Symbolic Play: Its Role in Mental Development and Play Therapy. The Process of Play Therapy. Assessment and Planning for Play Therapy. Emotional/Social Development and Play Therapy . Practice Skills and Issues. Working with Children in Statutory Settings . References

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702027710

About the Author

Kate Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Social Work, Centre for Social Work, University of Nottingham, UK

Virginia Ryan

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Social Work, Director MA/Diploma in Non-directive Play Therapy, Department of Social Policy and Social Work, University of York, UK

