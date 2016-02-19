Play Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443040610

Play Therapy

1st Edition

Authors: Virginia Axline
Paperback ISBN: 9780443040610
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

PART ONE: Introduction. Some Children Are Like This. Play Therapy. PART TWO: The Non-Directive Play Therapy Situation and Participants. The Playroom and Suggested Materials. The Child. The Therapist. An Indirect Participant. The Parent or Parent-Substitute. PART THREE: The Principlesof Non-Directive Play Therapy. The Eight Basic Principles. Establishing Rapport. Accepting the Child Completely. Establishing a Feeling of Permissiveness

© Churchill Livingstone 1989
About the Author

Virginia Axline

