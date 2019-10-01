Plastics
4th Edition
Microstructure and Engineering Applications
Description
Plastics: Microstructure and Engineering Applications, Fourth Edition, covers the mechanical, chemical and electrical properties of plastic materials, along with discussions of the wider plastics issues that today’s engineers and materials scientists face, including manufacturing processes and the design of plastic products. In addition to a thorough revision, the book provides detailed discussions on characterization techniques, crystallization and molecular structure. Thermoplastic composites, 3D printing and electrical properties of plastics are also covered in great detail, as are new techniques, including thermogravimetric analysis, sustainability, lifecycle analysis, and waste disposal considerations.
Key Features
- Provides introductory information for students of plastics technology, materials science, mechanical engineering, and other fields
- Presents a useful introduction to the fundamentals of plastics for academic and industrial researchers from other fields
- Includes substantial new coverage on the electrical properties of plastics and an entirely new chapter on sustainability and lifecycle analysis of plastic materials
Readership
Students of plastics engineering, polymer science, mechanical engineering, materials science, materials chemistry. Post-graduate/industrial researchers entering into plastics or materials science from other fields
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Plastics
2. Molecular Structures and Polymer Manufacture
3. Microstructure
4. Polymeric Composites
5. Processing
6. Effects of Melt Processing
7. Viscoelastic Behaviour
8. Yielding
9. Fracture
10. Degradation and Environmental Effects
11. Transport Properties
12. Electrical Properties
13. Design: Material and Shape Selection
14. Engineering Case Studies
15. Sport and Biomaterials Case Studies
16. Sustainable Development and Life Cycle Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024997
About the Author
Mike Jenkins
Mike Jenkins is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Engineering at the University of Birmingham, UK. Dr Jenkins has published widely in the field of polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK
Stephen Kukureka
Stephen Kukureka is a Senior Lecturer, and Deputy Head of School at the School of Engineering at the University of Birmingham, UK. His primary research interests are in the mechanical properties and applied physics of polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK
Nigel Mills
Nigel Mills was Reader in Polymer Engineering in the School of Metallurgy and Materials at the University of Birmingham, UK. He was the author of the first three editions of 'Plastics: Microstructure and Engineering Applications', as well as the Polymer Foams Handbook, published in 2007. Nigel Mills passed away in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Previously University of Birmingham, UK