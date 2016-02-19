Play Fighting
Play Fighting considers the possible benefits of play for humans and animals. This book is divided into two main topics—animal play and human play. In these topics, this text specifically discusses the definition, evolution, and function of play; criteria of chasing and play fighting; function of laughter in human play; and spurious correlation between exploratory and playful species. The surplus energy and catharsis theories of play; vestibular stimulation acting as a reinforcer; function of mother-infant play; and properties of play-fear and serious-fear stimuli are also elaborated. This compilation likewise covers the puzzling blind spots of child psychology; play and child rearing; and play fear of “monsters”. This publication is a good source for students and individuals interested in the survival value of play for animals and healthy development of children.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Figure and Quotation Credits
Part I Animal Play
1 Introduction
Hors d'Oeuvres: The Benefits of Play
The Definition, Evolution, and Function of Play
Methods of Observation
First Things First: The Need for Elementary Observation and Description
2 Chasing
Serious Flight
Pursuit
The Description of Chasing Play
Causal Factors in Chasing Games
Solitary Play Flight in Infants
3 Mouthing
The Inhibition of Biting
Mouthing as a Reinforcement
Being Mouthed as a Reinforcement
4 Wrestling
Maneuvering
Wrestling
Play Wrestling
Species Differences in Wrestling
5 Predatory Specializations
Ambushing
Stalking
Forms of Seizing Prey
A Comparison of Play of Dogs and Cats
6 Rotation, Sliding, and Vestibular Reinforcement
Vestibular Reinforcement during Active Responding: "Rotational Acrobatics"
7 Solitary Object Play, Exploration and Manipulation
Object Play Distinguished from Serious Exploration and Manipulation
Solitary Object Play
Serious Exploration and Manipulation
The Spurious Correlation between Exploratory and Playful Species
Exploration of Novel Stimuli by the Young
Learning in Object Play and Serious Exploration Compared
Combinations of Exploration, Manipulation, and Object Play
8 Playful Competition for Objects
"Pretending" that an Object Has Reinforcement Value
Tug-of-War Play
Competition for Space: "King of the Castle"
High-Order Play Attack
9 Play Signals
The Function of Laughter in Human Play
Play Vocalizations
The Open-Mouthed Play Face
Tail Signals
Ritualized Body Movements
Circumstances that Lead to Play Signaling
10 Play Groups and Sex Differences in Play
Play Groups in Primates
Sex Differences
Carnivores
11 Adult Play
Mother-Infant Play
Play between Adults
Courtship Play
Social Bonds
Arousal Function in Pack-Hunting Carnivores
12 Motivation
Play in Relation to the Primary Drives
Slight Degrees of Fear and Novelty
Play Drives
13 Definition and Evolution
Types of Definition
Defining Criteria of Chasing and Play Fighting
"Pretending" in Animal Play
Key Stimuli and Motivation
Behaviors that Should Not Be Classified as Play
Jumps, Turns, Running without Chasing, and Vestibular Play
The Preconditions for the Evolution of Play
The Evolution of Play and Gerotony
Species Comparisons of Play
Summary: "Natural Divisions" in the Continuum
Anthropomorphic Definitions of Animal Play
The Frequency of Play in Different Species
14 Immature Sexual Behavior
Misleading Similarities between Early Sexual Behavior and Play
Clear-Cut Differences between Immature Sexual Behavior and Play
15 Function
Species with Little or No Play Compared with Playful Species
Training for Predatory Specializations
Training for Locomotion
Training for Strength; Physiological Development
Nonpredatory Aggression
Possible Experiments and Observations
Learning about the Environment
The Learning of Social Skills
The Establishment of Rank-Order Relationships
Social Bonds
Surplus Energy and Catharsis Theories of Play
Hedonistic and Arousal Theories of Play
An Evaluation of Alternative Theories of Play
Part II Human Play
16 Wrestling for Superior Position
Forms of Play Wrestling; Wrestling for Superior Position
Throwing to the Ground
Wrestling on the Ground
Modified and Inhibited Responses in Play Wrestling
Role Reversal
17 Fragmentary Wrestling, Hitting, and Kicking
Fragmentary Wrestling while Standing
Leg Play
Piling-On
Variety in Play Wrestling
Frequency of Fragmentary Wrestling and Wrestling for Superior Position among Boys
Play Wrestling in Girls
Hitting
Kicking
18 Swimming Pool Play
Dunking
Splashing
19 Chasing
Brief Chases
Chasing Combined with Other Forms of Play
Tag
Complex Tag and Organized Games
Chasing Combined with Hiding
20 Vestibular Reinforcement
Vestibular Stimulation Acting as a Reinforcer
Slides
Swings
Amusement Park Rides
Spinning Platters and Rolling Barrels
Swinging and Throwing Children into the Air
Acrobatics
21 Mother-Infant Play
The Function of Mother-Infant Play
Play Techniques
General Instructions on Play
Experimental Studies
22 Play Fear Reinforcement
Properties of Play-Fear and Serious-Fear Stimuli
Peekaboo
Wading in the Surf
Play Fear of "Monsters"
23 Human and Animal Play Compared
Laughter
Chasing
Mouthing
Wrestling and Other Forms of Play Fighting
Predatory Specializations
Play in the Water
Vestibular Play
Object Play, Exploration, and Manipulation
Playful Competition for Objects
Mother-Infant Play
Play between Adults
The Definition of Human Play
The Function of Human Play
24 Play and Child Rearing
Physical Fitness
Play Fighting and Serious Aggression
Courage and Fear
Socialization
25 First Things First: Elementary
Description and Classification
The Puzzling Blind Spots of Child Psychology
The Strengths and Weaknesses of American Psychology and European Ethology
Research Strategies Appropriate to Elementary and Advanced Science
Ethological Methods
References
Subject Index
