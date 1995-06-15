Plastics Materials
6th Edition
Description
The sixth edition of this classic reference work continues to provide a balanced and comprehensive overview of the nature, manufacture, structure, properties, processing and applications of commercially available plastics materials. Aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practice, it enables scientists to understand the commercial implications of their work as well as providing technologists with a theoretical background.
Early chapters describe the history and nature of plastics and explain the relationship of chemical structure and properties. Preparation, structure, properties processing and applications of each class of plastics materials are then considered separately. New chapters have been added on materials selection and special polymers, including biodegradable and electroconductive polymers and thermoplastic elastomers. In addition many new plastics materials have been added throughout the text and more information has been included on testing methods and data. The sections on production/consumption statistics has also been completely updated.
Reviews of previous editions:
It's a genuine milestone in reference works...and the book is a 'must' for anyone concerned with the selection, preparation, compounding or processing of these materials' - British Plastic and Rubber
'This latest edition maintains the high standard set previously... The book s a 'must' for both student and practising technologists' - Plastics Materials
'The fourth edition of John Brydson's book carries on the splendid traditions of the previous three. As a reference book for a laboratory, sales office or student's bedroom, it is unrivalled in its comprehensive of the history, chemistry and technology of plastics'. - Reinforced Plastics
'As a reference book on the subject it is unique for its depth in such a compact form, yet allied to that it is so eminently readable. It is a working chemist's book for a working chemist.' - Journal of the Oil and Colour Chemists Association
'This is one of the most comprehensive reference books in its class.' - Polymer News, March 1996
Readership
Technical managers, research and development staff, users and manufacturers of plastics, students.
Table of Contents
The historical development of plastics materials; The chemical nature of plastics; States of aggregation in polymers; Relation of structure to thermal and mechanical properties; Relation of structure to electrical and optical properties; Additives for plastics; Principles of the processing of plastics; Principles of product design; Polyethylene; Aliphatic polyolefins other than polyethylene, and diene rubbers; Vinyl chloride polymers; Fluorine-containing polymers; Poly (vinyl acetate) and its derivatives; Acrylic plastics; Plastics based on styrene; Miscellaneous vinyl thermoplastics; Polyamides and polyimides; Polyacetals and related materials; Polycarbonates; Other thermoplastics containing phenylene groups; Cellulose plastics; Phenolic resins; Aminoplastics; Polyester resins; Epoxide resins; Polyurethanes and polyisocyanurates; Furan resins; Silicones and other heat-resisting polymers; Miscellaneous plastics materials; Special polymers; Materials selection.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 15th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292090
About the Author
J A Brydson
Reviews
