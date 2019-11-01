Plastics Engineering
4th Edition
Description
Plastics Engineering, Fourth Edition, presents basic essentials on the properties and processing behaviour of plastics and composites. The book gives engineers and technologists a sound understanding of basic principles without the introduction of unduly complex levels of mathematics or chemistry. Early chapters discuss the types of plastics currently available and describe how designers select a plastic for a particular application. Later chapters guide the reader through the mechanical behaviour of materials, along with a detailed analysis of their major processing techniques and principles. All techniques are illustrated with numerous worked examples within each chapter, with further problems provided at the end.
This updated edition has been thoroughly revised to reflect major changes in plastic materials and their processing techniques that have occurred in the 19 years since the previous edition. The plastics and processing techniques addressed within the book have been comprehensively updated to reflect current materials and technologies, with new worked examples and problems also included.
Key Features
- Gives new engineers and technologists a thorough understanding of the essential properties and processing behavior of plastics and composites
- Presents a great source of foundational information for students, early-career engineers and researchers
- Demonstrates how basic engineering principles in design, mechanics of materials, fluid mechanics and thermodynamics may be applied to modern plastic materials
Readership
Plastics/Composites engineers, manufacturing engineers, plastics technologists, processing engineers, design engineers, product engineers involved with plastics material development or modification. Undergraduate/postgraduate engineers in Mechanical, Aerospace, Manufacturing and related disciplines who are studying plastics and composites as part of their degree programmes. Undergraduate/Postgraduate Materials Scientists/Engineers
Table of Contents
1. General Properties of Plastics
2. Mechanical Behaviour of Plastics
3. Mechanical Behaviour of Composites
4. Processing of Plastics
5. Analysis of Polymer Melt Flow
Appendix
A. Structure of Plastics
B. Solution of Differential Equations
C. Stress/Strain Relationships
D. Stresses in Cylindrical Shapes
E. Introduction to Matrix Algebra
F. Abbreviations for some Common Polymers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081007099
About the Author
Peter Martin
Dr Peter Martin is a Reader in Mechanical Engineering at the Queen’s University Belfast, United Kingdom. Dr Martin's primary research interests are polymer materials and processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Mechanical Engineering, Queen’s University Belfast, UK