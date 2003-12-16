Plastics Engineered Product Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174169, 9780080514079

Plastics Engineered Product Design

1st Edition

Authors: D.V. Rosato D.V. Rosato
eBook ISBN: 9780080514079
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174169
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th December 2003
Page Count: 588
Description

• A comprehensive book which collates the experience of two well-known US plastic engineers.


• Enables engineers to make informed decisions.


• Includes a unique chronology of the world of plastics.

The use of plastics is increasing year on year, and new uses are being found for plastics in many industries. Designers using plastics need to understand the nature and properties of the materials which they are using so that the products perform to set standards.

This book, written by two very experienced plastics engineers, provides copious information on the materials, fabrication processes, design considerations and plastics performance, thus allowing informed decisions to be made by engineers.

It also includes a useful chronology of the world of plastics, a resource not found elsewhere.

Readership

Plastics engineers; mechanical engineers; designers; structural engineers and consultants.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - OVERVIEW


Introduction Materials of Construction


Thermoplastics


Crystalline & Amorphous Polymers


Liquid Crystalline Polymers


Thermosets


Crosslinked Thermoplastics


Reinforced Plastics


Thermal Expansions


Ductilities


Toughnesses


Tolerances/Shrinkages


Compounds


Prepregs


Sheet Molding Compounds


Bulk Molding Compounds


Commodity & Engineering Plastics


Elastomers/Rubbers

Plastic Behaviors


Morphology/Molecular Structure/Mechanical Property


Densities


Molecular Weights


Molecular Weight Distributions


Viscosities and Melt Flows


Newtonian/non-Newtonian


Melt Index


Rheology & Mechanical Analysis


Viscoelasticities


Processing-to-Performance Interface


Glass Transition Temperatures


Melt Temperatures


Processing and Moisture


Drying Operations

Fabricating Processes


Extrusions


Orientations


Postformings


Coextrusions


Injection Moldings


Coinjections


Gas-Assist Moldings


Micromoldings


Blow Moldings


Complex Consolidated Structural Products


Thermoformings


Foams


Reinforced Plastics


Calenders


Castings


Coatings


Compression Moldings


Reaction Injection Moldings


Rotational Moldings

Variables

FALLO Approach

Chapter 2 - DESIGN OPTIMIZATION


Introduction


Terminology

Engineering Optimization


Design Foundation


Problem/Solution Concept


Design Approach


Model Less Costly


Model Type


Computer Software


Design Analysis Approach

Viscoelasticity


Polymer Structure


Viscoelasticity Behavior


Relaxation/Creep Analysis


Summary

Viscosity

Rheology and Mechanical Properties


Hooke's Law

Static Stress


Tensile Stress-Strain


Modulus of Elasticity


Flexural Stress-Strain


Compressive Stress-Strain


Shear Stress-Strain


Torsion Stress-Strain


Direct Load Shear Strength


Residual Stress

Dynamic Stress


Dynamic/Static Mechanical Behavior


Energy and Motion Control


Isolator


Torsion Load

Rapid Loading


Impact


Impulse


Puncture


Friction


Erosion


Hydrostatic


Cavitation


Rain

High Performance


Reinforced Plastic


Orientation of Reinforcement


Orientation Terms


Basic Design Theory


Fiber Strength Theory


Fiber Geometry on Strength


Stiffness-Viscoelasticity


Creep and Stress Relaxation

Conceptual Design Approach


Design Analysis


Pseudo-Elastic Method


Theory of Combined Action


Overview


Stress-Strain Analysis


Plain Reinforced Plates


Composite Plates


Bending of Beams and Plates


Structural Sandwiches


Stiffness


Stresses in Sandwich Beams


Axially-Loaded Sandwich


Filament Wound Shells, Internal Hydrostatic Pressure


Basic Equations


Weight of Fiber


Minimum Weight


Isotensoid Design


Geodesic-Isotensoid Design

Chapter 3 - DESIGN PARAMETER


Load Determination

Design Analysis Process


Reinforced Plastic Analysis


Stress Analysis

Stress-strain Behavior


Rigidity (EI)


Hysteresis Effect


Poisson's Ratio


Brittleness


Ductile


Crazing


Stress Whitening

Combined Stresses


Surface Stresses and Deformations

Creep

Fatigue

Reinforcement performance

Chapter 4 - PRODUCT DESIGN


Introduction


Reinforced Plastic


Monocoque Structure

Geometric Shape


Modulus of Elasticity


EI theory

Plate


Folded Plate

Beam

Rib


Plastic


Reinforced/Foamed Plastic

Column


Euler's Formula

Torsion

Sandwich


Design

Gear


Contact Stress

Bearing PV Factor

Grommet

Gasket

Shape


Overview


Filament Wound Shape


Netting Analysis


Cylinder


Sphere


Tank


Fabricating RP Tank


Underground Storage Tank


Hopper Rail Car Tank


Highway Tank


Very Large Tank


Corrosive Resistant Tank

Pipe


Thermoplastic Pipe


RP Pipe

Spring


Leaf Spring


Special Spring


Cantilever Spring


Torsional Beam Spring

Hinge

Press Fit

Snap Fit

Tape

Packaging


Permeability


Cushioning

Building


House of the Future


House Top

Transportation


Automobile


Truck


Aircraft


Marine Application


Boat


Underwater Hull

Missile and Rocket

Electrical/Electronic


Shielding Electrical Device


Radome

Medical


Surgical Product


Dental Product


Health Care

Recreation

Appliance

Furniture

Water Filter

Lumber

Metal


Metal Replacement with Plastic


Performance Behavior


Moisture Effect


Long Term vs. Short Term Loading


Stress Concentration


Coefficient of Expansion


Bolt Torque Effect


Impact Barrier


Vehicle Oil Pan


Attachment

Design Limitation and Constraint

Chapter 5 - COMPUTER-AIDED DESIGN


Technology overview

Computers and people

Geometric modeling

Design accuracy and efficiency

Input/output device


Central Process Unit

Software


Programs


Databases/General Information


Supply Chain Software

Finite element analysis


Application


Designing


Graphics


Structural Analysis


Software Analysis

Synthesizing design

CAD special use


Optimization


CAD Prototyping


Rapid Prototyping

CAD standard and translator

Data sharing

Engineered personal computer

CAD editing

CIM changing

Computer-based training

IBM advances computer

Artificial intelligence

Plastic Toys-Smart computer

Computer fevices via DNA

Design via internet

Chapter 6 - PLASTIC PERFORMANCE


Overeview


Influencing Factor

Selecting plastic


Comparison


Worksheet

Temperature


Thermal Property


Thermal Conductivity


Thermal Expansion/Contraction


Hyperenvironment

Flammability


Steel and Plastic


Test


Smoke

Electrical/Electronic

Corrosion resistance

Chemical resistance

Friction

Tolerance


Limit


Processing Effect


Recycled plastic

Engineering data information source


Publication


Thomas Register


Industry Societies


Encyclopedia and Industrial Books


Standards


Engineering Information


Information Broker


Engineering Societies and Associations


Designs


Databases


Websites

Training programs

Chapter 7 - DESIGN RELIABILITY


Testing


Classifying Test


Laboratory

Quality Control


Quality and Reliability


Total Quality Management


Quality and Design

Statistics

Testing, QC, statistics and people

Product failure


Spectrum Loading and Cumulative Damage


Crack Growth and Fracture Mechanics


Fatigue and Stress Concentration


Fatigue Loading and Laboratory Testing


Predicting Long Time Reliability

Meaning of Data

Safety Factor


Safety Factor Example

Chapter 8 - SUMMARY AND CHRONOLOGY Overview


Market Size


Customer


Constraint


Responsibility


Responsibility Commensurate with Ability


Risk


Acceptable Risk


Predicting Performance


Design Verification


Perfection


Ethics

Ergonomic

Costing


Technical Cost Modeling

Engineering and law interface

Plastic material

Design demand

Plastic success

Future


Appendix A ABBREVIATIONS


Appendix B GLOSSARY


Appendix C TRADENAMES


BIBLIOGRAPHY

