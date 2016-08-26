Platinum-Nickel-Chromium Deposits

1. Academic qualification: B. Sc (Hons) 1963, and M. Sc (Geology) 1965, Calcutta University, D. Sc, 1983, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India.

2. Professional Affiliation: Life Member of Mining Geological and Metallurgical Institute of India, Indian Geological Congress and Indian Society of Earth Sciences.

3. Work Experiences: 50 Yrs Professional and Academic Experience in oil and base-noble metal exploration and mining at various capacities at ESSO, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Anglo American (P) Ltd, Gold Stream Mining NL/ IMX Resource Ltd, Australia and BIL Infratech Ltd, Guest Faculty Sukhadia University Udaipur.

4. Exploration Projects and Mines visited abroad:

His profession has often required visits and interaction with experts of zinc, lead, gold, tin, chromium, nickel and platinum mines and exploration camps of Australia-Tasmania, Canada, USA, Germany, Portugal, UK, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bangladesh and Nepal.

5. Research Projects as Principal Investigator

(i) DST project in Geostatistical Applications, numerical processing, software development and derivation of parameters for mine planning of base metal deposits at IIT Kharagpur (1979-80) leading to PhD Degree (1983).

(ii) DST project: HR/UR/22/2002 on “Exploration modeling for base / noble metals with special reference to sediment hosted Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag deposits in the northwestern Indian Shield” at Presidency College Kolkata (2003-06).

(iii) DST Project: HR/UR/29/2007 on “Geology of Platinum-Nickel-Chromium mineralization: Resource evaluation and future potential”, at Presidency College, Kolkata (2008-2010).

6. Examination conducted:

(i) Regular question papers for Mineral Exploration, Geo-statistics and Mining Geology for M. Sc Applies Geology of Sukharia University, Udaipur, Presidency University, Calcutta University, Indian School of Mines and Institution of Engineers.

(ii) Examined 4 M. Sc Thesis of Delhi and Calcutta University.

(iii) Examined including Viva of 5 PhD Thesis in Geostatistical Applications of Mineral Deposits at Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, IIT Mumbai and Kharagpur.

7. Current Assignments:

Since 2003, Emeritus Scientist, Post Graduate Applied Geology teaching of Mineral Exploration at Presidency and Calcutta University, Kolkata, and industry related teaching at Indian school of Mines, Dhanbad.

8. Recipient: Dr. J. Coggin Brown Memorial (Gold) Medal for Geological Sciences (1993-94) by Mining Geological and Metallurgical Institute of India.

9. Authored 3 books and 40 publications:

1. Haldar, SK. Exploration Modeling of Base Metal Deposits, Elsevier Publication; 2007, p. 227.

2. Haldar, SK, Mineral Exploration - Principles and Applications, Elsevier Publication; 2013, p. 374.

3. Haldar, SK and Josip Tišljar, Introduction to Mineralogy and Petrology, Elsevier Publication; 2013, p. 356.

Dr Haldar has a unique professional blend of mineral exploration, evaluation and mineral economics with an essence of classroom teaching of postgraduate students of two celebrity Universities over the last 1 decade.

Annexure- I

1. Haldar, S. K., 2011, Platinum–Nickel-Chromium: Resource Evaluation and Future Potential Targets, IGC International Congress on New Paradigms of Exploration and Sustainable Mineral Development on Vision 2050, p. 67 - 82.

2. Haldar. S. K., 2010, Geostatistical Applications in Base Metal Deposits - A case Study, Science and Economics of Rocks - A Primer on Mineral geostatiscs, ed: Sarkar, B. C., pp. 95-109.

3. Haldar, S. K., 2009, The First Fifty Year’s Record and A New Beginning in Mineral Discovery in India with special Reference to Base Metals, in Shrivastava, K. L., eds., Economic Mineralization, Scientific Publisher (India), Jodhpur, pp. 442-450.

4. Haldar, S. K., 2008, Resource prediction model – Application of Zipf’s Law, National Seminar, Ore Body Modeling for Genesis, Predictive Metallogeny and Resource Analysis”, Udaipur, (Abstract), pp. 10-11

5. Haldar, S. K., 2008, Investment, Risk and Sensitivity Analyses in Exploration Regime, Executive Development Program, ISM University, Dhanbad.

6. Haldar, S. K., 2008, Base and noble metals in northwestern Indian Shield : Essence of stratigraphy and tectonics in mineral search, International conference on tectonics of the Indian Subcontinent (TOIS), Indian Association for Gondwana Research Conference Series 5, Institute of Technology, Mumbai, (Abstract Volume, pp 90-91.

7. Haldar, S. K., 2007, Exploration Optimisation Using Geostatistics - A Case Study of Sequential Evaluation, Indian School of Mines University, Dhanbad, pp 88-94.

8. Haldar, S. K., 2007, Orebody Modelling : Geostatistical assessment of Mine sub-block and grade forecast system – A case study, Indian School of Mines University, Dhanbad, pp.80-87,

9. Haldar, S. K., 2006, Concepts of deposit – orebody modelling with case study of Zn-Pb-Ag deposits, Rajasthan, (Abstract), National Seminar on “Evaluation of Mineral Resources of India”, 8th National Convention of Association of Economic Geologists, at Visakapatnam in March ’06, pp. 2.

10. Haldar, S. K., 2005c, Exploration Modeling for Base and Noble Metals with special reference to Sediment hosted lead-zinc-copper gold Deposits in the Northwestern Indian Shield, DST Project HR/ UR/2002,176p.

11. Haldar, S. K., 2005b, Exploration Modeling for sediment hosted Lead-Zinc Deposits in the Northwestern Indian shield – A logical dynamic approach, National seminar on “Mineral exploration, mining and mineral beneficiation : A road map to VISION 2020”, Mining Engineers’ Association of India, Tamilnadu Chapter, pp. 66–84.

12. Haldar, S. K., 2005a, Exploration Modeling of Proterozoic sediment hosted Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation – logical dynamic approach with case study of Rampura Agucha deposit, Rajasthan, Journal of Economic Geology and Georesource Management, v. 2, no. 1 & 2, pp. 47-70.

13. Haldar, S. K., 2004, Grade and Tonnage Relationships in Sediment-hosted Lead-Zinc Suphide Deposits of Rajasthan, India, in Deb, M., and Goodfellow, W. D., eds., Sediment hosted Lead-Zinc Sulphide Deposits : attributes and models of some major deposits in India, Australia and Canada: Narosa Publishing House, N. Delhi, pp. 264–272.

14. Haldar, S.K., 2001, Grade Tonnage Model for Lead-Zinc Deposits of Rajasthan, India, International Workshop on Deposit Modeling Program by UNESCO-IUGS, New Delhi, December 2001, pp.153-160.

15. Haldar, S.K., & Dev,M., 2001, Geology and Mineralisation of Rajpura-Dariba-Lead-Zinc Belt, Rajasthan, International Workshop on Deposit Modeling Program by UNESCO-IUGS, New Delhi, December 2001, pp.177-188.

16. Choudhary, K.S, & Haldar, S.K., 2001, Sindesar Khurd- A New Mine in Rajpura Dariba Belt, HINDZINC TECH, January 2001, pp.3-11.

17. Haldar, S.K., 1999, Environmental Implications of Mineral Exploitations, Proceedings National Conference on Dimensions of Environmental Stress in India, M.S. University, VADODARA, pp. 227-228.

18. Haldar, S.K., 1998, Deposit Modelling – An Overview, IVth Refresher Course on Concepts in the Formation of Mineral Deposits and Prospect Targeting, GSI, 14 – 27th July ’98, 7p.

19. Haldar, S.K., 1996, Computer –Based Geostatistical Assessment for Exploration Data for Optimisation, Estimation of Mine Sub-Block and Grade Forecast System at Rampura Agucha Mine, India, International Course on “Modern Technologies for Mineral Resources Assessment and Management”, I.G.C., U.O.R., Roorkee, December ’95-January’96, 8p.

20. Haldar, S.K., 1995, Computer Based Technical Computing in Geology and Mine Planning – Hardware and Software Scenario in National and International Area, VIIIth National Convention of Mining Engineers, Ins. of Eng., 24-26th Nov.’95, pp.1-3.

21. Lahiri, D., Haldar, S.K., 1993, Technical Computing in Geology, Mining and Beneficiation at Hindustan Zinc Limited -An overview, Indian Conference on Computer Applications in Mineral Industry, ICCAMI-93, P.147-154.

22. Krishnamurty, G.R., Upmanyu, K.G., Haldar, S.K., 1992, Computer & Communication in Hindustan Zinc Limited- An overview, HINDZINC TECH, v. 4, no. 2, 20p.

23. Haldar, S.K., Paliwal, H.V., Bhatnagar, S.N., 1992, Computerised Geostatistical assessment of Exploration Data for Sample Optimisation and Estimation of Mine Subblock - A case study of Rampura-Agucha Lead-Zinc Deposit, India; in Sarkar, S. C., eds., Metallogeny Related to Tectonics of the Proterozoic Mobile Belts, Oxford & IBH Publishing Company Pvt. Ltd., pp. 339-360.

24. Haldar, Swapan K., Chaudhry Manoj, 1991, Computer Aided Orebody Modelling - An Integrated Approach for Mine Planning at Hindustan Zinc Limited, 1992, Computer society of India, National Conference, CAMPI-92, pp. B28-B35.

25. Haldar, S.K., 1991, Orebody modelling of Rampura-Agucha mine- A key note address, Regional Workshop on Mineral Deposit Modelling, ISM, Dhanbad, December 1991.

26. Bhatnagar, S.N., Mathur, S.B., Haldar, S.K., 1990, Exploration Practices at HZL, HINDZINC TECH, v. 2, no. 2, pp. 4-23.

27. Haldar, S.K., Bhatnagar, S.N., Paliwal, H.V., 1990, Application of geostatistics to exploration data for sample optimisation, mine sub-block estimation and grade forecast system at Rampura-Agucha lead-zinc mine, India, XXII APCOM-90, 11 P., Berlin, West Germany.

28. Bhatnagar, S.N., Haldar, S.K., Chaudhry, M., 1989, Computer based ore reserve system - mine sub-block geostatistics related to large tonnage mechanised lead-zinc mines of Hindustan Zinc Limited, International Conference on Base Metals Technology, February 1989, Jamshedpur, India, pp. 21-34.

29. Viswanath, U., Jani, S.R., Haldar, S.K., 1988, Exploration and exploitation problems of the cross folded lead deposit of Bandalamottu, Guntur district (AP), ILZIC Silver Jubilee Conference, New Delhi, pp. 341-348.

30. Bhatnagar, S.N., Haldar, S.K., 1988, Planning for base metal exploration - A case history of Rampura-Agucha Lead-Zinc Deposit, Diamond Jubilee National Symposium on Development of India's mineral and fuel resources: Geological and Environment Aspects, ISM Dhanbad.

31. Bhatnagar, S.N., Haldar, S.K., 1987, Sequential evaluation model of phased exploration data leading to sample optimisation - A case study of Rampura-Agucha Zinc-Lead Deposit, India, CIM Bulletin, v. 80, no. 906, pp. 56-60.

32. Paliwal, H.V., Bhatnagar, S.N., & Haldar, S.K., 1986, Lead-Zinc Resources Prediction in India-An application of Zipf's Law; Mathematical Geology, v.18, no.6, pp. 539-549

33. Bhatnagar, S.N., Khamesra, G.S., & Haldar, S.K., 1984, Lead-Zinc resources and development in India; Symposium on Significant Discoveries of Geology for Mineral Industries, Min. Geo. and Meta. Inst. of India, Calcutta, pp. II 42-59.

34. Haldar, S.K., Rao., N.V.R.S., 1983, Sequential evaluation of exploration data by statistical and geostatistical modelling leading to optimisation; Proceedings of Workshop on Geo-modelling, IIT, Bombay, pp. 222-231.

35. Haldar, S. K., 1982, A Study of the Balaria Base Metals Deposit, Zawar Group of Mines, Rajasthan, Using Numerical Procedures with Special Reference to Derivation of Parameters for Mine Planning, Unpublished PhD Thesis, IIT, Kharagpur, 641p.

36. Haldar, S.K., Roy, R.N., and Sen, R., 1981, Distinctive features in the geological set-up of the Indian base metal deposits; Frieb Orsch. - H.C. 364, Herg, Recter Der Bergakedemie Freiberg Leipzig: Veb Deutscher Verlag Fur Grundstoff Industrie 1981, Topical report of Iagod, v. X-1980, pp.25- 31.

37. Kala, P.P., & Haldar, S.K., 1981, Computer based ore reserve system at Zawar Mines, International Seminar on Lead, Zinc and Cadmium, Nov. 1981, Indian Lead Zinc Information Centre, New Delhi, pp. A17-A24.H

38. Haldar, S.K., 1980, Selection of cut-off during mine planning and its relation to techno- economic modeling; Indian Jour. of Earth Science, v. 7, no. 1, pp. 76-81.

39. Haldar, S.K., 1967, Geology of the chromite deposits occurring in the area around Sukarangi, Cuttack District, Orissa, Geol., Mining and Metallurgical Society of India, v.39, no.1, pp.59-61.

40. Haldar, S. K., 1965, Geology of the Area around Sukarangi, Cuttack District, Orissa, with Special Reference to its Economic Resources, Unpublished M. Sc Thesis, Calcutta University, 94p.