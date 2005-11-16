Play Therapy
2nd Edition
A Non-Directive Approach for Children and Adolescents
Description
This highly readable book provides a comprehensive theoretical and practical guide to non-directive play therapy, which is an effective and ethically sound method of helping troubled children and adolescents with their emotional difficulties. It draws extensively on case material to guide practitioners through the intricacies of establishing and practising this therapeutic approach.
Key Features
- Principles and background to the development of non-directive play therapy as a therapeutic method
- An updated theoretical framework for this approach, including symbolic play and its role in therapy
- Essential assessment, planning and practice issues and skills
- Working with children and their families systematically
- Play therapy in statutory settings
- Presenting therapeutic material in court proceedings
Table of Contents
Child Therapy and Non-directive Play Therapy. Symbolic Play: Its Role in Mental Development and Play Therapy. The Process of Play Therapy. Assessment and Planning for Play Therapy. Emotional/Social Development and Play Therapy . Practice Skills and Issues. Working with Children in Statutory Settings . References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2006
- Published:
- 16th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702027710
About the Author
Kate Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Social Work, Centre for Social Work, University of Nottingham, UK
Virginia Ryan
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Social Work, Director MA/Diploma in Non-directive Play Therapy, Department of Social Policy and Social Work, University of York, UK