'Aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practice, the book enables scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as providing technologists woth a theoretical background.' Sampe Journal Reviews of previous editions have included: 'One is dumbstruck with admiration and almost total disbelief on being presented with the new edition of Plastics Materials, or simply 'Brydson' as it is more popularly known. How can just one man know so much about he subject. Just about everything that could possibly be said about plastics or rubber material is there, which is why it has enjoyed a reputation and status as the Bible of the industry for many years.' British Plastics & Rubber 'Since publication of the first edition in 1965, John Brydson's Plastics Materials has become widely acknowledged within the industry as a classic source of reference. This sixth edition upholds the reputation, providing a comprehensive overview of the properties, processing and applications of commercially-available plastics materials, as well as expanding the coverage with the inclusion of new information. As indispensable as its predecessors, this updated reference textbook should be of interest and value to polymer student and practising technologist alike. Certainly no collection of plastics literature will be complete without a copy.' RAPRA Abstracts