Plastics Engineered Product Design

• A comprehensive book which collates the experience of two well-known US plastic engineers.
• Enables engineers to make informed decisions.
• Includes a unique chronology of the world of plastics.
The use of plastics is increasing year on year, and new uses are being found for plastics in many industries. Designers using plastics need to understand the nature and properties of the materials which they are using so that the products perform to set standards.
This book, written by two very experienced plastics engineers, provides copious information on the materials, fabrication processes, design considerations and plastics performance, thus allowing informed decisions to be made by engineers.
It also includes a useful chronology of the world of plastics, a resource not found elsewhere.
Plastics engineers; mechanical engineers; designers; structural engineers and consultants.
Chapter 1 - OVERVIEW
Introduction Materials of Construction
Thermoplastics
Crystalline & Amorphous Polymers
Liquid Crystalline Polymers
Thermosets
Crosslinked Thermoplastics
Reinforced Plastics
Thermal Expansions
Ductilities
Toughnesses
Tolerances/Shrinkages
Compounds
Prepregs
Sheet Molding Compounds
Bulk Molding Compounds
Commodity & Engineering Plastics
Elastomers/Rubbers
Plastic Behaviors
Morphology/Molecular Structure/Mechanical Property
Densities
Molecular Weights
Molecular Weight Distributions
Viscosities and Melt Flows
Newtonian/non-Newtonian
Melt Index
Rheology & Mechanical Analysis
Viscoelasticities
Processing-to-Performance Interface
Glass Transition Temperatures
Melt Temperatures
Processing and Moisture
Drying Operations
Fabricating Processes
Extrusions
Orientations
Postformings
Coextrusions
Injection Moldings
Coinjections
Gas-Assist Moldings
Micromoldings
Blow Moldings
Complex Consolidated Structural Products
Thermoformings
Foams
Reinforced Plastics
Calenders
Castings
Coatings
Compression Moldings
Reaction Injection Moldings
Rotational Moldings
Variables
FALLO Approach
Chapter 2 - DESIGN OPTIMIZATION
Introduction
Terminology
Engineering Optimization
Design Foundation
Problem/Solution Concept
Design Approach
Model Less Costly
Model Type
Computer Software
Design Analysis Approach
Viscoelasticity
Polymer Structure
Viscoelasticity Behavior
Relaxation/Creep Analysis
Summary
Viscosity
Rheology and Mechanical Properties
Hooke's Law
Static Stress
Tensile Stress-Strain
Modulus of Elasticity
Flexural Stress-Strain
Compressive Stress-Strain
Shear Stress-Strain
Torsion Stress-Strain
Direct Load Shear Strength
Residual Stress
Dynamic Stress
Dynamic/Static Mechanical Behavior
Energy and Motion Control
Isolator
Torsion Load
Rapid Loading
Impact
Impulse
Puncture
Friction
Erosion
Hydrostatic
Cavitation
Rain
High Performance
Reinforced Plastic
Orientation of Reinforcement
Orientation Terms
Basic Design Theory
Fiber Strength Theory
Fiber Geometry on Strength
Stiffness-Viscoelasticity
Creep and Stress Relaxation
Conceptual Design Approach
Design Analysis
Pseudo-Elastic Method
Theory of Combined Action
Overview
Stress-Strain Analysis
Plain Reinforced Plates
Composite Plates
Bending of Beams and Plates
Structural Sandwiches
Stiffness
Stresses in Sandwich Beams
Axially-Loaded Sandwich
Filament Wound Shells, Internal Hydrostatic Pressure
Basic Equations
Weight of Fiber
Minimum Weight
Isotensoid Design
Geodesic-Isotensoid Design
Chapter 3 - DESIGN PARAMETER
Load Determination
Design Analysis Process
Reinforced Plastic Analysis
Stress Analysis
Stress-strain Behavior
Rigidity (EI)
Hysteresis Effect
Poisson's Ratio
Brittleness
Ductile
Crazing
Stress Whitening
Combined Stresses
Surface Stresses and Deformations
Creep
Fatigue
Reinforcement performance
Chapter 4 - PRODUCT DESIGN
Introduction
Reinforced Plastic
Monocoque Structure
Geometric Shape
Modulus of Elasticity
EI theory
Plate
Folded Plate
Beam
Rib
Plastic
Reinforced/Foamed Plastic
Column
Euler's Formula
Torsion
Sandwich
Design
Gear
Contact Stress
Bearing PV Factor
Grommet
Gasket
Shape
Overview
Filament Wound Shape
Netting Analysis
Cylinder
Sphere
Tank
Fabricating RP Tank
Underground Storage Tank
Hopper Rail Car Tank
Highway Tank
Very Large Tank
Corrosive Resistant Tank
Pipe
Thermoplastic Pipe
RP Pipe
Spring
Leaf Spring
Special Spring
Cantilever Spring
Torsional Beam Spring
Hinge
Press Fit
Snap Fit
Tape
Packaging
Permeability
Cushioning
Building
House of the Future
House Top
Transportation
Automobile
Truck
Aircraft
Marine Application
Boat
Underwater Hull
Missile and Rocket
Electrical/Electronic
Shielding Electrical Device
Radome
Medical
Surgical Product
Dental Product
Health Care
Recreation
Appliance
Furniture
Water Filter
Lumber
Metal
Metal Replacement with Plastic
Performance Behavior
Moisture Effect
Long Term vs. Short Term Loading
Stress Concentration
Coefficient of Expansion
Bolt Torque Effect
Impact Barrier
Vehicle Oil Pan
Attachment
Design Limitation and Constraint
Chapter 5 - COMPUTER-AIDED DESIGN
Technology overview
Computers and people
Geometric modeling
Design accuracy and efficiency
Input/output device
Central Process Unit
Software
Programs
Databases/General Information
Supply Chain Software
Finite element analysis
Application
Designing
Graphics
Structural Analysis
Software Analysis
Synthesizing design
CAD special use
Optimization
CAD Prototyping
Rapid Prototyping
CAD standard and translator
Data sharing
Engineered personal computer
CAD editing
CIM changing
Computer-based training
IBM advances computer
Artificial intelligence
Plastic Toys-Smart computer
Computer fevices via DNA
Design via internet
Chapter 6 - PLASTIC PERFORMANCE
Overeview
Influencing Factor
Selecting plastic
Comparison
Worksheet
Temperature
Thermal Property
Thermal Conductivity
Thermal Expansion/Contraction
Hyperenvironment
Flammability
Steel and Plastic
Test
Smoke
Electrical/Electronic
Corrosion resistance
Chemical resistance
Friction
Tolerance
Limit
Processing Effect
Recycled plastic
Engineering data information source
Publication
Thomas Register
Industry Societies
Encyclopedia and Industrial Books
Standards
Engineering Information
Information Broker
Engineering Societies and Associations
Designs
Databases
Websites
Training programs
Chapter 7 - DESIGN RELIABILITY
Testing
Classifying Test
Laboratory
Quality Control
Quality and Reliability
Total Quality Management
Quality and Design
Statistics
Testing, QC, statistics and people
Product failure
Spectrum Loading and Cumulative Damage
Crack Growth and Fracture Mechanics
Fatigue and Stress Concentration
Fatigue Loading and Laboratory Testing
Predicting Long Time Reliability
Meaning of Data
Safety Factor
Safety Factor Example
Chapter 8 - SUMMARY AND CHRONOLOGY Overview
Market Size
Customer
Constraint
Responsibility
Responsibility Commensurate with Ability
Risk
Acceptable Risk
Predicting Performance
Design Verification
Perfection
Ethics
Ergonomic
Costing
Technical Cost Modeling
Engineering and law interface
Plastic material
Design demand
Plastic success
Future
Appendix A ABBREVIATIONS
Appendix B GLOSSARY
Appendix C TRADENAMES
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 16th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174169
D.V. Rosato
D.V. Rosato
An essential reference source for plastics engineers, mechanical engineers, designers, structural engineers and consultants. APOLLIT,2004