Plastics Engineering, Fourth Edition, presents basic essentials on the properties and processing behaviour of plastics and composites. The book gives engineers and technologists a sound understanding of basic principles without the introduction of unduly complex levels of mathematics or chemistry. Early chapters discuss the types of plastics currently available and describe how designers select a plastic for a particular application. Later chapters guide the reader through the mechanical behaviour of materials, along with a detailed analysis of their major processing techniques and principles. All techniques are illustrated with numerous worked examples within each chapter, with further problems provided at the end.

This updated edition has been thoroughly revised to reflect major changes in plastic materials and their processing techniques that have occurred in the 19 years since the previous edition. The plastics and processing techniques addressed within the book have been comprehensively updated to reflect current materials and technologies, with new worked examples and problems also included.