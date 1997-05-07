Plate Tectonics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750633864, 9780080514093

Plate Tectonics

4th Edition

Authors: Kent C. Condie
eBook ISBN: 9780080514093
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th May 1997
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
33.99
28.89
56.95
48.41
42.95
36.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This comprehensive text has established itself over the past 20 years as the definitive work in its fields, presenting a thorough coverage of this key area of structural geology in a way which is ideally suited to advanced undergraduate and masters courses. The thorough coverage means that it is also useful to a wider readership as an up to date survey of plate tectonics.

The fourth edition brings the text fully up to date, with coverage of the latest research in crustal evolution, supercontinents, mass extinctions. A new chapter covers the feedbacks of various Earth systems. In addition, a new appendix provides a valuable survey of current methodology.

Table of Contents

Preface; Plate tectonics; The Earth's crust; Tectonic settings; Crustal evolution; The core and mantel; Supercontinents; Atmosphere, oceans and climate; Life and mass extinctions; The origin of the solar system; Earth systems; Appendix - methodologies; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080514093

About the Author

Kent C. Condie

Affiliations and Expertise

New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology, NM, USA

Reviews

"Finally, an up-to-date book on plate tectonics for the senior undergraduate! I've been on the look-out for such a text. The content looks excellent" Laura Wetzel Eckerd College USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.