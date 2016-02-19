Plate Tectonics
1st Edition
Description
Developments in Geotectonics, 6: Plate Tectonics focuses on the exposition of the plate-tectonics hypothesis, as well as plate boundaries, stratification, and kinematics.
The book first offers information on the rheological stratification of the mantle and kinematics of relative movements. Topics include lithosphere, asthenosphere, kinematics of finite motions, measurements of instantaneous movements, and worldwide kinematic pattern. The text then ponders on movements relative to a frame external to the plates and processes at accreting plate boundaries. Discussions focus on reference frames, paleomagnetic synthesis, creation of oceanic crust, and continental rifts.
The publication elaborates on processes at consuming plate boundaries, including sinking plate model, structure of trenches and associated island arcs and cordilleras, and consumption of continent-bearing lithosphere.
The text is a valuable source of data for readers interested in plate tectonics.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Definition
Consequences
Limitations
Chapter 3: Rheological Stratification of the Mantle
Lithosphere
Introduction
Definition
Thickness
Thermal Structure of the Oceanic Lithosphere
Topographic Expression of the Thermal Structure
Elasticity of the Lithosphere
Depth of the Low-Velocity Zone
Comparison of Oceanic and Continental Lithosphere
Mechanical Properties
Asthenosphere
Definition
Structure and Thickness
Mechanical Properties
The Long-Wavelength Gravity Anomalies and The Upper Mantle
The Lithosphere As A Stress-Guide
The Driving Mechanism
Chapter 4: Kinematics of Relative Movements
Introduction
Instantaneous Movements
On A Plane Earth
On A Spherical Earth
Kinematics of Finite Motions
Introduction
Theory of Finite Rotations
Evolution of Triple Point Junction
Measurements of Instantaneous Movements
Methods of Measurements of Relative Velocity
Methods of Measurement of Direction of Relative Motion
Calculation of Instantaneous Relative Angular Velocity Between Plates and Estimation of Errors
Present Worldwide Kinematic Pattern
Six-Plate Model: Limitations •
Present Knowledge
Twelve-Plate Model
Kinematic Pattern of the Red Sea and East Africa Revisited
Measurements of Finite Movements
Fitting of Past Accreting Plate Boundaries
Use of Fossil Transform Faults
Determination of Kinematic Pattern
Chapter 5: Movements Relative to a Frame External to the Plates . .
Introduction
Reference Frames
"Absolute" Movement Determination
Paleomagnetic Pole Determination
Paleomagnetism In Oceans
Paleomagnetic Synthesis
Chapter 6: Processes at Accreting Plate Boundaries
Introduction
Creation and Evolution of Oceanic Lithosphere
Model
Choice of Physical Parameters
Fit To Distribution of Heat Flow and Topography
More Complex Models
The Creation of the Oceanic Crust
Introduction
Seismic Structure of the Crust
Composition of the Crust
Tectonic Activity at the Boundary
Continental Rifts
Introduction
The Rhine Graben As An Example of Continental Rift
Continental Margins
Introduction
Thermal Evolution
Loading By Sediments and Hot Creep
Limit Continental-Oceanic Crust
Chapter 7: Processes at Consuming Plate Boundaries
Introduction
Sinking Plate Model
Introduction
Thermal Regime of Sinking Lithospheric Plate
Structure of Trenches and Associated Island Arcs and Cordilleras .
Introduction
Surface Manifestations
Deep Manifestations: Seismicity
Surface Manifestation Behind Consuming Plate Boundaries
Volcanic and Plutonic Activity
Metamorphism
Vertical Tectonics and Accretion of Deformed Sediments Near The Consuming
Plate Boundary
"Melanges", Ophiolites and Hp/Lt Metamorphism
Plate Accretion Behind Consuming Plate Boundaries: Marginal Basins .
Consumption of Continent-Bearing Lithosphere
Plate Tectonics and Geology
Appendix
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257273