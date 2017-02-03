Plastics in Medical Devices for Cardiovascular Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Plastics Materials in Medical Devices
1: Introduction to Plastics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chemistry
- 3. Microstructure
- 4. Properties
- 5. Polymer Processing
- 6. Medical Devices and Plastics
2: Commodity Plastics in Cardiovascular Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Polyolefins
- 3. Polyethylene Terephthalate
- 4. Polyamide
3: Speciality Plastics in Cardiovascular Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Polyurethanes
- 3. Polysiloxanes
- 4. Polytetrafluoroethylene
- 5. Biodegradable Polymers
4: Biological Properties of Plastics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biocompatibility
- 3. Foreign Body Reaction
- 4. Biological Degradation
- 5. Testing Techniques to Evaluate Biostability
- 6. Sterilization
Part II Cardiovascular System: Structure, Assessment, and Diseases
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structure of the Cardiovascular System
- 3. Cardiovascular Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
- 4. Cardiovascular Diseases
Part III Applications of Plastics in Cardiovascular Devices
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cardiovascular Devices Market
- 3. Cardiovascular Catheters
- 4. Heart Valve Devices
- 5. Heart Failure Devices
- 6. Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices
- 7. Cardiac Artery Disease Treatment Applications
- 8. Aortic Aneurysm
- 9. Vascular Closure Devices and Sutures
Description
Plastics in Medical Devices for Cardiovascular Applications enables designers of new cardiovascular medical devices to make decisions about the kind of plastics that can go into the manufacture of their device by explaining the property requirements of various applications in this area, including artificial valves, lead insulation, balloons, vascular grafts, and more.
Key Features
- Enables designers to improve device performance and remain compliant with regulations by selecting the best material for each application
- Presents a range of applications, including artificial valves, stents, and vascular grafts
- Explains which materials can be used for each application, and why each is appropriate, thus assisting in the design of better tools and processes
Readership
Engineers and materials scientists in medical device companies. Plastics Material manufacturers, specifically chemists and scientists within these companies. Academic courses in plastics engineering, polymer science or biomedical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 3rd February 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371223
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323358859
About the Authors
Ajay Padsalgikar Author
Ajay has a Ph.D. in polymer science from Clemson University, SC. He has spent the last 18 years working in the field of plastics and polyurethanes, 12 of which have been in the field of medical plastics. He has extensive experience in the application of polymers in the manufacture of medical devices in the cardiovascular field. As a Chief Scientific Officer at AorTech Biomaterials, Ajay worked with various medical device manufacturers in the cardiovascular space getting a first-hand feel of the devices and the important properties of plastics necessary in order to fulfil the requirements of the application. Currently, Ajay serves as a Chief Scientist at St. Jude Medical, one of world’s leading companies in the manufacture of cardiovascular devices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, St. Jude Medical