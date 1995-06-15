The sixth edition of this classic reference work continues to provide a balanced and comprehensive overview of the nature, manufacture, structure, properties, processing and applications of commercially available plastics materials. Aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practice, it enables scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as providing technologists with a theoretical background.

Early chapters describe the history and nature of plastics and explain the relationship of chemical structure and properties. Preparation, structure, properties processing and applications of each class of plastics materials are then considered separately. New chapters have been added on materials selection and special polymers, including biodegradable and electroconductive polymers and thermoplastic elastomers. In addition many new plastics materials have been added throughout the text and more information has been included on testing methods and data. The sections on production/consumption statistics has also been completely updated.

