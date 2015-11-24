Platelet-Activating Factor Acetylhydrolases (PAF-AH), Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Overview of PAF-Degrading Enzymes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Intracellular PAF-AH I
- 3 Intracellular PAF-AH II
- 4 Plasma PAF-AH
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Two: Intracellular PAF-Acetylhydrolase Type I
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and History
- 2 Identification of Intracellular PAF-AH, Isoform Ib
- 3 Nomenclature of PAF-AH Ib Subunits
- 4 Structure of PAF-AH Ib
- 5 Physiological Roles of PAF-AH Ib
- 6 Remaining Questions and Future Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Platelet-Activating Factor Acetylhydrolase and Brain Development
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Genetics of Human Lissencephaly and Recognition of the LIS1-Encoded Protein as PAFAH1B1
- 3 Role of Pafah1b and Platelet-Activating Factor in Brain Development
- 4 Coordination of Brain Platelet-Activating Factor Acetylhydrolase Signaling and Reelin Signaling in Mouse Brain
- 5 Roles of “Brain” Platelet-Activating Factor Acetylhydrolase in Testicular Development and Spermatogenesis
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter Four: Intracellular Platelet-Activating Factor Acetylhydrolase, Type II: A Unique Cellular Phospholipase A2 That Hydrolyzes Oxidatively Modified Phospholipids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structure of PAF-AH (II)
- 3 Substrate Specificity of PAF-AH (II)
- 4 Biological Roles of PAF-AH (II)
- 5 Regulation of PAF-AH (II)
- 6 Future Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Trafficking and Oligomeric Regulation of Platelet-Activating Factor Acetylhydrolase Type II
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Trafficking of PAFAH-II
- 3 Oligomeric Regulation of PAFAH-II
- 4 Conclusions and Future Work
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Six: Plasma PAF-AH (PLA2G7): Biochemical Properties, Association with LDLs and HDLs, and Regulation of Expression
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and Perspectives
- 2 Biochemical Properties of Plasma PAF-AH
- 3 Association with Lipoproteins
- 4 Regulation of PAF-AH Expression
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Crystal Structure and Atomic Level Analysis of Plasma PAF-AH
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Plasma PAF-AH Structural Overview
- 3 Lipoprotein Particle and Membrane Interactions
- 4 Plasma PAF-AH Ligand Complexes at the Active Site
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Naturally Occurring Missense Mutation in Plasma PAF-AH Among the Japanese Population
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Effect of Plasma PAF-AH Mutation on Enzyme Substrates
- 3 Mutation in Plasma PAF-AH and Atherosclerosis
- 4 Mutation in Plasma PAF-AH and Asthma
- 5 Mutation in Plasma PAF-AH and Other Diseases
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Nine: Plasma PAFAH/PLA2G7 Genetic Variability, Cardiovascular Disease, and Clinical Trials
- Abstract
- 1 PAFAH in Cardiovascular Disease
- 2 Development of PAFAH-Specific Inhibitor and Preclinical Studies
- 3 Clinical Trials with PAFAH-Specific Inhibitor Darapladib
- 4 Genetic Variability of PAFAH/PLA2G7
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Diverse Functions of Plasma PAF-AH in Tumorigenesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and Perspectives
- 2 Biological Consequences of Altered PAF-AH Expression/Function
- 3 Specific Examples
- 4 PAFAH Mutations in Cancer
- 5 PAF-AH as a Cancer Biomarker and Therapeutic Target
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
Description
This volume of The Enzymes summarizes the most important discoveries associated with a group of enzymes that play an important role in normal biological processes as presented and discussed by leaders authorities in the field.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of enzymes
Readership
Scientists interested in learning more about recent developments in the field and physicians interested in understanding the mechanistic basis of diseases associated with deregulated PAF-AH functions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039465
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128039083
About the Serial Volume Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA
Diana Stafforini Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Diana Stafforini works at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Keizo Inoue Serial Volume Editor
Professor Inoue works at the Teikyo University, School of Pharmacy, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Teikyo University, Itabashi, Japan