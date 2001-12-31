Plastics Failure Analysis and Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781884207921, 9780815518655

Plastics Failure Analysis and Prevention

1st Edition

Authors: John Moalli
eBook ISBN: 9780815518655
Hardcover ISBN: 9781884207921
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 2001
Page Count: 345
Table of Contents

  1. Practical Risk AnalysisùAs a Tool for Minimizing Plastic Product Failure
  2. Avoiding the GIGO Syndrome
  3. Defect Analysis and High Density Polyethylene Pipe Durability
  4. Progressive Failure Analysis of Fiber Composite Structures
  5. Failure Analysis Models for Polyacetal Molded Fittings in Plumbing Systems
  6. Estimation of Time-Temperature-Collectives at Describing Aging of Polymer Materials
  7. Fractography of Metals and Plastics
  8. Fractography of ABS
  9. Attachment Design Analysis of a Plastic Housing Joined with Snap-Fits
  10. Joint Performance of Mechanical Fasteners under Dynamic Load
  11. Morphological Study of Fatigue Induced Damage in Semi-Crystalline Polymers
  12. Ductile Failure and Delayed Necking in Polyethylene
  13. Fatigue Behavior of Discontinuous Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene
  14. Translating Failure into SuccessùLessons Learned from Product Failure Analysis
  15. Case Studies of Plastics Failure Related to Improper Formulation
  16. Case Studies of Inadvertent Interactions between Polymers and Devices in Field Applications
  17. Factors Affecting Variation in Gardner Impact Testing
  18. Standard Test Procedures for Relevant Material Properties for Structural Analysis
  19. The Influence of Multidimensional State of Stress on the Mechanical Properties of Thermoplastics
  20. The Influence of Morphology on the Impact Performance of an Impact Modified PP/PS Alloy
  21. Morphology and Mechanical Behavior of Polypropylene Hot Plate Welds
  22. Orientation Effects on the Weldability of Polypropylene Strapping Tape
  23. Activation Energies of Polymer Degradation
  24. Effects of Processing Conditions on the Failure Mode of an Aliphatic Polyketone Teropolymer
  25. Durability Study of Conductive Copper Traces within Polyimide Based Substrates
  26. The Role of Heat Affected Zone (HAZ) on Mechanical Properties in Thermally Welded Low Density Polyethylene Blown Film
  27. Plastics Failure Due to Oxidative Degradation in Processing and Service
  28. Comparing the Long Term Behavior of Tough Polyethylenes by Craze Testing
  29. Crack Propagation in Continuous Glass Fiber/Polypropylene Composites
  30. Freeze-Thaw Durability of Composites for Civil Infrastructure
  31. Temperature-Moisture-Mechanical Response of Vinyl Ester Resins and Pultruded Vinyl Ester/e-glass Laminated Composites
  32. Fracture Behavior of Polypropylene Modified with Metallocene Catalyzed Polyolefin
  33. Mechanical Performance of Polyamides with Influence of Moisture and Temperature
  34. Shelf Life Failure Prediction Considerations for Irradiated Polypropylene Medical Devices
  35. Environmental Stress Cracking of ABS IIRadiation Resistance of Multilayer Films by Instrumented Impact Testing
  36. Mechanical Behavior of Fabric Film Laminates
  37. Determining Etch Compensation Factors for Printed Circuit Boards
  38. Estimation of Long-Term Properties of Epoxies in Body Fluids
  39. Aspects of the Tensile Response of Random Continuous Glass/Epoxy Composites
  40. Residual Stress Development in Marine Coatings under Simulated Service Conditions
  41. Evaluation of a Yield Criteria and Energy Absorbing Mechanisms of Rubber Modified Epoxies in Multiaxial Stress States
  42. Design Aids for Preventing Brittle Failure in Polycarbonate and Polyetherimide
  43. Effect of Scale on Mechanical Performance of PMMA
  44. Defect Cost Analysis
  45. 10 Common Pitfalls in Thin-Wall Plastic Part Design
  46. Strategies for the Evaluation of Weathering-Induced Failure of Polymers

Description

This book contains analysis of reasons that cause products to fail. General methods of product failure evaluation give powerful tools in product improvement. Such methods, discussed in the book, include practical risk analysis, failure mode and effect analysis, preliminary hazard analysis, progressive failure analysis, fault tree analysis, mean time between failures, Wohler curves, finite element analysis, cohesive zone model, crack propagation kinetics, time-temperature collectives, quantitative characterization of fatigue damage, and fracture maps.

Methods of failure analysis are critical to for material improvement and they are broadly discussed in this book. Fractography of plastics is relatively a new field which has many commonalities with fractography of metals. Here various aspects of fractography of plastics and metals are compared and contrasted. Fractography application in studies of static and cycling loading of ABS is also discussed. Other methods include SEM, SAXS, FTIR, DSC, DMA, GC/MS, optical microscopy, fatigue behavior, multiaxial stress, residual stress analysis, punch resistance, creep-rupture, impact, oxidative induction time, craze testing, defect analysis, fracture toughness, activation energy of degradation.

Many references are given in this book to real products and real cases of their failure. The products discussed include office equipment, automotive compressed fuel gas system, pipes, polymer blends, blow molded parts, layered, cross-ply and continuous fiber composites, printed circuits, electronic packages, hip implants, blown and multilayered films, construction materials, component housings, brake cups, composite pressure vessels, swamp coolers, electrical cables, plumbing fittings, medical devices, medical packaging, strapping tapes, balloons, marine coatings, thermal switches, pressure relief membranes, pharmaceutical products, window profiles, and bone cements.

Readership

Researchers and engineers in the plastics industry concerned with the reasons why plastics components and parts fail and who want to increase life of a product.

About the Authors

John Moalli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Exponent, USA

