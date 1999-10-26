Plastics Materials
7th Edition
Description
The seventh edition of this classic reference work once more provides a comprehensive overview of commercially available plastics materials. Bridging the gap between theory and practice, it enables scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as providing technologists with a theoretical background.
Since the previous edition, several new materials have been announced. Many of these materials result from metallocene catalyst technology. In addition, developments also continue with condensation polymers with several new polyester type materials of interest for bottle-blowing and/or degradable plastics. New phenolic-type resins have also been announced. As with previous editions, an explanation of the properties of these new materials in terms of their structure and morphology involving the principles laid down in the earlier chapters is presented.
Readership
Technical managers, research and development staff, users and manufacturers of plastics, students.
Table of Contents
The historical development of plastics materials; The chemical nature of plastics; States of aggregation in polymers; Relation of structure to thermal and mechanical properties; Relation of structure to electrical and optical properties; Additives for plastics; Principles of the processing of plastics; Principles of product design; Polyethylene; Aliphatic polyolefins other than polyethylene, and diene rubbers; Vinyl chloride polymers; Fluorine-containing polymers; Poly (vinyl acetate) and its derivatives; Acrylic plastics; Plastics based on styrene; Miscellaneous vinyl thermoplastics; Polyamides and polyimides; Polyacetals and related materials; Polycarbonates; Other thermoplastics containing phenylene groups; Cellulose plastics; Phenolic resins; Aminoplastics; Polyester resins; Epoxide resins; Polyurethanes and polyisocyanurates; Furan resins; Silicones and other heat-resisting polymers; Miscellaneous plastics materials; Special polymers; Materials selection.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 26th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514086
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750641326
About the Author
J A Brydson
Reviews
'Aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practice, the book enables scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as providing technologists woth a theoretical background.' Sampe Journal Reviews of previous editions have included: 'One is dumbstruck with admiration and almost total disbelief on being presented with the new edition of Plastics Materials, or simply 'Brydson' as it is more popularly known. How can just one man know so much about he subject. Just about everything that could possibly be said about plastics or rubber material is there, which is why it has enjoyed a reputation and status as the Bible of the industry for many years.' British Plastics & Rubber 'Since publication of the first edition in 1965, John Brydson's Plastics Materials has become widely acknowledged within the industry as a classic source of reference. This sixth edition upholds the reputation, providing a comprehensive overview of the properties, processing and applications of commercially-available plastics materials, as well as expanding the coverage with the inclusion of new information. As indispensable as its predecessors, this updated reference textbook should be of interest and value to polymer student and practising technologist alike. Certainly no collection of plastics literature will be complete without a copy.' RAPRA Abstracts