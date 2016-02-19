PART ONE: Introduction. Some Children Are Like This. Play Therapy. PART TWO: The Non-Directive Play Therapy Situation and Participants. The Playroom and Suggested Materials. The Child. The Therapist. An Indirect Participant. The Parent or Parent-Substitute. PART THREE: The Principlesof Non-Directive Play Therapy. The Eight Basic Principles. Establishing Rapport. Accepting the Child Completely. Establishing a Feeling of Permissiveness