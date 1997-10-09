Play Therapy Treatment Planning and Interventions
1st Edition
The Ecosystemic Model and Workbook
Table of Contents
Theoretical Foundations
Recognizing, Addressing, and Celebrating Diversity
Logistics
Data Collection: Intake and Mental Status
Assessment
Case Conceptualization
Treatment Planning
Interventions
Session Activities
Jennifer M. Play Therapy Treatment Planning Workbook
Description
Play Therapy Treatment Planning and Interventions: The Ecosystemic Model and Workbook contains key information on one of the most rapidly developing and growing areas of therapy. The book is designed to help play therapists develop specific treatment goals and develop focused treatment plans, as now required by many regulating agencies and third party payers.
The text includes descriptions of 25 actual play therapy activities. Any preparation the therapist may need to complete before the session is identified as is the outcome the therapist may expect. Each activity description ends with a suggestion as to how the therapists might follow up on the content and experience in future sessions. The activity descriptions are very practical and are geared to the child clients specific developmental level.
Play Therapy Treatment Planning and Interventions presents guidelines for interviewing clients and their parents as well as pretreatment assessment. The book provides guidance on data gathering for the intake process and case conceptualization. Case examples and completed sections of the workbook, quotes, and lists increase the text's comprehension. The entire workbook is provided in text format and on disk. It provides the therapist with an easy-to-use format for recording critical case information, specific treatment goals, and the overall treatment plan.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive theory of play therapy and a comprehensive model of play therapy intervention
- Clearly relates the theoretical model to the interventions
- Provides examples of the application of both the theory and the intervention model to specific cases
- Provides a structure by which the reader can apply the theory and intervention model to his or her own cases
- Describes actual play therapy activities and identifies how therapists can prepare for the session, implement the activity, and the outcome they may expect
- Describes play activities clustered according to the developmental level of the children to which they are best suited
- Workbook format provides the reader with a method for obtaining comprehensive intake and assessment data, organizing that data into a case formulation and treatment goals, and then developing a comprehensive treatment plan
- Provides a blank copy of the workbook, as well as the workbook on disk, for use in ones own practice
Readership
Play therapists, clinical and counseling psychologists, and child psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 9th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539133
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125241359
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Kevin O'Connor Author
Kevin John O'Connor, PhD, RPT-S, is a Clinical Psychologist and Distinguished Professor in Clinical PsyD and PhD programs at the California School of Professional Psychology in Fresno, California where he is also the Coordinator of the Ecosystemic Clinical Child Psychology Emphasis and Director of the Ecosystemic Play Therapy Training Center. He is the cofounder and a Director Emeritus of the Association for Play Therapy. He also maintains a small private practice treating children and adults recovering from childhood trauma. Dr. O'Connor is the coeditor of the Handbook of Play Therapy, Volumes I & II and Play Therapy Theory and Practice, Second Edition, and the author of the Play Therapy Primer, Second Edition as well as numerous articles on child psychotherapy and professional practice. Dr. O'Connor is also currently researching both the Marschak Interation Method Rating System (MIMRS), a clinical tool for rating the quality of caregiver-child interactions and the personal and professional issues and struggles faced by gay and lesbian psychotherapists who choose to work with children and families. He presents regularly such topics as Play Therapy Assessment and Treatment Planning, Increasing Children's Verbalizations in Play Therapy, the Use of Interpretation in Play Therapy, Structured Group Play Therapy, and others, across the United States and abroad.
Affiliations and Expertise
California School of Professional Psychology, Fresno, California, USA
Sue Ammen Author
Sue Ammen, PhD, RPT-S, is a Clinical Psychologist, Professor and Director of the Infant Preschooler Mental Health Certificates Program at Alliant International University in California and an instructor with the Harris Infant Mental Health Post-Graduate Program at the University of Colorado. She is endorsed as an early childhood mental health specialist and reflective facilitator mentor in California and was a member of the California workgroup that developed guidelines for training in Infant-Family and Early Childhood Mental Health. She is also an early childhood mental health consultant/trainer in Colorado. Dr. Ammen frequently presents workshops and classes on ecosystemic play therapy and early childhood mental health, parent-child relationship assessment, and play-based assessments. She has authored several chapters and professional articles on play therapy and assessment, including Play Therapy with Preschoolers using the Ecosystemic Model, Ecosystemic Play Therapy with Infants, Toddlers, and their Families, and A Play-Based Teen Parenting Program to Facilitate Parent-Child Attachment. She is a co-developer of the Marschak Interaction Method Rating System.
Affiliations and Expertise
California School of Professional Psychology, Fresno, California, U.S.A.