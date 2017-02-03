Plastics in Medical Devices for Cardiovascular Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323358859, 9780323371223

Plastics in Medical Devices for Cardiovascular Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Ajay Padsalgikar
eBook ISBN: 9780323371223
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323358859
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 3rd February 2017
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

Part I: Plastics Materials in Medical Devices

1: Introduction to Plastics

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Chemistry
  • 3. Microstructure
  • 4. Properties
  • 5. Polymer Processing
  • 6. Medical Devices and Plastics

2: Commodity Plastics in Cardiovascular Applications

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Polyolefins
  • 3. Polyethylene Terephthalate
  • 4. Polyamide

3: Speciality Plastics in Cardiovascular Applications

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Polyurethanes
  • 3. Polysiloxanes
  • 4. Polytetrafluoroethylene
  • 5. Biodegradable Polymers

4: Biological Properties of Plastics

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Biocompatibility
  • 3. Foreign Body Reaction
  • 4. Biological Degradation
  • 5. Testing Techniques to Evaluate Biostability
  • 6. Sterilization

Part II Cardiovascular System: Structure, Assessment, and Diseases

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Structure of the Cardiovascular System
  • 3. Cardiovascular Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
  • 4. Cardiovascular Diseases

Part III Applications of Plastics in Cardiovascular Devices

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Cardiovascular Devices Market
  • 3. Cardiovascular Catheters
  • 4. Heart Valve Devices
  • 5. Heart Failure Devices
  • 6. Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices
  • 7. Cardiac Artery Disease Treatment Applications
  • 8. Aortic Aneurysm
  • 9. Vascular Closure Devices and Sutures

Description

Plastics in Medical Devices for Cardiovascular Applications enables designers of new cardiovascular medical devices to make decisions about the kind of plastics that can go into the manufacture of their device by explaining the property requirements of various applications in this area, including artificial valves, lead insulation, balloons, vascular grafts, and more.

Key Features

  • Enables designers to improve device performance and remain compliant with regulations by selecting the best material for each application
  • Presents a range of applications, including artificial valves, stents, and vascular grafts
  • Explains which materials can be used for each application, and why each is appropriate, thus assisting in the design of better tools and processes

Readership

Engineers and materials scientists in medical device companies. Plastics Material manufacturers, specifically chemists and scientists within these companies. Academic courses in plastics engineering, polymer science or biomedical engineering

About the Authors

Ajay Padsalgikar Author

Ajay has a Ph.D. in polymer science from Clemson University, SC. He has spent the last 18 years working in the field of plastics and polyurethanes, 12 of which have been in the field of medical plastics. He has extensive experience in the application of polymers in the manufacture of medical devices in the cardiovascular field. As a Chief Scientific Officer at AorTech Biomaterials, Ajay worked with various medical device manufacturers in the cardiovascular space getting a first-hand feel of the devices and the important properties of plastics necessary in order to fulfil the requirements of the application. Currently, Ajay serves as a Chief Scientist at St. Jude Medical, one of world’s leading companies in the manufacture of cardiovascular devices.

Chief Scientist, St. Jude Medical

