Plate Tectonics
4th Edition
Description
This comprehensive text has established itself over the past 20 years as the definitive work in its fields, presenting a thorough coverage of this key area of structural geology in a way which is ideally suited to advanced undergraduate and masters courses. The thorough coverage means that it is also useful to a wider readership as an up to date survey of plate tectonics.
The fourth edition brings the text fully up to date, with coverage of the latest research in crustal evolution, supercontinents, mass extinctions. A new chapter covers the feedbacks of various Earth systems. In addition, a new appendix provides a valuable survey of current methodology.
Table of Contents
Preface; Plate tectonics; The Earth's crust; Tectonic settings; Crustal evolution; The core and mantel; Supercontinents; Atmosphere, oceans and climate; Life and mass extinctions; The origin of the solar system; Earth systems; Appendix - methodologies; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 7th May 1997
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514093
About the Author
Kent C. Condie
Affiliations and Expertise
New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology, NM, USA
Reviews
"Finally, an up-to-date book on plate tectonics for the senior undergraduate! I've been on the look-out for such a text. The content looks excellent" Laura Wetzel Eckerd College USA